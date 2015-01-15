版本:
Clash in Ciudad Juarez

Demonstrators pull a barrier as federal policemen try to stop them during a protest against the visit of Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto to the city, in Ciudad Juarez January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / 2015年 1月 15日 星期四
Demonstrators pull a barrier as federal policemen try to stop them during a protest against the visit of Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto to the city, in Ciudad Juarez January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A federal policeman, whose shield is spray-painted with the number "43" on it, stands guard during a protest against the visit of Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto to the city, in Ciudad Juarez January 14, 2015. The number refers to the 43 missing trainee teachers who went missing last year and are feared to have been killed. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / 2015年 1月 15日 星期四
A federal policeman, whose shield is spray-painted with the number "43" on it, stands guard during a protest against the visit of Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto to the city, in Ciudad Juarez January 14, 2015. The number refers to the 43 missing trainee teachers who went missing last year and are feared to have been killed. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A child holds hands with demonstrators while standing in front of federal policemen during a protest against the visit of Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto to the city, in Ciudad Juarez January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / 2015年 1月 15日 星期四
A child holds hands with demonstrators while standing in front of federal policemen during a protest against the visit of Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto to the city, in Ciudad Juarez January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Demonstrators place pictures of missing women on a barrier as federal policemen stand guard during a protest against the visit of Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto to the city, in Ciudad Juarez January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / 2015年 1月 15日 星期四
Demonstrators place pictures of missing women on a barrier as federal policemen stand guard during a protest against the visit of Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto to the city, in Ciudad Juarez January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Demonstrators kick a burning effigy of Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto during a protest against his visit to the city, in Ciudad Juarez January 14, 2015. The banner reads, "Pena out!" REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / 2015年 1月 15日 星期四
Demonstrators kick a burning effigy of Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto during a protest against his visit to the city, in Ciudad Juarez January 14, 2015. The banner reads, "Pena out!" REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Demonstrators throw a barrier towards federal policemen during a protest against the visit of Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto to the city, in Ciudad Juarez January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / 2015年 1月 15日 星期四
Demonstrators throw a barrier towards federal policemen during a protest against the visit of Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto to the city, in Ciudad Juarez January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
The father of a missing girl tries to set on fire an effigy of Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto during a protest against his visit to the city, in Ciudad Juarez January 14, 2015. The banner reads, "Pena out!" REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / 2015年 1月 15日 星期四
The father of a missing girl tries to set on fire an effigy of Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto during a protest against his visit to the city, in Ciudad Juarez January 14, 2015. The banner reads, "Pena out!" REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Demonstrators run away from federal policemen amid smoke from a fire extinguisher during a protest against the visit of Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto to the city, in Ciudad Juarez January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / 2015年 1月 15日 星期四
Demonstrators run away from federal policemen amid smoke from a fire extinguisher during a protest against the visit of Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto to the city, in Ciudad Juarez January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Demonstrators place pictures of missing women on a barrier as federal policemen stand guard during a protest against the visit of Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto to the city, in Ciudad Juarez January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / 2015年 1月 15日 星期四
Demonstrators place pictures of missing women on a barrier as federal policemen stand guard during a protest against the visit of Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto to the city, in Ciudad Juarez January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A demonstrator runs away from federal policemen after kicking their shields during a protest against the visit of Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto to the city, in Ciudad Juarez January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / 2015年 1月 15日 星期四
A demonstrator runs away from federal policemen after kicking their shields during a protest against the visit of Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto to the city, in Ciudad Juarez January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
