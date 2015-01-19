版本:
Fuelling the Islamic State economy

A damaged petrol station is seen in Aleppo, Syria, January 13, 2015. Residents of Kafr Hamra, a town in the rural Aleppo countryside, refine crude oil in makeshift cottage refineries in warehouses and backyards for heating, operating bakeries and even running cars, just like most locals across rebel-held areas of Syria. REUTERS/Nour Kelze

Men manage a make-shift oil refinery in the Aleppo countryside, January 13, 2015. The state no longer pumps gasoline to areas in rebel hands, and civilians have resorted to buying crude oil from armed groups who have taken over major oil producing areas in the east since 2012. REUTERS/Nour Kelze

Fuel is processed inside a make-shift refinery in the Aleppo countryside, January 13, 2015. Islamic State is currently in control of oil wells, and civilian middlemen now buy crude from the group before reselling it to locals, but the practice predates Islamic State's capture of oil wells from rival groups. REUTERS/Nour Kelze

A man pours refined fuel from a barrel inside a damaged non-functioning petrol station in Aleppo, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Nour Kelze

A man pours crude oil into a tank inside a make-shift refinery in the Aleppo countryside, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Nour Kelze

A pick-up truck carries fuel barrels for sale in the Aleppo countryside, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Nour Kelze

A man sells fuel from oil barrels in the Aleppo countryside, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Nour Kelze

Barrels of fuel are displayed for sale inside a damaged non-functioning petrol station in Aleppo, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Nour Kelze

A boy walks past barrels of fuel displayed for sale inside a damaged non-functioning petrol station in Aleppo, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Nour Kelze

Barrels of fuel are displayed for sale inside a damaged non-functioning petrol station in Aleppo, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Nour Kelze

Barrels of fuel are displayed for sale inside a damaged non-functioning petrol station in Aleppo, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Nour Kelze

A man drains refined fuel from a barrel displayed for sale inside a damaged non-functioning petrol station in Aleppo, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Nour Kelze

A man counts money inside a make-shift refinery in the Aleppo countryside, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Nour Kelze

Children warm themselves next to an open fire beside fuel barrels, engine oil and accessories displayed for sale in Aleppo, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Nour Kelze

A vendor pours fuel from a barrel inside his vehicle in Aleppo, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Nour Kelze

A man displays fuel for sale in Aleppo, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Nour Kelze

A man rides a motorcycle past a fuel vendor in Aleppo, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Nour Kelze

Barrels filled with fuel are displayed for sale in Aleppo, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Nour Kelze

