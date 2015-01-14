Al Qaeda in Yemen
Shi'ite Houthi rebels man a checkpoint at the southern entrance to the city of Sanaa November 15, 2014. REUTERmore
People walk past a graffiti reading "Al Qaeda is American-made" at the site of a recent car bomb attack in Sanmore
Mourners carry the coffin of a soldier, who was killed by al Qaeda militants in the Wadi Hadramout region in nmore
Burnt-out trees lie in the yard of a house near the residence of the Iranian ambassador after a bomb attack inmore
Defendants look out from behind bars as they stand in the holding cell of the state security court in Sanaa Demore
People walk past graves which were dug up for soldiers killed in the Wadi Hadramout region in northeastern Yemmore
A poster with an image of a soldier lies on his grave after he was killed by al Qaeda militants in the Wadi Hamore
A notebook belonging to an al Qaeda fighter, which was found in a former militant training camp in southern Yemore
Soldiers stand at a post which was previously controlled by al Qaeda insurgents in al-Mahfad, in the southern more
A girl is seen in her family's flat damaged during a police raid on a nearby hideout of al Qaeda militants in more
Military men wave their weapons at an army post at al-Mahfad, in the southern Yemeni province of Abyan May 23,more
Boys look at a vehicle destroyed during a police raid on a hideout of al Qaeda militants in the Arhab region, more
Tribesmen loyal to the Shi'ite Houthi group attend a tribal gathering to show support to the group in Amran prmore
An army officer stands on the ruins of a police barracks, which was bombed by al Qaeda insurgents, at al-Mahfamore
The body of a man is seen tied to a soccer goal post after al Qaeda militants shot him to death, accusing him more
A boy looks at the wreckage of a car hit by an air strike in the central Yemeni province of al-Bayda April 19,more
Policemen stand guard next to a wall of the central prison in Sanaa after a bomb exploded outside, February 14more
Honour guards carry the coffins of victims of an attack on the defence ministry during a funeral procession inmore
People gather outside a house destroyed by an air strike on a suspected hideout of al Qaeda militants in al-Shmore
A suspected al Qaeda militant reacts from behind bars as his verdict is being pronounced at the state securitymore
Yemeni soldiers stand on the ruins of a machine gun mounted on a truck at the site of a police barracks, whichmore
People gather near the wreckage of a car destroyed by a U.S. drone air strike that targeted suspected al Qaedamore
Boys gather near the wreckage of car destroyed last year by a U.S. drone air strike targeting suspected al Qaemore
Boys walk in a house destroyed by an air strike last year that was targeting al Qaeda-linked militants, in themore
Children play at a school sheltering them in the southern Yemeni port city of Aden October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Khmore
The body of a suspected al Qaeda militant lies in a house raided by security forces in the southern Yemeni pormore
An army soldier stands near a building destroyed during recent fighting between the army and al Qaeda-linked mmore
Members of Yemen's elite Republican Guard and pro-army tribesmen gather for a group photo atop a military vehimore
A view shows military vehicles destroyed during recent fighting between the Yemeni army and al Qaeda-linked mimore
A Yemeni army officer looks out from a tank while on a road leading to the southern Yemeni city of Zinjibar Jumore
Yemeni army soldiers fire at positions of al Qaeda-linked militants in the southern Yemeni town of Shaqra Junemore
An army soldier stands guard at a local authority compound damaged during recent fighting between the army andmore
Vehicles and buildings destroyed during recent fighting between the army and al Qaeda-linked militants are seemore
An army tank is driven on a road near the southern Yemeni city of Zinjibar June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdulmore
Army soldiers take cover during fighting with al Qaeda-linked militants near the southern coastal Yemeni town more
A vehicle belonging to al Qaeda-linked militants and destroyed during clashes with the army, is seen at the frmore
Yemeni army forces fire a missile towards of al Qaeda-linked militants positions in the southern province of Amore
An army tank fires during a firefight against militants linked to al Qaeda near the southern Yemeni city of Zimore
A soldier looks at portraits of victims of a suicide attack, during a protest to condemn the attack that killemore
A boy holds a candle during a candlelight vigil to condemn a suicide attack that killed over 100 soldiers in Smore
下一个
Anti-Islam protests in Germany
Weekly marches by the German anti-Islam movement PEGIDA may not spread much beyond the city of Dresden where they began, but their message is having a profound...
Syria's refugees in the cold
At least six displaced Syrian children have died due to severe cold weather in the Middle East.
Rage over missing students
Vigils and protests continue over last year's kidnapping and apparent killing of 43 student-teachers in Mexico.
Pope Francis visits Asia
Pope Francis tours Sri Lanka and the Philippines on a week-long tour.
精选图集
Glastonbury Festival
Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.
Closing in on Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.
MS-13 gang members behind bars
Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.
Battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase
Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea
Friends and family members gather to say goodbye to Otto Warmbier, who died days after being returned to the United States in a coma following 17 months in captivity in North Korea.