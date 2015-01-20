Fleeing Boko Haram
A girl displaced as a result of Boko Haram attack in the northeast region of Nigeria, rests her head on a deskmore
Women displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, sit together at a camp fmore
A boy displaced as a result of Boko Haram attack in the northeast region of Nigeria, poses for a picture at Mamore
Women displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, spend the time fixing thmore
People displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, are seen near their tenmore
Baby Lurky, whose family was displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, smore
Children displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, cheer at a camp for imore
A displaced mother and her daughters, who fled Boko Haram violence in the northeast region of Nigeria, sit togmore
People fleeing Boko Haram violence in the northeast region of Nigeria, cook food at Maikohi secondary school cmore
Children displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, sell sundry goods at more
Women displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, sit together at a camp fmore
A girl displaced as a result of Boko Haram attack in the northeast region of Nigeria, poses for a picture at Mmore
A man displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, helps his son do up the more
A girl displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, uses a mortar and pestlmore
Children displaced as a result of Boko Haram attack in the northeast region of Nigeria, attend a class at Maikmore
A woman displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, poses for a picture nemore
Displaced people fleeing Boko Haram violence in the northeast region of Nigeria, collect water at a water poinmore
Christine Ibrahim, a volunteer teacher for children displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeamore
Men who fled the Boko Haram violence in the northeast region of Nigeria sit in a row as they listen to news onmore
Morris Enoch, a leader of traditional militia hunters helping the army to fight the Boko Haram insurgence in tmore
Children displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, attend class at Maikomore
Children displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, sit in a row to eat amore
Morris Enoch, a leader of traditional militia hunters helping the army to fight the Boko Haram insurgence in tmore
Children displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, attend class at Maikomore
Militia hunters helping the army to fight the Boko Haram insurgence hold a meeting in Yola, Adamawa State, Janmore
A boy fleeing Boko Haram violence in the northeast region of Nigeria, whose back of right foot was chopped offmore
Children, who have fled Boko Haram violence in the northeast region of Nigeria, take part in aerobic exercisesmore
Children displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, clap during a class amore
An injured man and woman who were displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigermore
A leader of militia hunters helping the army to fight the Boko Haram insurgence in the northeast region of Nigmore
下一个
Chechens protest Mohammad cartoons
Hundreds of thousands rally against Charlie Hebdo's cartoons in Grozny.
Kenyan kids fight for playground
Police fire teargas on schoolchildren protesting the potential loss of their playground to a hotel development.
Fuelling the Islamic State economy
Residents of Kafr Hamra, a town in the rural Aleppo countryside, refine crude oil in makeshift cottage refineries.
Mass for six million
Pope Francis draws an estimated six million for Sunday Mass in Manila.
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.