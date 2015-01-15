Deadly Belgium police raid
Belgian police inspect the entrance of an apartment in central Verviers, a town between Liege and the German bmore
Belgian special forces police block a street in central Verviers in the east of Belgium January 15, 2015. REUTmore
Belgian special forces police block a street in central Verviers in the east of Belgium January 15, 2015. REUmore
Belgian special forces police block a street in central Verviers in the east of Belgium January 15, 2015. REUTmore
Belgian police inspect an apartment in central Verviers in the east of Belgium January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Strinmore
Belgian police inspect an apartment in central Verviers in the east of Belgium January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Strinmore
Belgian police walk in central Verviers in the east of Belgium January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Belgian police inspect an apartment in central Verviers in the east of Belgium January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Strimore
Belgian police block a street in central Verviers in the east of Belgium January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A Belgian special forces police blocks a street in central Verviers in the east of Belgium January 15, 2015. Rmore
下一个
Editor's choice
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Clash in Ciudad Juarez
Protests for missing women and students erupt in the border town as Mexico's president visits.
Funeral for cartoonist
Pallbearers carry the coffin of late Charlie Hebdo cartoonist Bernard Verlhac, known as Tignous.
Al Qaeda in Yemen
Images from the battle against Al Qaeda in Yemen.
精选图集
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.
Celebrating graduation and Ramadan
Dina Sayedahmed, an Egyptian American Muslim with a major in journalism and political science from Rutgers University, celebrates her upcoming graduation and Ramadan with a backyard Iftar feast in Bayonne, New Jersey.
Helmut Kohl: 1930 - 2017
Former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, the architect of German reunification, has died.
The road to Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces have seized territory to the north, east and west of Raqqa in their assault to capture Islamic State's de facto "capital" in Syria.
The month of Ramadan
Muslims mark the holy month of Ramadan with fasting and prayer.
Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial
Comedian Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial has begun in a Pennsylvania courthouse, the culmination of years of allegations that have torpedoed his career.