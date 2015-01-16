Fighting Al Qaeda in Yemen
Shi'ite Houthi rebels man a checkpoint after driving the local wing of al Qaeda from one of its last strongholmore
People walk past a graffiti reading "Al Qaeda is American-made" at the site of a recent car bomb attack in Sanmore
Mourners carry the coffin of a soldier, who was killed by al Qaeda militants in the Wadi Hadramout region in nmore
Burnt-out trees lie in the yard of a house near the residence of the Iranian ambassador after a bomb attack inmore
Defendants look out from behind bars as they stand in the holding cell of the state security court in Sanaa, Dmore
People walk past graves which were dug up for soldiers killed in the Wadi Hadramout region in northeastern Yemmore
A poster with an image of a soldier lies on his grave after he was killed by al Qaeda militants in the Wadi Hamore
A notebook belonging to an al Qaeda fighter, which was found in a former militant training camp in southern Yemore
Soldiers stand at a post which was previously controlled by al Qaeda insurgents in al-Mahfad, in the southern more
A girl is seen in her family's flat damaged during a police raid on a nearby hideout of al Qaeda militants in more
Boys look at a vehicle destroyed during a police raid on a hideout of al Qaeda militants in the Arhab region, more
Tribesmen loyal to the Shi'ite Houthi group attend a tribal gathering to show support to the group in Amran prmore
An army officer stands on the ruins of a police barracks, which was bombed by al Qaeda insurgents, at al-Mahfamore
The body of a man is seen tied to a soccer goal post after al Qaeda militants shot him to death, accusing him more
Policemen stand guard next to a wall of the central prison in Sanaa after a bomb exploded outside, February 14more
People gather outside a house destroyed by an air strike on a suspected hideout of al Qaeda militants in al-Shmore
Yemeni soldiers stand on the ruins of a machine gun mounted on a truck at the site of a police barracks, whichmore
People gather near the wreckage of a car destroyed by a U.S. drone air strike that targeted suspected al Qaedamore
Boys gather near the wreckage of car destroyed last year by a U.S. drone air strike targeting suspected al Qaemore
Boys walk in a house destroyed by an air strike last year that was targeting al Qaeda-linked militants, in themore
Children play at a school sheltering them in the southern Yemeni port city of Aden, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Kmore
The body of a suspected al Qaeda militant lies in a house raided by security forces in the southern port city more
An army soldier stands near a building destroyed during recent fighting between the army and al Qaeda-linked mmore
Members of Yemen's elite Republican Guard and pro-army tribesmen gather for a group photo atop a military vehimore
A view shows military vehicles destroyed during recent fighting between the Yemeni army and al Qaeda-linked mimore
A Yemeni army officer looks out from a tank while on a road leading to the southern city of Zinjibar, June 14,more
Yemeni army soldiers fire at positions of al Qaeda-linked militants in the southern town of Shaqra, June 14, more
An army soldier stands guard at a local authority compound damaged during recent fighting between the army andmore
Vehicles and buildings destroyed during recent fighting between the army and al Qaeda-linked militants are seemore
An army tank is driven on a road near the southern city of Zinjibar, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Army soldiers take cover during fighting with al Qaeda-linked militants near the southern coastal town of Shaqmore
A vehicle belonging to al Qaeda-linked militants and destroyed during clashes with the army, is seen at the frmore
Yemeni army forces fire a missile towards of al Qaeda-linked militants positions in the southern province of Amore
An army tank fires during a firefight against militants linked to al Qaeda near the southern city of Zinjibar,more
A soldier looks at portraits of victims of a suicide attack, during a protest to condemn the attack that killemore
A boy holds a candle during a candlelight vigil to condemn a suicide attack that killed over 100 soldiers in Smore
