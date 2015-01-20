版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 1月 20日 星期二 21:55 BJT

Fleeing Boko Haram

A girl displaced as a result of Boko Haram attack in the northeast region of Nigeria, rests her head on a desk at Maikohi secondary school camp for internally displaced persons in Yola, Adamawa State, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

A girl displaced as a result of Boko Haram attack in the northeast region of Nigeria, rests her head on a deskmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 20日 星期二
A girl displaced as a result of Boko Haram attack in the northeast region of Nigeria, rests her head on a desk at Maikohi secondary school camp for internally displaced persons in Yola, Adamawa State, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
1 / 30
Women displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, sit together at a camp for internally displaced people in Yola, Adamawa State, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Women displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, sit together at a camp fmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 20日 星期二
Women displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, sit together at a camp for internally displaced people in Yola, Adamawa State, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
2 / 30
A boy displaced as a result of Boko Haram attack in the northeast region of Nigeria, poses for a picture at Maikohi secondary school camp for internally displaced persons in Yola, Adamawa State, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

A boy displaced as a result of Boko Haram attack in the northeast region of Nigeria, poses for a picture at Mamore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 20日 星期二
A boy displaced as a result of Boko Haram attack in the northeast region of Nigeria, poses for a picture at Maikohi secondary school camp for internally displaced persons in Yola, Adamawa State, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
3 / 30
Women displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, spend the time fixing their hair at a camp for internally displaced people in Yola, Adamawa State, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Women displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, spend the time fixing thmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 20日 星期二
Women displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, spend the time fixing their hair at a camp for internally displaced people in Yola, Adamawa State, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
4 / 30
People displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, are seen near their tents at a faith-based camp for internally displaced people in Yola, Adamawa State, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

People displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, are seen near their tenmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 20日 星期二
People displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, are seen near their tents at a faith-based camp for internally displaced people in Yola, Adamawa State, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
5 / 30
Baby Lurky, whose family was displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, sleeps in the shade at a camp for internally displaced people in Yola, Adamawa State, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Baby Lurky, whose family was displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, smore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 20日 星期二
Baby Lurky, whose family was displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, sleeps in the shade at a camp for internally displaced people in Yola, Adamawa State, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
6 / 30
Children displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, cheer at a camp for internally displaced persons in Yola, Adamawa State, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Children displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, cheer at a camp for imore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 20日 星期二
Children displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, cheer at a camp for internally displaced persons in Yola, Adamawa State, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
7 / 30
A displaced mother and her daughters, who fled Boko Haram violence in the northeast region of Nigeria, sit together at Maikohi secondary school camp for internally displaced persons in Yola, Adamawa State, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

A displaced mother and her daughters, who fled Boko Haram violence in the northeast region of Nigeria, sit togmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 20日 星期二
A displaced mother and her daughters, who fled Boko Haram violence in the northeast region of Nigeria, sit together at Maikohi secondary school camp for internally displaced persons in Yola, Adamawa State, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
8 / 30
People fleeing Boko Haram violence in the northeast region of Nigeria, cook food at Maikohi secondary school camp for internally displaced persons in Yola, Adamawa State, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

People fleeing Boko Haram violence in the northeast region of Nigeria, cook food at Maikohi secondary school cmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 20日 星期二
People fleeing Boko Haram violence in the northeast region of Nigeria, cook food at Maikohi secondary school camp for internally displaced persons in Yola, Adamawa State, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
9 / 30
Children displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, sell sundry goods at a camp for internally displaced persons in Yola, Adamawa State, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Children displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, sell sundry goods at more

Reuters / 2015年 1月 20日 星期二
Children displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, sell sundry goods at a camp for internally displaced persons in Yola, Adamawa State, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
10 / 30
Women displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, sit together at a camp for internally displaced people in Yola, Adamawa State, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Women displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, sit together at a camp fmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 20日 星期二
Women displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, sit together at a camp for internally displaced people in Yola, Adamawa State, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
11 / 30
A girl displaced as a result of Boko Haram attack in the northeast region of Nigeria, poses for a picture at Maikohi secondary school camp for internally displaced persons in Yola, Adamawa State, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

A girl displaced as a result of Boko Haram attack in the northeast region of Nigeria, poses for a picture at Mmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 20日 星期二
A girl displaced as a result of Boko Haram attack in the northeast region of Nigeria, poses for a picture at Maikohi secondary school camp for internally displaced persons in Yola, Adamawa State, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
12 / 30
A man displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, helps his son do up the buttons on his shirt at a camp for internally displaced persons in Yola, Adamawa State, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

A man displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, helps his son do up the more

Reuters / 2015年 1月 20日 星期二
A man displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, helps his son do up the buttons on his shirt at a camp for internally displaced persons in Yola, Adamawa State, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
13 / 30
A girl displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, uses a mortar and pestle at a camp for internally displaced people in Yola, Adamawa State, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

A girl displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, uses a mortar and pestlmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 20日 星期二
A girl displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, uses a mortar and pestle at a camp for internally displaced people in Yola, Adamawa State, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
14 / 30
Children displaced as a result of Boko Haram attack in the northeast region of Nigeria, attend a class at Maikohi secondary school camp for internally displaced persons in Yola, Adamawa State, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Children displaced as a result of Boko Haram attack in the northeast region of Nigeria, attend a class at Maikmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 20日 星期二
Children displaced as a result of Boko Haram attack in the northeast region of Nigeria, attend a class at Maikohi secondary school camp for internally displaced persons in Yola, Adamawa State, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
15 / 30
A woman displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, poses for a picture next to a sign showing the weekly programme of a church at a camp for internally displaced people in Yola, Adamawa State, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

A woman displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, poses for a picture nemore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 20日 星期二
A woman displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, poses for a picture next to a sign showing the weekly programme of a church at a camp for internally displaced people in Yola, Adamawa State, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
16 / 30
Displaced people fleeing Boko Haram violence in the northeast region of Nigeria, collect water at a water point at Maikohi secondary school internally displaced persons camp, in Yola, Adamawa State, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Displaced people fleeing Boko Haram violence in the northeast region of Nigeria, collect water at a water poinmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 20日 星期二
Displaced people fleeing Boko Haram violence in the northeast region of Nigeria, collect water at a water point at Maikohi secondary school internally displaced persons camp, in Yola, Adamawa State, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
17 / 30
Christine Ibrahim, a volunteer teacher for children displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, speaks during an interview at a camp for internally displaced people in Yola, Adamawa State, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Christine Ibrahim, a volunteer teacher for children displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeamore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 20日 星期二
Christine Ibrahim, a volunteer teacher for children displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, speaks during an interview at a camp for internally displaced people in Yola, Adamawa State, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
18 / 30
Men who fled the Boko Haram violence in the northeast region of Nigeria sit in a row as they listen to news on the radio at Maikohi secondary school internally displaced persons camp, in Yola, Adamawa State, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Men who fled the Boko Haram violence in the northeast region of Nigeria sit in a row as they listen to news onmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 20日 星期二
Men who fled the Boko Haram violence in the northeast region of Nigeria sit in a row as they listen to news on the radio at Maikohi secondary school internally displaced persons camp, in Yola, Adamawa State, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
19 / 30
Morris Enoch, a leader of traditional militia hunters helping the army to fight the Boko Haram insurgence in the northeast region of Nigeria, speaks during an interview in Yola, Adamawa State, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Morris Enoch, a leader of traditional militia hunters helping the army to fight the Boko Haram insurgence in tmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 20日 星期二
Morris Enoch, a leader of traditional militia hunters helping the army to fight the Boko Haram insurgence in the northeast region of Nigeria, speaks during an interview in Yola, Adamawa State, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
20 / 30
Children displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, attend class at Maikohi secondary school inside a camp for internally displaced persons in Yola, Adamawa State, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Children displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, attend class at Maikomore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 20日 星期二
Children displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, attend class at Maikohi secondary school inside a camp for internally displaced persons in Yola, Adamawa State, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
21 / 30
Children displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, sit in a row to eat a meal at a camp for internally displaced persons in Yola, Adamawa State, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Children displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, sit in a row to eat amore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 20日 星期二
Children displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, sit in a row to eat a meal at a camp for internally displaced persons in Yola, Adamawa State, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
22 / 30
Morris Enoch, a leader of traditional militia hunters helping the army to fight the Boko Haram insurgence in the northeast region of Nigeria, is pictured during a meeting in Yola, Adamawa State, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Morris Enoch, a leader of traditional militia hunters helping the army to fight the Boko Haram insurgence in tmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 20日 星期二
Morris Enoch, a leader of traditional militia hunters helping the army to fight the Boko Haram insurgence in the northeast region of Nigeria, is pictured during a meeting in Yola, Adamawa State, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
23 / 30
Children displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, attend class at Maikohi school inside a camp for internally displaced persons in Yola, Adamawa State, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Children displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, attend class at Maikomore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 20日 星期二
Children displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, attend class at Maikohi school inside a camp for internally displaced persons in Yola, Adamawa State, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
24 / 30
Militia hunters helping the army to fight the Boko Haram insurgence hold a meeting in Yola, Adamawa State, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Militia hunters helping the army to fight the Boko Haram insurgence hold a meeting in Yola, Adamawa State, Janmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 20日 星期二
Militia hunters helping the army to fight the Boko Haram insurgence hold a meeting in Yola, Adamawa State, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
25 / 30
A boy fleeing Boko Haram violence in the northeast region of Nigeria, whose back of right foot was chopped off in an accident while fleeing Mubi town, looks at other children play on swings at Maikohi secondary school camp for internally displaced person in Yola, Adamawa State, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

A boy fleeing Boko Haram violence in the northeast region of Nigeria, whose back of right foot was chopped offmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 20日 星期二
A boy fleeing Boko Haram violence in the northeast region of Nigeria, whose back of right foot was chopped off in an accident while fleeing Mubi town, looks at other children play on swings at Maikohi secondary school camp for internally displaced person in Yola, Adamawa State, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
26 / 30
Children, who have fled Boko Haram violence in the northeast region of Nigeria, take part in aerobic exercises at Maikohi secondary school at the camp for internally displaced people in Yola, Adamawa State, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Children, who have fled Boko Haram violence in the northeast region of Nigeria, take part in aerobic exercisesmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 20日 星期二
Children, who have fled Boko Haram violence in the northeast region of Nigeria, take part in aerobic exercises at Maikohi secondary school at the camp for internally displaced people in Yola, Adamawa State, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
27 / 30
Children displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, clap during a class at Maikohi secondary school camp for internally displaced persons in Yola, Adamawa State, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Children displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, clap during a class amore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 20日 星期二
Children displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, clap during a class at Maikohi secondary school camp for internally displaced persons in Yola, Adamawa State, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
28 / 30
An injured man and woman who were displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, sit on a bench at a camp for internally displaced persons in Yola, Adamawa State, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

An injured man and woman who were displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigermore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 20日 星期二
An injured man and woman who were displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, sit on a bench at a camp for internally displaced persons in Yola, Adamawa State, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
29 / 30
A leader of militia hunters helping the army to fight the Boko Haram insurgence in the northeast region of Nigeria, holds a magazine of bullets in his hands during an interview in Yola, Adamawa State, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

A leader of militia hunters helping the army to fight the Boko Haram insurgence in the northeast region of Nigmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 20日 星期二
A leader of militia hunters helping the army to fight the Boko Haram insurgence in the northeast region of Nigeria, holds a magazine of bullets in his hands during an interview in Yola, Adamawa State, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
30 / 30
重播
下一图片集
Chechens protest Mohammad cartoons

Chechens protest Mohammad cartoons

下一个

Chechens protest Mohammad cartoons

Chechens protest Mohammad cartoons

Hundreds of thousands rally against Charlie Hebdo's cartoons in Grozny.

2015年 1月 20日
Kenyan kids fight for playground

Kenyan kids fight for playground

Police fire teargas on schoolchildren protesting the potential loss of their playground to a hotel development.

2015年 1月 20日
Fuelling the Islamic State economy

Fuelling the Islamic State economy

Residents of Kafr Hamra, a town in the rural Aleppo countryside, refine crude oil in makeshift cottage refineries.

2015年 1月 19日
Mass for six million

Mass for six million

Pope Francis draws an estimated six million for Sunday Mass in Manila.

2015年 1月 19日

精选图集

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

Ramadan in a time of war

Ramadan in a time of war

Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐