版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 1月 20日 星期二 23:55 BJT

Streets of Aleppo

A man crosses the Al-Haj highway, which is closed because of sniper fire by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad, in Aleppo, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo

A man crosses the Al-Haj highway, which is closed because of sniper fire by forces loyal to Syria's President more

Reuters / 2015年 1月 20日 星期二
A man crosses the Al-Haj highway, which is closed because of sniper fire by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad, in Aleppo, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo
Close
1 / 30
A boy sits next to random goods inside a market for used items in Aleppo's al-Saliheen district January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo (SYRIA - Tags: SOCIETY CIVIL UNREST)

A boy sits next to random goods inside a market for used items in Aleppo's al-Saliheen district January 20, 20more

Reuters / 2015年 1月 20日 星期二
A boy sits next to random goods inside a market for used items in Aleppo's al-Saliheen district January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo (SYRIA - Tags: SOCIETY CIVIL UNREST)
Close
2 / 30
Vendors sell their goods near trash, mud and puddles of water at a market for used items in Aleppo's al-Saliheen district, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo

Vendors sell their goods near trash, mud and puddles of water at a market for used items in Aleppo's al-Salihemore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 20日 星期二
Vendors sell their goods near trash, mud and puddles of water at a market for used items in Aleppo's al-Saliheen district, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo
Close
3 / 30
A Free Syrian Army fighter prepares a locally made shell before launching it towards forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad in Old Aleppo, January 17, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A Free Syrian Army fighter prepares a locally made shell before launching it towards forces loyal to Syria's pmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 18日 星期日
A Free Syrian Army fighter prepares a locally made shell before launching it towards forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad in Old Aleppo, January 17, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
4 / 30
A Free Syrian Army fighter gets out of a hole in the wall with his weapon on Old Aleppo frontline, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

A Free Syrian Army fighter gets out of a hole in the wall with his weapon on Old Aleppo frontline, January 15,more

Reuters / 2015年 1月 16日 星期五
A Free Syrian Army fighter gets out of a hole in the wall with his weapon on Old Aleppo frontline, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
Close
5 / 30
Residents warm themselves by a fire in Aleppo, January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Nour Kelze

Residents warm themselves by a fire in Aleppo, January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Nour Kelze

Reuters / 2015年 1月 13日 星期二
Residents warm themselves by a fire in Aleppo, January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Nour Kelze
Close
6 / 30
Residents play with snow in Aleppo, January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Residents play with snow in Aleppo, January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Reuters / 2015年 1月 12日 星期一
Residents play with snow in Aleppo, January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
Close
7 / 30
Children play on a street in Old Aleppo, January 3, 2015. REUTERS/Nour Kelze

Children play on a street in Old Aleppo, January 3, 2015. REUTERS/Nour Kelze

Reuters / 2015年 1月 3日 星期六
Children play on a street in Old Aleppo, January 3, 2015. REUTERS/Nour Kelze
Close
8 / 30
The wreckage of a bus is seen on the damaged al-Sakhour bridge at the frontline in Aleppo, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

The wreckage of a bus is seen on the damaged al-Sakhour bridge at the frontline in Aleppo, January 5, 2015. REmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 6日 星期二
The wreckage of a bus is seen on the damaged al-Sakhour bridge at the frontline in Aleppo, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo
Close
9 / 30
Men pose for a picture in a rebel-held area of Aleppo, January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Nour Kelze

Men pose for a picture in a rebel-held area of Aleppo, January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Nour Kelze

Reuters / 2015年 1月 3日 星期六
Men pose for a picture in a rebel-held area of Aleppo, January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Nour Kelze
Close
10 / 30
Rebel fighters walk past blinds erected as protection from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Salaheddine neighborhood of Aleppo, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Rebel fighters walk past blinds erected as protection from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad more

Reuters / 2015年 1月 9日 星期五
Rebel fighters walk past blinds erected as protection from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Salaheddine neighborhood of Aleppo, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Close
11 / 30
Rebel fighters take positions as they aim their weapons at al-Breij frontline, in Aleppo, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Rebel fighters take positions as they aim their weapons at al-Breij frontline, in Aleppo, January 5, 2015. REUmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 6日 星期二
Rebel fighters take positions as they aim their weapons at al-Breij frontline, in Aleppo, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Close
12 / 30
A man walks near a damaged mosque in Old Aleppo, January 17, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A man walks near a damaged mosque in Old Aleppo, January 17, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / 2015年 1月 18日 星期日
A man walks near a damaged mosque in Old Aleppo, January 17, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
13 / 30
A handicapped man buys goods from a grocery shop in Old Aleppo, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

A handicapped man buys goods from a grocery shop in Old Aleppo, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Reuters / 2015年 1月 16日 星期五
A handicapped man buys goods from a grocery shop in Old Aleppo, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
Close
14 / 30
Children warm themselves around a fire in al-Sukari neighborhood of Aleppo, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Children warm themselves around a fire in al-Sukari neighborhood of Aleppo, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 9日 星期五
Children warm themselves around a fire in al-Sukari neighborhood of Aleppo, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Close
15 / 30
A general view shows damage in Bab Al-Nasr neighbourhood of Old Aleppo, January 17, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A general view shows damage in Bab Al-Nasr neighbourhood of Old Aleppo, January 17, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Imore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 18日 星期日
A general view shows damage in Bab Al-Nasr neighbourhood of Old Aleppo, January 17, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
16 / 30
A man carrying a child walks down a street in Old Aleppo, January 3, 2015. REUTERS/Nour Kelze

A man carrying a child walks down a street in Old Aleppo, January 3, 2015. REUTERS/Nour Kelze

Reuters / 2015年 1月 3日 星期六
A man carrying a child walks down a street in Old Aleppo, January 3, 2015. REUTERS/Nour Kelze
Close
17 / 30
A girl carries a snow ball while playing in Aleppo, January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

A girl carries a snow ball while playing in Aleppo, January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Reuters / 2015年 1月 12日 星期一
A girl carries a snow ball while playing in Aleppo, January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
Close
18 / 30
A resident walks amid graves damaged by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Old Aleppo's Kadi Askar area, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

A resident walks amid graves damaged by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syriamore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 9日 星期五
A resident walks amid graves damaged by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Old Aleppo's Kadi Askar area, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo
Close
19 / 30
Abu Nejme, a 21-year-old Free Syrian Army fighter, is carried by a fellow fighter inside a damaged building in Aleppo, January 10, 2015. Nejme lost his legs from a barrel bomb about six months ago as he was searching for survivors of a bombing by warplanes loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad on Al-Sukkari neighbourhood of Aleppo. Nejme says that he still fights with the Free Syrian Army. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo

Abu Nejme, a 21-year-old Free Syrian Army fighter, is carried by a fellow fighter inside a damaged building inmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 11日 星期日
Abu Nejme, a 21-year-old Free Syrian Army fighter, is carried by a fellow fighter inside a damaged building in Aleppo, January 10, 2015. Nejme lost his legs from a barrel bomb about six months ago as he was searching for survivors of a bombing by warplanes loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad on Al-Sukkari neighbourhood of Aleppo. Nejme says that he still fights with the Free Syrian Army. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo
Close
20 / 30
A boy rides a bicycle beside geese in Aleppo, January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

A boy rides a bicycle beside geese in Aleppo, January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Reuters / 2015年 1月 2日 星期五
A boy rides a bicycle beside geese in Aleppo, January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
Close
21 / 30
Residents walk beside school benches in Aleppo, January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Nour Kelze

Residents walk beside school benches in Aleppo, January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Nour Kelze

Reuters / 2015年 1月 13日 星期二
Residents walk beside school benches in Aleppo, January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Nour Kelze
Close
22 / 30
A general view of a damaged street filled with debris in Karm al-Jabal neighborhood of Aleppo, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

A general view of a damaged street filled with debris in Karm al-Jabal neighborhood of Aleppo, January 5, 2015more

Reuters / 2015年 1月 6日 星期二
A general view of a damaged street filled with debris in Karm al-Jabal neighborhood of Aleppo, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo
Close
23 / 30
A view of a frontline is seen through a hole in the wall in Old Aleppo, January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

A view of a frontline is seen through a hole in the wall in Old Aleppo, January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Reuters / 2015年 1月 5日 星期一
A view of a frontline is seen through a hole in the wall in Old Aleppo, January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Close
24 / 30
A rebel fighter pets a dog as a fellow fighter watches near the frontline against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo

A rebel fighter pets a dog as a fellow fighter watches near the frontline against forces loyal to Syria's Presmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 9日 星期五
A rebel fighter pets a dog as a fellow fighter watches near the frontline against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo
Close
25 / 30
Umm Mohamad (L), a masters graduate and commander of the all-female Mother Aisha battalion, hands a box of medical supplies to a fellow member of the battalion near a field hospital in Aleppo, January 3, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Umm Mohamad (L), a masters graduate and commander of the all-female Mother Aisha battalion, hands a box of medmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 5日 星期一
Umm Mohamad (L), a masters graduate and commander of the all-female Mother Aisha battalion, hands a box of medical supplies to a fellow member of the battalion near a field hospital in Aleppo, January 3, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
26 / 30
A general view of a deserted and damaged street filled with debris in the Karm al-Jabal neighborhood of Aleppo, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

A general view of a deserted and damaged street filled with debris in the Karm al-Jabal neighborhood of Aleppomore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 6日 星期二
A general view of a deserted and damaged street filled with debris in the Karm al-Jabal neighborhood of Aleppo, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo
Close
27 / 30
Free Syrian Army fighters rest inside a damaged building in Aleppo, January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo

Free Syrian Army fighters rest inside a damaged building in Aleppo, January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo

Reuters / 2015年 1月 11日 星期日
Free Syrian Army fighters rest inside a damaged building in Aleppo, January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo
Close
28 / 30
A general view shows a street in a rebel-held area of Aleppo, January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Nour Kelze

A general view shows a street in a rebel-held area of Aleppo, January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Nour Kelze

Reuters / 2015年 1月 3日 星期六
A general view shows a street in a rebel-held area of Aleppo, January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Nour Kelze
Close
29 / 30
A vehicle drives through a damaged neighborhood in Aleppo, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

A vehicle drives through a damaged neighborhood in Aleppo, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Reuters / 2015年 1月 10日 星期六
A vehicle drives through a damaged neighborhood in Aleppo, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Close
30 / 30
重播
下一图片集
Fleeing Boko Haram

Fleeing Boko Haram

下一个

Fleeing Boko Haram

Fleeing Boko Haram

Residents of northeast Nigeria displaced by Boko Haram.

2015年 1月 20日
Chechens protest Mohammad cartoons

Chechens protest Mohammad cartoons

Hundreds of thousands rally against Charlie Hebdo's cartoons in Grozny.

2015年 1月 20日
Kenyan kids fight for playground

Kenyan kids fight for playground

Police fire teargas on schoolchildren protesting the potential loss of their playground to a hotel development.

2015年 1月 20日
Fuelling the Islamic State economy

Fuelling the Islamic State economy

Residents of Kafr Hamra, a town in the rural Aleppo countryside, refine crude oil in makeshift cottage refineries.

2015年 1月 19日

精选图集

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

Ramadan in a time of war

Ramadan in a time of war

Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐