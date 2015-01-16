版本:
Fighting Al Qaeda in Yemen

Shi'ite Houthi rebels man a checkpoint after driving the local wing of al Qaeda from one of its last strongholds in central Yemen, at the southern entrance to the city of Sanaa, November 15, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / 2014年 11月 15日 星期六
Shi'ite Houthi rebels man a checkpoint after driving the local wing of al Qaeda from one of its last strongholds in central Yemen, at the southern entrance to the city of Sanaa, November 15, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
People walk past a graffiti reading "Al Qaeda is American-made" at the site of a recent car bomb attack in Sanaa, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2015年 1月 15日 星期四
People walk past a graffiti reading "Al Qaeda is American-made" at the site of a recent car bomb attack in Sanaa, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Mourners carry the coffin of a soldier, who was killed by al Qaeda militants in the Wadi Hadramout region in northeastern Yemen, during his funeral in Sanaa, August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2014年 8月 10日 星期日
Mourners carry the coffin of a soldier, who was killed by al Qaeda militants in the Wadi Hadramout region in northeastern Yemen, during his funeral in Sanaa, August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Burnt-out trees lie in the yard of a house near the residence of the Iranian ambassador after a bomb attack in Sanaa, December 3, 2014. . REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2014年 12月 4日 星期四
Burnt-out trees lie in the yard of a house near the residence of the Iranian ambassador after a bomb attack in Sanaa, December 3, 2014. . REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Defendants look out from behind bars as they stand in the holding cell of the state security court in Sanaa, December 2, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2014年 12月 2日 星期二
Defendants look out from behind bars as they stand in the holding cell of the state security court in Sanaa, December 2, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
People walk past graves which were dug up for soldiers killed in the Wadi Hadramout region in northeastern Yemen, at a military cemetery in Sanaa, August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2014年 8月 10日 星期日
People walk past graves which were dug up for soldiers killed in the Wadi Hadramout region in northeastern Yemen, at a military cemetery in Sanaa, August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A poster with an image of a soldier lies on his grave after he was killed by al Qaeda militants in the Wadi Hadramout region in northeastern Yemen, at a military cemetery in Sanaa, August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2014年 8月 10日 星期日
A poster with an image of a soldier lies on his grave after he was killed by al Qaeda militants in the Wadi Hadramout region in northeastern Yemen, at a military cemetery in Sanaa, August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A notebook belonging to an al Qaeda fighter, which was found in a former militant training camp in southern Yemen, July 8, 2014. The left page shows diagrams depicting various types of ambushes. REUTERS/Martin Dokoupil

Reuters / 2014年 7月 8日 星期二
A notebook belonging to an al Qaeda fighter, which was found in a former militant training camp in southern Yemen, July 8, 2014. The left page shows diagrams depicting various types of ambushes. REUTERS/Martin Dokoupil
Soldiers stand at a post which was previously controlled by al Qaeda insurgents in al-Mahfad, in the southern Yemeni province of Abyan, May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2014年 5月 24日 星期六
Soldiers stand at a post which was previously controlled by al Qaeda insurgents in al-Mahfad, in the southern Yemeni province of Abyan, May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A girl is seen in her family's flat damaged during a police raid on a nearby hideout of al Qaeda militants in the Arhab region north of the capital Sanaa, May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2014年 5月 27日 星期二
A girl is seen in her family's flat damaged during a police raid on a nearby hideout of al Qaeda militants in the Arhab region north of the capital Sanaa, May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Boys look at a vehicle destroyed during a police raid on a hideout of al Qaeda militants in the Arhab region, north of the capital Sanaa, May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2014年 5月 27日 星期二
Boys look at a vehicle destroyed during a police raid on a hideout of al Qaeda militants in the Arhab region, north of the capital Sanaa, May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Tribesmen loyal to the Shi'ite Houthi group attend a tribal gathering to show support to the group in Amran province north of the capital Sanaa, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2014年 3月 13日 星期四
Tribesmen loyal to the Shi'ite Houthi group attend a tribal gathering to show support to the group in Amran province north of the capital Sanaa, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
An army officer stands on the ruins of a police barracks, which was bombed by al Qaeda insurgents, at al-Mahfad, in the southern province of Abyan, May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2014年 5月 24日 星期六
An army officer stands on the ruins of a police barracks, which was bombed by al Qaeda insurgents, at al-Mahfad, in the southern province of Abyan, May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
The body of a man is seen tied to a soccer goal post after al Qaeda militants shot him to death, accusing him of spying for the United States outside al-Shihr city of the southeastern province of Hadhramout, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2014年 3月 6日 星期四
The body of a man is seen tied to a soccer goal post after al Qaeda militants shot him to death, accusing him of spying for the United States outside al-Shihr city of the southeastern province of Hadhramout, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Policemen stand guard next to a wall of the central prison in Sanaa after a bomb exploded outside, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / 2014年 2月 14日 星期五
Policemen stand guard next to a wall of the central prison in Sanaa after a bomb exploded outside, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
People gather outside a house destroyed by an air strike on a suspected hideout of al Qaeda militants in al-Shiher city of Yemen's southeastern province of Hadramount, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2013年 11月 23日 星期六
People gather outside a house destroyed by an air strike on a suspected hideout of al Qaeda militants in al-Shiher city of Yemen's southeastern province of Hadramount, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Yemeni soldiers stand on the ruins of a machine gun mounted on a truck at the site of a police barracks, which was bombed by al Qaeda insurgents, in al-Mahfad in the southern province of Abyan, May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2014年 7月 8日 星期二
Yemeni soldiers stand on the ruins of a machine gun mounted on a truck at the site of a police barracks, which was bombed by al Qaeda insurgents, in al-Mahfad in the southern province of Abyan, May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
People gather near the wreckage of a car destroyed by a U.S. drone air strike that targeted suspected al Qaeda militants in August 2012, in the al-Qatn district of the southeastern province of Hadhramout, February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2013年 2月 6日 星期三
People gather near the wreckage of a car destroyed by a U.S. drone air strike that targeted suspected al Qaeda militants in August 2012, in the al-Qatn district of the southeastern province of Hadhramout, February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Boys gather near the wreckage of car destroyed last year by a U.S. drone air strike targeting suspected al Qaeda militants in Azan of the southeastern province of Shabwa, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2013年 2月 4日 星期一
Boys gather near the wreckage of car destroyed last year by a U.S. drone air strike targeting suspected al Qaeda militants in Azan of the southeastern province of Shabwa, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Boys walk in a house destroyed by an air strike last year that was targeting al Qaeda-linked militants, in the southern town of Jaar, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2013年 2月 1日 星期五
Boys walk in a house destroyed by an air strike last year that was targeting al Qaeda-linked militants, in the southern town of Jaar, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Children play at a school sheltering them in the southern Yemeni port city of Aden, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2012年 10月 17日 星期三
Children play at a school sheltering them in the southern Yemeni port city of Aden, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
The body of a suspected al Qaeda militant lies in a house raided by security forces in the southern port city of Aden, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2012年 10月 2日 星期二
The body of a suspected al Qaeda militant lies in a house raided by security forces in the southern port city of Aden, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
An army soldier stands near a building destroyed during recent fighting between the army and al Qaeda-linked militants in the southern city of Zinjibar, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2012年 6月 21日 星期四
An army soldier stands near a building destroyed during recent fighting between the army and al Qaeda-linked militants in the southern city of Zinjibar, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Members of Yemen's elite Republican Guard and pro-army tribesmen gather for a group photo atop a military vehicle as they secure a road leading to Lawdar town in the southern province of Abyan, June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2012年 6月 20日 星期三
Members of Yemen's elite Republican Guard and pro-army tribesmen gather for a group photo atop a military vehicle as they secure a road leading to Lawdar town in the southern province of Abyan, June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A view shows military vehicles destroyed during recent fighting between the Yemeni army and al Qaeda-linked militants in the southern city of Zinjibar, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2012年 6月 15日 星期五
A view shows military vehicles destroyed during recent fighting between the Yemeni army and al Qaeda-linked militants in the southern city of Zinjibar, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A Yemeni army officer looks out from a tank while on a road leading to the southern city of Zinjibar, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2012年 6月 15日 星期五
A Yemeni army officer looks out from a tank while on a road leading to the southern city of Zinjibar, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Yemeni army soldiers fire at positions of al Qaeda-linked militants in the southern town of Shaqra, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yemen's Defence Ministry

Reuters / 2012年 6月 15日 星期五
Yemeni army soldiers fire at positions of al Qaeda-linked militants in the southern town of Shaqra, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yemen's Defence Ministry
An army soldier stands guard at a local authority compound damaged during recent fighting between the army and al Qaeda-linked militants in southern city of Zinjibar, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2012年 6月 15日 星期五
An army soldier stands guard at a local authority compound damaged during recent fighting between the army and al Qaeda-linked militants in southern city of Zinjibar, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Vehicles and buildings destroyed during recent fighting between the army and al Qaeda-linked militants are seen on a road leading to the southern city of Zinjibar, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2012年 6月 14日 星期四
Vehicles and buildings destroyed during recent fighting between the army and al Qaeda-linked militants are seen on a road leading to the southern city of Zinjibar, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
An army tank is driven on a road near the southern city of Zinjibar, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2012年 6月 14日 星期四
An army tank is driven on a road near the southern city of Zinjibar, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Army soldiers take cover during fighting with al Qaeda-linked militants near the southern coastal town of Shaqra, June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Yemen's Defence Ministry

Reuters / 2012年 6月 14日 星期四
Army soldiers take cover during fighting with al Qaeda-linked militants near the southern coastal town of Shaqra, June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Yemen's Defence Ministry
A vehicle belonging to al Qaeda-linked militants and destroyed during clashes with the army, is seen at the front line in the southern province of Abyan, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Yemen's Defence Ministry

Reuters / 2012年 6月 5日 星期二
A vehicle belonging to al Qaeda-linked militants and destroyed during clashes with the army, is seen at the front line in the southern province of Abyan, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Yemen's Defence Ministry
Yemeni army forces fire a missile towards of al Qaeda-linked militants positions in the southern province of Abyan, June 4, 2012.REUTERS/Yemen's Defence Ministry

Reuters / 2012年 6月 5日 星期二
Yemeni army forces fire a missile towards of al Qaeda-linked militants positions in the southern province of Abyan, June 4, 2012.REUTERS/Yemen's Defence Ministry
An army tank fires during a firefight against militants linked to al Qaeda near the southern city of Zinjibar, May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Yemen's Defence Ministry

Reuters / 2012年 5月 31日 星期四
An army tank fires during a firefight against militants linked to al Qaeda near the southern city of Zinjibar, May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Yemen's Defence Ministry
A soldier looks at portraits of victims of a suicide attack, during a protest to condemn the attack that killed more than 90 soldiers, in Sanaa, May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / 2012年 5月 29日 星期二
A soldier looks at portraits of victims of a suicide attack, during a protest to condemn the attack that killed more than 90 soldiers, in Sanaa, May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A boy holds a candle during a candlelight vigil to condemn a suicide attack that killed over 100 soldiers in Sanaa, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / 2012年 5月 29日 星期二
A boy holds a candle during a candlelight vigil to condemn a suicide attack that killed over 100 soldiers in Sanaa, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
