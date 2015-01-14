Rage over missing students
An activist kicks the shields of the military police officers during a demonstration in the military zone of tmore
A woman holds a candle and a flag while looking at riot policemen during a protest to demand justice for the 4more
A woman sits on the ground holding a portrait of a relative, one of the 43 missing students from Ayotzinapa Temore
A child lights a candle in support of the 43 missing students of the Ayotzinapa Teacher Training College Raul more
Flowers are arranged to form the number 43, in reference to the 43 missing students of the Ayotzinapa Teacher more
An Ayotzinapa Teacher Training College student writes graffiti in the Institute of Parliamentary Studies of thmore
Edith Mora Mora Venancio, sister of Alexander Mora Venancio mourns next to others women at their house in El Pmore
An injured federal police officer is seen as people chase after a car which reversed away after running over cmore
A demonstrator carries a photograph of Alexander Mora Venancio, one of the 43 missing trainee teachers, as a bmore
A police vehicle set on fire by State Coordinator of Teachers of Guerrero members is seen burning during a promore
Number 43, in allusion to the missing 43 students from the Ayotzinapa Teacher Training College Raul Isidro Burmore
Relatives hold pictures of missing students from the Ayotzinapa Teacher Training College Raul Isidro Burgos, dmore
A demonstrator reacts during a rally in support of the 43 missing trainee teachers, from the Ayotzinapa teachemore
People hold pictures of the 43 missing trainee teachers during a march in Mexico City, November 16, 2014. REUmore
Masked protesters run out of President Enrique Pena Nieto's ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party building more
Candles are placed over photographs of the missing 43 trainee teachers during a march in Mexico City, Novembermore
Members of the media record and take pictures of a fire set alight at the principal hall of the City Congress more
Activists of the Comuna organization hold painted silhouettes representing the 43 missing students, while perfmore
Protesters apprehend a riot police officer during protests over the missing 43 trainee teachers in Chilpancingmore
A man beats a police officer lying on the ground during a protest in reprisal for the killing of 43 trainee temore
Police officers carry a wounded colleague who was beaten up by rioting protesters during a protest in reprisalmore
Demonstrators lie on the floor during a protest in support of the missing Ayotzinapa Teacher Training College more
A group of protesters set fire to the wooden door of Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto's ceremonial palace more
Women shout slogans and hold up signs with pictures of the 43 missing students from the Ayotzinapa teachers' tmore
A girl holds a candle during a protest for the 43 missing students of the Ayotzinapa Teacher Training College more
A burning pick-up truck is seen after members of the State Coordinator of Teachers of Guerrero teachers' unionmore
Soldiers of the Mexican Navy stand guard along a road near where a mass grave has been discovered in a trash dmore
People light candles around the photographs of missing students from the Ayotzinapa teachers' training collegemore
Relatives of the 43 missing students of the Ayotzinapa teachers' training college hold pictures of the studentmore
A woman holds her daughter during a protest to demand information about the 43 missing students of the Ayotzinmore
An activist throws a chair towards a window at the Municipal Palace during a demonstration to demand informatimore
A demonstrator holds pictures of missing students of the Ayotzinapa Teacher Training College Raul Isidro Burgomore
Ayotzinapa Teacher Training College Raul Isidro Burgos students speak at a radio station to spread a message omore
Printouts of Ayotzinapa Teacher Training College students, missing after last month's deadly clashes in Igualamore
Clandestine graves are seen at Pueblo Viejo, in the outskirts of Iguala, southern Mexican state of Guerrero, Omore
