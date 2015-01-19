Chechens protest Mohammad cartoons
People attend a rally to protest against satirical cartoons of prophet Mohammad, in Grozny, Chechnya, January more
Women attend a rally to protest against satirical cartoons of prophet Mohammad, in Grozny, Chechnya, January 1more
People attend a rally to protest against satirical cartoons of prophet Mohammad, in Grozny, Chechnya, January more
People attend a rally to protest against satirical cartoons of prophet Mohammad, in Grozny, Chechnya, January more
A man takes pictures of himself, with crowds of people and the Heart of Chechnya mosque seen in the backgroundmore
People attend a rally to protest against satirical cartoons of prophet Mohammad, in Grozny, Chechnya, January more
People attend a rally titled "Love for the Prophet Mohammad" to protest against satirical cartoons of the propmore
Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov (front) delivers a speech during a rally to protest against satirical cartoons omore
Members of law enforcement forces stand guard during a rally to protest against satirical cartoons of prophet more
Men stand at the top of a traffic lights post as they attend a rally to protest against satirical cartoons of more
People attend a rally to protest against satirical cartoons of prophet Mohammad, in Grozny, Chechnya, January more
People attend a rally to protest against satirical cartoons of prophet Mohammad, near the Heart of Chechnya momore
