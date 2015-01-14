版本:
中国
2015年 1月 15日

Al Qaeda in Yemen

Shi'ite Houthi rebels man a checkpoint at the southern entrance to the city of Sanaa November 15, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

2014年 11月 15日
People walk past a graffiti reading "Al Qaeda is American-made" at the site of a recent car bomb attack in Sanaa January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

2015年 1月 15日
Mourners carry the coffin of a soldier, who was killed by al Qaeda militants in the Wadi Hadramout region in northeastern Yemen, during his funeral in Sanaa August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

2014年 8月 10日
Burnt-out trees lie in the yard of a house near the residence of the Iranian ambassador after a bomb attack in Sanaa December 3, 2014. . REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

2014年 12月 4日
Defendants look out from behind bars as they stand in the holding cell of the state security court in Sanaa December 2, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

2014年 12月 2日
People walk past graves which were dug up for soldiers killed in the Wadi Hadramout region in northeastern Yemen, at a military cemetery in Sanaa August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

2014年 8月 10日
A poster with an image of a soldier lies on his grave after he was killed by al Qaeda militants in the Wadi Hadramout region in northeastern Yemen, at a military cemetery in Sanaa August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

2014年 8月 10日
A notebook belonging to an al Qaeda fighter, which was found in a former militant training camp in southern Yemen in May 2014, is seen in this picture taken July 8, 2014. The left page shows diagrams depicting various types of ambushes. REUTERS/Martin Dokoupil

2014年 7月 8日
Soldiers stand at a post which was previously controlled by al Qaeda insurgents in al-Mahfad, in the southern Yemeni province of Abyan May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

2014年 5月 24日
A girl is seen in her family's flat damaged during a police raid on a nearby hideout of al Qaeda militants in the Arhab region north of the Yemeni capital Sanaa May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

2014年 5月 27日
Military men wave their weapons at an army post at al-Mahfad, in the southern Yemeni province of Abyan May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

2014年 5月 24日
Boys look at a vehicle destroyed during a police raid on a hideout of al Qaeda militants in the Arhab region, north of the Yemeni capital Sanaa May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

2014年 5月 27日
Tribesmen loyal to the Shi'ite Houthi group attend a tribal gathering to show support to the group in Amran province north of the Yemeni capital Sanaa March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

2014年 3月 13日
An army officer stands on the ruins of a police barracks, which was bombed by al Qaeda insurgents, at al-Mahfad, in the southern Yemeni province of Abyan May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

2014年 5月 24日
The body of a man is seen tied to a soccer goal post after al Qaeda militants shot him to death, accusing him of spying for the United States outside al-Shihr city of the southeastern Yemeni province of Hadhramout March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 3月 6日
A boy looks at the wreckage of a car hit by an air strike in the central Yemeni province of al-Bayda April 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 4月 19日
Policemen stand guard next to a wall of the central prison in Sanaa after a bomb exploded outside, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

2014年 2月 14日
Honour guards carry the coffins of victims of an attack on the defence ministry during a funeral procession in Sanaa December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

2013年 12月 9日
People gather outside a house destroyed by an air strike on a suspected hideout of al Qaeda militants in al-Shiher city of Yemen's southeastern province of Hadramount November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

2013年 11月 23日
A suspected al Qaeda militant reacts from behind bars as his verdict is being pronounced at the state security court of appeals in Sanaa March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

2013年 3月 26日
Yemeni soldiers stand on the ruins of a machine gun mounted on a truck at the site of a police barracks, which was bombed by al Qaeda insurgents, in al-Mahfad in the southern Yemeni province of Abyan May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

2014年 7月 8日
People gather near the wreckage of a car destroyed by a U.S. drone air strike that targeted suspected al Qaeda militants in August 2012, in the al-Qatn district of the southeastern Yemeni province of Hadhramout February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

2013年 2月 6日
Boys gather near the wreckage of car destroyed last year by a U.S. drone air strike targeting suspected al Qaeda militants in Azan of the southeastern Yemeni province of Shabwa February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

2013年 2月 4日
Boys walk in a house destroyed by an air strike last year that was targeting al Qaeda-linked militants, in the southern Yemeni town of Jaar February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

2013年 2月 1日
Children play at a school sheltering them in the southern Yemeni port city of Aden October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

2012年 10月 17日
The body of a suspected al Qaeda militant lies in a house raided by security forces in the southern Yemeni port city of Aden October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

2012年 10月 2日
An army soldier stands near a building destroyed during recent fighting between the army and al Qaeda-linked militants in the southern Yemeni city of Zinjibar June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

2012年 6月 21日
Members of Yemen's elite Republican Guard and pro-army tribesmen gather for a group photo atop a military vehicle as they secure a road leading to Lawdar town in the southern province of Abyan June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

2012年 6月 20日
A view shows military vehicles destroyed during recent fighting between the Yemeni army and al Qaeda-linked militants in the southern Yemeni city of Zinjibar June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

2012年 6月 15日
A Yemeni army officer looks out from a tank while on a road leading to the southern Yemeni city of Zinjibar June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

2012年 6月 15日
Yemeni army soldiers fire at positions of al Qaeda-linked militants in the southern Yemeni town of Shaqra June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yemen's Defence Ministry

2012年 6月 15日
An army soldier stands guard at a local authority compound damaged during recent fighting between the army and al Qaeda-linked militants in southern Yemeni city of Zinjibar June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

2012年 6月 15日
Vehicles and buildings destroyed during recent fighting between the army and al Qaeda-linked militants are seen on a road leading to the southern Yemeni city of Zinjibar June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

2012年 6月 14日
An army tank is driven on a road near the southern Yemeni city of Zinjibar June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

2012年 6月 14日
Army soldiers take cover during fighting with al Qaeda-linked militants near the southern coastal Yemeni town of Shaqra June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Yemen's Defence Ministry

2012年 6月 14日
A vehicle belonging to al Qaeda-linked militants and destroyed during clashes with the army, is seen at the front line in the southern province of Abyan June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Yemen's Defence Ministry

2012年 6月 5日
Yemeni army forces fire a missile towards of al Qaeda-linked militants positions in the southern province of Abyan June 4, 2012.REUTERS/Yemen's Defence Ministry

2012年 6月 5日
An army tank fires during a firefight against militants linked to al Qaeda near the southern Yemeni city of Zinjibar May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Yemen's Defence Ministry

2012年 5月 31日
A soldier looks at portraits of victims of a suicide attack, during a protest to condemn the attack that killed more than 90 soldiers, in Sanaa May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

2012年 5月 29日
A boy holds a candle during a candlelight vigil to condemn a suicide attack that killed over 100 soldiers in Sanaa May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

2012年 5月 29日
