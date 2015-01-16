版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 1月 16日 星期五 22:25 BJT

Deadly Belgium police raid

Belgian police investigators work outside an apartment in central Verviers, a town between Liege and the German border, in the east of Belgium January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Belgian police investigators work outside an apartment in central Verviers, a town between Liege and the Germamore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 16日 星期五
Belgian police investigators work outside an apartment in central Verviers, a town between Liege and the German border, in the east of Belgium January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
1 / 15
Belgian police inspect the entrance of an apartment in central Verviers, Belgium January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Belgian police inspect the entrance of an apartment in central Verviers, Belgium January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Framore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 16日 星期五
Belgian police inspect the entrance of an apartment in central Verviers, Belgium January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Close
2 / 15
Belgian police stand guard outside an apartment in central Verviers, Belgium January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Belgian police stand guard outside an apartment in central Verviers, Belgium January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Hemore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 16日 星期五
Belgian police stand guard outside an apartment in central Verviers, Belgium January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
3 / 15
Belgian police inspect an apartment in central Verviers, Belgium January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Belgian police inspect an apartment in central Verviers, Belgium January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2015年 1月 16日 星期五
Belgian police inspect an apartment in central Verviers, Belgium January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
4 / 15
Belgian police investigators arrive outside an apartment in central Verviers, Belgium January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Belgian police investigators arrive outside an apartment in central Verviers, Belgium January 16, 2015. REUTERmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 16日 星期五
Belgian police investigators arrive outside an apartment in central Verviers, Belgium January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
5 / 15
Belgian police inspect an apartment in central Verviers, Belgium January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Belgian police inspect an apartment in central Verviers, Belgium January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2015年 1月 16日 星期五
Belgian police inspect an apartment in central Verviers, Belgium January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
6 / 15
Belgian police investigators inspect the entrance of an apartment in central Verviers, Belgium January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Belgian police investigators inspect the entrance of an apartment in central Verviers, Belgium January 16, 201more

Reuters / 2015年 1月 16日 星期五
Belgian police investigators inspect the entrance of an apartment in central Verviers, Belgium January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
7 / 15
Belgian special forces police block a street in central Verviers, Belgium January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Belgian special forces police block a street in central Verviers, Belgium January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 16日 星期五
Belgian special forces police block a street in central Verviers, Belgium January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Close
8 / 15
Belgian special forces police block a street in central Verviers in the east of Belgium January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Belgian special forces police block a street in central Verviers in the east of Belgium January 15, 2015. REUmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 16日 星期五
Belgian special forces police block a street in central Verviers in the east of Belgium January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Close
9 / 15
Belgian special forces police block a street in central Verviers in the east of Belgium January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Belgian special forces police block a street in central Verviers in the east of Belgium January 15, 2015. REUTmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 16日 星期五
Belgian special forces police block a street in central Verviers in the east of Belgium January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
10 / 15
Belgian police inspect an apartment in central Verviers in the east of Belgium January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Belgian police inspect an apartment in central Verviers in the east of Belgium January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Strinmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 16日 星期五
Belgian police inspect an apartment in central Verviers in the east of Belgium January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
11 / 15
Belgian police inspect an apartment in central Verviers in the east of Belgium January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Belgian police inspect an apartment in central Verviers in the east of Belgium January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Strinmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 16日 星期五
Belgian police inspect an apartment in central Verviers in the east of Belgium January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
12 / 15
Belgian police walk in central Verviers in the east of Belgium January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Belgian police walk in central Verviers in the east of Belgium January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / 2015年 1月 16日 星期五
Belgian police walk in central Verviers in the east of Belgium January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Close
13 / 15
Belgian police inspect an apartment in central Verviers in the east of Belgium January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Belgian police inspect an apartment in central Verviers in the east of Belgium January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Strimore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 16日 星期五
Belgian police inspect an apartment in central Verviers in the east of Belgium January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
14 / 15
Belgian police block a street in central Verviers in the east of Belgium January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Belgian police block a street in central Verviers in the east of Belgium January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2015年 1月 16日 星期五
Belgian police block a street in central Verviers in the east of Belgium January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
15 / 15
重播
下一图片集
Deadly Belgium police raid

Deadly Belgium police raid

下一个

Deadly Belgium police raid

Deadly Belgium police raid

Belgium police conduct dozens of raids on an Islamist group that federal prosecutors said was about to launch "terrorist attacks on a grand scale".

2015年 1月 16日
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2015年 1月 16日
Clash in Ciudad Juarez

Clash in Ciudad Juarez

Protests for missing women and students erupt in the border town as Mexico's president visits.

2015年 1月 16日
Funeral for cartoonist

Funeral for cartoonist

Pallbearers carry the coffin of late Charlie Hebdo cartoonist Bernard Verlhac, known as Tignous.

2015年 1月 16日

精选图集

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

Ramadan in a time of war

Ramadan in a time of war

Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐