版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 1月 15日 星期四 02:03 BJT

Rage over missing students

An activist kicks the shields of the military police officers during a demonstration in the military zone of the 27th infantry battalion in Iguala, Guerrero, Mexico, January 12, 2015. Activists and relatives of the 43 missing trainee teachers from Ayotzinapa's teacher training college broke into the military zone, located less than a mile from where the students went missing, in an attempt to look for the missing students.The remains of only one of the 43 students has been identified so far. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

An activist kicks the shields of the military police officers during a demonstration in the military zone of tmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 13日 星期二
An activist kicks the shields of the military police officers during a demonstration in the military zone of the 27th infantry battalion in Iguala, Guerrero, Mexico, January 12, 2015. Activists and relatives of the 43 missing trainee teachers from Ayotzinapa's teacher training college broke into the military zone, located less than a mile from where the students went missing, in an attempt to look for the missing students.The remains of only one of the 43 students has been identified so far. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Close
1 / 35
A woman holds a candle and a flag while looking at riot policemen during a protest to demand justice for the 43 missing students of the Ayotzinapa Teacher Training College Raul Isidro Burgos, near Los Pinos presidential residence in Mexico City, December 31, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

A woman holds a candle and a flag while looking at riot policemen during a protest to demand justice for the 4more

Reuters / 2015年 1月 1日 星期四
A woman holds a candle and a flag while looking at riot policemen during a protest to demand justice for the 43 missing students of the Ayotzinapa Teacher Training College Raul Isidro Burgos, near Los Pinos presidential residence in Mexico City, December 31, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Close
2 / 35
A woman sits on the ground holding a portrait of a relative, one of the 43 missing students from Ayotzinapa Teacher Training College, as soldiers standby during a demonstration outside the military zone of the 27th infantry battalion in Iguala, Guerrero, December 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

A woman sits on the ground holding a portrait of a relative, one of the 43 missing students from Ayotzinapa Temore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 19日 星期五
A woman sits on the ground holding a portrait of a relative, one of the 43 missing students from Ayotzinapa Teacher Training College, as soldiers standby during a demonstration outside the military zone of the 27th infantry battalion in Iguala, Guerrero, December 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Close
3 / 35
A child lights a candle in support of the 43 missing students of the Ayotzinapa Teacher Training College Raul Isidro Burgos outside the National Palace in downtown Mexico City, December 12, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

A child lights a candle in support of the 43 missing students of the Ayotzinapa Teacher Training College Raul more

Reuters / 2014年 12月 13日 星期六
A child lights a candle in support of the 43 missing students of the Ayotzinapa Teacher Training College Raul Isidro Burgos outside the National Palace in downtown Mexico City, December 12, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Close
4 / 35
Flowers are arranged to form the number 43, in reference to the 43 missing students of the Ayotzinapa Teacher Training College Raul Isidro Burgos, during a protest to demand justice for the missing students outside National Palace in downtown Mexico City, December 12, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Flowers are arranged to form the number 43, in reference to the 43 missing students of the Ayotzinapa Teacher more

Reuters / 2014年 12月 13日 星期六
Flowers are arranged to form the number 43, in reference to the 43 missing students of the Ayotzinapa Teacher Training College Raul Isidro Burgos, during a protest to demand justice for the missing students outside National Palace in downtown Mexico City, December 12, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Close
5 / 35
An Ayotzinapa Teacher Training College student writes graffiti in the Institute of Parliamentary Studies of the Guerrero State Congress, as part of a protest demanding justice for the 43 missing students of the Ayotzinapa Teacher Training College Raul Isidro Burgos, in Chilpancingo, in the Mexican state of Guerrero, December 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

An Ayotzinapa Teacher Training College student writes graffiti in the Institute of Parliamentary Studies of thmore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 11日 星期四
An Ayotzinapa Teacher Training College student writes graffiti in the Institute of Parliamentary Studies of the Guerrero State Congress, as part of a protest demanding justice for the 43 missing students of the Ayotzinapa Teacher Training College Raul Isidro Burgos, in Chilpancingo, in the Mexican state of Guerrero, December 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Close
6 / 35
Edith Mora Mora Venancio, sister of Alexander Mora Venancio mourns next to others women at their house in El Pericon, in the southern Mexican state of Guerrero, December 6, 2014. Forensics identified the remains of Alexander Mora Venancio, one of the 43 missing students. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Edith Mora Mora Venancio, sister of Alexander Mora Venancio mourns next to others women at their house in El Pmore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 7日 星期日
Edith Mora Mora Venancio, sister of Alexander Mora Venancio mourns next to others women at their house in El Pericon, in the southern Mexican state of Guerrero, December 6, 2014. Forensics identified the remains of Alexander Mora Venancio, one of the 43 missing students. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Close
7 / 35
An injured federal police officer is seen as people chase after a car which reversed away after running over civilians, federal police officers, and journalists, during clashes in Chilpancingo, Guerrero, December 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

An injured federal police officer is seen as people chase after a car which reversed away after running over cmore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 15日 星期一
An injured federal police officer is seen as people chase after a car which reversed away after running over civilians, federal police officers, and journalists, during clashes in Chilpancingo, Guerrero, December 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Close
8 / 35
A demonstrator carries a photograph of Alexander Mora Venancio, one of the 43 missing trainee teachers, as a boy waves a Mexican flag with its green and the red parts replaced with black as a sign of mourning, during a march in support of the students in Mexico City, December 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A demonstrator carries a photograph of Alexander Mora Venancio, one of the 43 missing trainee teachers, as a bmore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 7日 星期日
A demonstrator carries a photograph of Alexander Mora Venancio, one of the 43 missing trainee teachers, as a boy waves a Mexican flag with its green and the red parts replaced with black as a sign of mourning, during a march in support of the students in Mexico City, December 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
9 / 35
A police vehicle set on fire by State Coordinator of Teachers of Guerrero members is seen burning during a protest demanding the government find of missing students of the Ayotzinapa Teacher Training College Raul Isidro Burgos, outside the General Attorney building in Chilpancingo, in the southern Mexican state of Guerrero, December 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

A police vehicle set on fire by State Coordinator of Teachers of Guerrero members is seen burning during a promore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 2日 星期二
A police vehicle set on fire by State Coordinator of Teachers of Guerrero members is seen burning during a protest demanding the government find of missing students of the Ayotzinapa Teacher Training College Raul Isidro Burgos, outside the General Attorney building in Chilpancingo, in the southern Mexican state of Guerrero, December 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Close
10 / 35
Number 43, in allusion to the missing 43 students from the Ayotzinapa Teacher Training College Raul Isidro Burgos, is seen on the floor outside the City Hall during a demonstration demanding the government find of the students, on the 40th anniversary of the death of late Mexican rebel Lucio Cabanas, in Chilpancingo, Guerrero, December 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Number 43, in allusion to the missing 43 students from the Ayotzinapa Teacher Training College Raul Isidro Burmore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 3日 星期三
Number 43, in allusion to the missing 43 students from the Ayotzinapa Teacher Training College Raul Isidro Burgos, is seen on the floor outside the City Hall during a demonstration demanding the government find of the students, on the 40th anniversary of the death of late Mexican rebel Lucio Cabanas, in Chilpancingo, Guerrero, December 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Close
11 / 35
Relatives hold pictures of missing students from the Ayotzinapa Teacher Training College Raul Isidro Burgos, during a demonstration demanding the government find them, on the 40th anniversary of the death of Mexican revolutionary Lucio Cabanas, in Chilpancingo, Guerrero, December 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Relatives hold pictures of missing students from the Ayotzinapa Teacher Training College Raul Isidro Burgos, dmore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 3日 星期三
Relatives hold pictures of missing students from the Ayotzinapa Teacher Training College Raul Isidro Burgos, during a demonstration demanding the government find them, on the 40th anniversary of the death of Mexican revolutionary Lucio Cabanas, in Chilpancingo, Guerrero, December 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Close
12 / 35
A demonstrator reacts during a rally in support of the 43 missing trainee teachers, from the Ayotzinapa teachers' training college in the Mexican state of Guerrero, near a gathering of members from the Alianza del Pacifico and MERCOSUR trade bloc in Santiago, November 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A demonstrator reacts during a rally in support of the 43 missing trainee teachers, from the Ayotzinapa teachemore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 25日 星期二
A demonstrator reacts during a rally in support of the 43 missing trainee teachers, from the Ayotzinapa teachers' training college in the Mexican state of Guerrero, near a gathering of members from the Alianza del Pacifico and MERCOSUR trade bloc in Santiago, November 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
13 / 35
People hold pictures of the 43 missing trainee teachers during a march in Mexico City, November 16, 2014. REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya

People hold pictures of the 43 missing trainee teachers during a march in Mexico City, November 16, 2014. REUmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 17日 星期一
People hold pictures of the 43 missing trainee teachers during a march in Mexico City, November 16, 2014. REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya
Close
14 / 35
Masked protesters run out of President Enrique Pena Nieto's ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party building which was vandalized, in Morelia, November 12, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega

Masked protesters run out of President Enrique Pena Nieto's ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party building more

Reuters / 2014年 11月 13日 星期四
Masked protesters run out of President Enrique Pena Nieto's ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party building which was vandalized, in Morelia, November 12, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega
Close
15 / 35
Candles are placed over photographs of the missing 43 trainee teachers during a march in Mexico City, November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Candles are placed over photographs of the missing 43 trainee teachers during a march in Mexico City, Novembermore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 15日 星期六
Candles are placed over photographs of the missing 43 trainee teachers during a march in Mexico City, November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Close
16 / 35
Members of the media record and take pictures of a fire set alight at the principal hall of the City Congress by members of CETEG (State Coordinator of Teachers of Guerrero teacher's union), in Chilpancingo, November 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Members of the media record and take pictures of a fire set alight at the principal hall of the City Congress more

Reuters / 2014年 11月 13日 星期四
Members of the media record and take pictures of a fire set alight at the principal hall of the City Congress by members of CETEG (State Coordinator of Teachers of Guerrero teacher's union), in Chilpancingo, November 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Close
17 / 35
Activists of the Comuna organization hold painted silhouettes representing the 43 missing students, while performing a symbolic blockade of a pyramid at the archaeological site of Monte Alban in Oaxaca, November 12, 2014. The banner reads "Until they are found". REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata

Activists of the Comuna organization hold painted silhouettes representing the 43 missing students, while perfmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 13日 星期四
Activists of the Comuna organization hold painted silhouettes representing the 43 missing students, while performing a symbolic blockade of a pyramid at the archaeological site of Monte Alban in Oaxaca, November 12, 2014. The banner reads "Until they are found". REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata
Close
18 / 35
Protesters apprehend a riot police officer during protests over the missing 43 trainee teachers in Chilpancingo, November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Protesters apprehend a riot police officer during protests over the missing 43 trainee teachers in Chilpancingmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 12日 星期三
Protesters apprehend a riot police officer during protests over the missing 43 trainee teachers in Chilpancingo, November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Close
19 / 35
A man beats a police officer lying on the ground during a protest in reprisal for the killing of 43 trainee teachers, in Acapulco, November 10, 2014. The beaten policeman was eventually taken away by ambulance. REUTERS/Claudio Vargas

A man beats a police officer lying on the ground during a protest in reprisal for the killing of 43 trainee temore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 11日 星期二
A man beats a police officer lying on the ground during a protest in reprisal for the killing of 43 trainee teachers, in Acapulco, November 10, 2014. The beaten policeman was eventually taken away by ambulance. REUTERS/Claudio Vargas
Close
20 / 35
Police officers carry a wounded colleague who was beaten up by rioting protesters during a protest in reprisal for the killing of 43 trainee teachers, in Acapulco, November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Claudio Vargas

Police officers carry a wounded colleague who was beaten up by rioting protesters during a protest in reprisalmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 11日 星期二
Police officers carry a wounded colleague who was beaten up by rioting protesters during a protest in reprisal for the killing of 43 trainee teachers, in Acapulco, November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Claudio Vargas
Close
21 / 35
Demonstrators lie on the floor during a protest in support of the missing Ayotzinapa Teacher Training College Raul Isidro Burgos students at Zocalo square in Mexico City, November 8, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Demonstrators lie on the floor during a protest in support of the missing Ayotzinapa Teacher Training College more

Reuters / 2014年 11月 9日 星期日
Demonstrators lie on the floor during a protest in support of the missing Ayotzinapa Teacher Training College Raul Isidro Burgos students at Zocalo square in Mexico City, November 8, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
22 / 35
A group of protesters set fire to the wooden door of Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto's ceremonial palace during a protest denouncing the apparent massacre of 43 trainee teachers, in the historic center of Mexico City, November 8, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A group of protesters set fire to the wooden door of Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto's ceremonial palace more

Reuters / 2014年 11月 9日 星期日
A group of protesters set fire to the wooden door of Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto's ceremonial palace during a protest denouncing the apparent massacre of 43 trainee teachers, in the historic center of Mexico City, November 8, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
23 / 35
Women shout slogans and hold up signs with pictures of the 43 missing students from the Ayotzinapa teachers' training college, during a demonstration to demand justice for the 43 missing students, in Mexico City, November 5, 2014. The sign reads, They were taken alive!. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Women shout slogans and hold up signs with pictures of the 43 missing students from the Ayotzinapa teachers' tmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 6日 星期四
Women shout slogans and hold up signs with pictures of the 43 missing students from the Ayotzinapa teachers' training college, during a demonstration to demand justice for the 43 missing students, in Mexico City, November 5, 2014. The sign reads, They were taken alive!. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Close
24 / 35
A girl holds a candle during a protest for the 43 missing students of the Ayotzinapa Teacher Training College Raul Isidro Burgos, in Chilpancingo, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

A girl holds a candle during a protest for the 43 missing students of the Ayotzinapa Teacher Training College more

Reuters / 2014年 10月 31日 星期五
A girl holds a candle during a protest for the 43 missing students of the Ayotzinapa Teacher Training College Raul Isidro Burgos, in Chilpancingo, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Close
25 / 35
A burning pick-up truck is seen after members of the State Coordinator of Teachers of Guerrero teachers' union set it on fire during a protest demanding information on the missing students of Ayotzinapa Teacher Training College Raul Isidro Burgos, as riot policemen guard the entrance of the governor's official residence in Chilpancingo, in the southwestern state of Guerrero, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

A burning pick-up truck is seen after members of the State Coordinator of Teachers of Guerrero teachers' unionmore

Reuters / 2014年 10月 30日 星期四
A burning pick-up truck is seen after members of the State Coordinator of Teachers of Guerrero teachers' union set it on fire during a protest demanding information on the missing students of Ayotzinapa Teacher Training College Raul Isidro Burgos, as riot policemen guard the entrance of the governor's official residence in Chilpancingo, in the southwestern state of Guerrero, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Close
26 / 35
Soldiers of the Mexican Navy stand guard along a road near where a mass grave has been discovered in a trash dump outside the mountain town of Cocula, near Iguala in the southwestern state of Guerrero, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Soldiers of the Mexican Navy stand guard along a road near where a mass grave has been discovered in a trash dmore

Reuters / 2014年 10月 28日 星期二
Soldiers of the Mexican Navy stand guard along a road near where a mass grave has been discovered in a trash dump outside the mountain town of Cocula, near Iguala in the southwestern state of Guerrero, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
27 / 35
People light candles around the photographs of missing students from the Ayotzinapa teachers' training college during a protest at the Monterrey Institute of Technology in Monterrey, October 23, 2014. The sign reads, It is not happening here but it is happening now. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

People light candles around the photographs of missing students from the Ayotzinapa teachers' training collegemore

Reuters / 2014年 10月 24日 星期五
People light candles around the photographs of missing students from the Ayotzinapa teachers' training college during a protest at the Monterrey Institute of Technology in Monterrey, October 23, 2014. The sign reads, It is not happening here but it is happening now. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Close
28 / 35
Relatives of the 43 missing students of the Ayotzinapa teachers' training college hold pictures of the students, during a protest at Zocalo square in Mexico City, October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Relatives of the 43 missing students of the Ayotzinapa teachers' training college hold pictures of the studentmore

Reuters / 2014年 10月 23日 星期四
Relatives of the 43 missing students of the Ayotzinapa teachers' training college hold pictures of the students, during a protest at Zocalo square in Mexico City, October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Close
29 / 35
A woman holds her daughter during a protest to demand information about the 43 missing students of the Ayotzinapa teachers' training college, at Zocalo square in Mexico City, October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

A woman holds her daughter during a protest to demand information about the 43 missing students of the Ayotzinmore

Reuters / 2014年 10月 23日 星期四
A woman holds her daughter during a protest to demand information about the 43 missing students of the Ayotzinapa teachers' training college, at Zocalo square in Mexico City, October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Close
30 / 35
An activist throws a chair towards a window at the Municipal Palace during a demonstration to demand information for the 43 missing students of the Ayotzinapa teachers' training college, in Iguala, the southern Mexican state of Guerrero, October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

An activist throws a chair towards a window at the Municipal Palace during a demonstration to demand informatimore

Reuters / 2014年 10月 23日 星期四
An activist throws a chair towards a window at the Municipal Palace during a demonstration to demand information for the 43 missing students of the Ayotzinapa teachers' training college, in Iguala, the southern Mexican state of Guerrero, October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Close
31 / 35
A demonstrator holds pictures of missing students of the Ayotzinapa Teacher Training College Raul Isidro Burgos during a protest outside the Mexican Consulate in Guatemala City, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Josue Decavele

A demonstrator holds pictures of missing students of the Ayotzinapa Teacher Training College Raul Isidro Burgomore

Reuters / 2014年 10月 16日 星期四
A demonstrator holds pictures of missing students of the Ayotzinapa Teacher Training College Raul Isidro Burgos during a protest outside the Mexican Consulate in Guatemala City, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Josue Decavele
Close
32 / 35
Ayotzinapa Teacher Training College Raul Isidro Burgos students speak at a radio station to spread a message over their 43 missing fellow students in Chilpancingo, in the southern Mexican state of Guerrero, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Ayotzinapa Teacher Training College Raul Isidro Burgos students speak at a radio station to spread a message omore

Reuters / 2014年 10月 15日 星期三
Ayotzinapa Teacher Training College Raul Isidro Burgos students speak at a radio station to spread a message over their 43 missing fellow students in Chilpancingo, in the southern Mexican state of Guerrero, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Close
33 / 35
Printouts of Ayotzinapa Teacher Training College students, missing after last month's deadly clashes in Iguala, are plastered on a Palo Blanco tollbooth along a road leading to Acapulco, during a blockage by trainee teachers of the United Front of Public Guerrero State Teacher Training Schools, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Printouts of Ayotzinapa Teacher Training College students, missing after last month's deadly clashes in Igualamore

Reuters / 2014年 10月 10日 星期五
Printouts of Ayotzinapa Teacher Training College students, missing after last month's deadly clashes in Iguala, are plastered on a Palo Blanco tollbooth along a road leading to Acapulco, during a blockage by trainee teachers of the United Front of Public Guerrero State Teacher Training Schools, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Close
34 / 35
Clandestine graves are seen at Pueblo Viejo, in the outskirts of Iguala, southern Mexican state of Guerrero, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Clandestine graves are seen at Pueblo Viejo, in the outskirts of Iguala, southern Mexican state of Guerrero, Omore

Reuters / 2014年 10月 8日 星期三
Clandestine graves are seen at Pueblo Viejo, in the outskirts of Iguala, southern Mexican state of Guerrero, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
35 / 35
重播
下一图片集
Pope Francis visits Asia

Pope Francis visits Asia

下一个

Pope Francis visits Asia

Pope Francis visits Asia

Pope Francis tours Sri Lanka and the Philippines on a week-long tour.

2015年 1月 15日
Detroit Auto Show

Detroit Auto Show

The latest models at the North American International Auto Show.

2015年 1月 14日
Funeral for Jewish attack victims

Funeral for Jewish attack victims

Four French Jews killed in the attack on a Paris supermarket are buried in Jerusalem.

2015年 1月 14日
Tribute to French officers

Tribute to French officers

A tribute is held in Paris for the three police officers killed in last week's attacks.

2015年 1月 13日

精选图集

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

Ramadan in a time of war

Ramadan in a time of war

Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐