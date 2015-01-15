版本:
Deadly Belgium police raid

Belgian police inspect the entrance of an apartment in central Verviers, a town between Liege and the German border, in the east of Belgium January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Belgian police inspect the entrance of an apartment in central Verviers, a town between Liege and the German border, in the east of Belgium January 15, 2015.

2015年 1月 16日 星期五
Belgian police inspect the entrance of an apartment in central Verviers, a town between Liege and the German border, in the east of Belgium January 15, 2015.
Belgian special forces police block a street in central Verviers in the east of Belgium January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Belgian special forces police block a street in central Verviers in the east of Belgium January 15, 2015.

2015年 1月 16日 星期五
Belgian special forces police block a street in central Verviers in the east of Belgium January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Belgian special forces police block a street in central Verviers in the east of Belgium January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Belgian special forces police block a street in central Verviers in the east of Belgium January 15, 2015.

2015年 1月 16日 星期五
Belgian special forces police block a street in central Verviers in the east of Belgium January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Belgian special forces police block a street in central Verviers in the east of Belgium January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Belgian special forces police block a street in central Verviers in the east of Belgium January 15, 2015.

2015年 1月 16日 星期五
Belgian special forces police block a street in central Verviers in the east of Belgium January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Belgian police inspect an apartment in central Verviers in the east of Belgium January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Belgian police inspect an apartment in central Verviers in the east of Belgium January 15, 2015.

2015年 1月 16日 星期五
Belgian police inspect an apartment in central Verviers in the east of Belgium January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Belgian police inspect an apartment in central Verviers in the east of Belgium January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Belgian police inspect an apartment in central Verviers in the east of Belgium January 15, 2015.

2015年 1月 16日 星期五
Belgian police inspect an apartment in central Verviers in the east of Belgium January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Belgian police walk in central Verviers in the east of Belgium January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Belgian police walk in central Verviers in the east of Belgium January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

2015年 1月 16日 星期五
Belgian police walk in central Verviers in the east of Belgium January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Belgian police inspect an apartment in central Verviers in the east of Belgium January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Belgian police inspect an apartment in central Verviers in the east of Belgium January 15, 2015.

2015年 1月 16日 星期五
Belgian police inspect an apartment in central Verviers in the east of Belgium January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Belgian police block a street in central Verviers in the east of Belgium January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Belgian police block a street in central Verviers in the east of Belgium January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

2015年 1月 16日 星期五
Belgian police block a street in central Verviers in the east of Belgium January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A Belgian special forces police blocks a street in central Verviers in the east of Belgium January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A Belgian special forces police blocks a street in central Verviers in the east of Belgium January 15, 2015.

2015年 1月 16日 星期五
A Belgian special forces police blocks a street in central Verviers in the east of Belgium January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
