Fuelling the Islamic State economy
A damaged petrol station is seen in Aleppo, Syria, January 13, 2015. Residents of Kafr Hamra, a town in the rumore
Men manage a make-shift oil refinery in the Aleppo countryside, January 13, 2015. The state no longer pumps gamore
Fuel is processed inside a make-shift refinery in the Aleppo countryside, January 13, 2015. Islamic State is cmore
A man pours refined fuel from a barrel inside a damaged non-functioning petrol station in Aleppo, January 13, more
A man pours crude oil into a tank inside a make-shift refinery in the Aleppo countryside, January 13, 2015. REmore
A pick-up truck carries fuel barrels for sale in the Aleppo countryside, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Nour Kelze
A man sells fuel from oil barrels in the Aleppo countryside, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Nour Kelze
Barrels of fuel are displayed for sale inside a damaged non-functioning petrol station in Aleppo, January 13, more
A boy walks past barrels of fuel displayed for sale inside a damaged non-functioning petrol station in Aleppo,more
Barrels of fuel are displayed for sale inside a damaged non-functioning petrol station in Aleppo, January 13, more
Barrels of fuel are displayed for sale inside a damaged non-functioning petrol station in Aleppo, January 13, more
A man drains refined fuel from a barrel displayed for sale inside a damaged non-functioning petrol station in more
A man counts money inside a make-shift refinery in the Aleppo countryside, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Nour Kelzmore
Children warm themselves next to an open fire beside fuel barrels, engine oil and accessories displayed for samore
A vendor pours fuel from a barrel inside his vehicle in Aleppo, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Nour Kelze
A man displays fuel for sale in Aleppo, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Nour Kelze
A man rides a motorcycle past a fuel vendor in Aleppo, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Nour Kelze
Barrels filled with fuel are displayed for sale in Aleppo, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Nour Kelze
