Trouble in Yemen
Houthi fighters ride a truck while patrolling a street in Sanaa January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A military vehicle belonging to the presidential guards, which was seized by Houthi fighters during clashes, imore
A Houthi fighter stands atop an armored vehicle, which was seized from the army during recent clashes, outsidemore
A Houthi fighter screens members of the Yemeni presidential guards who are wearing civilian clothes, as they lmore
Houthi fighters ride a military truck outside the Presidential Palace in Sanaa January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Khalmore
A Houthi fighter mans a machine gun atop a military vehicle, seized from the presidential guards during clashemore
Houthi fighters sit at a post taken from presidential guards after clashes near the Presidential Palace in Sanmore
A Houthi fighter mans a checkpoint on a road leading to the U.S embassy in Sanaa January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mohmore
Houthi fighters stand near a damaged guard post at a Presidential Guards barracks they took over on a mountainmore
A Houthi fighter walks past damaged shops outside a Presidential Guards barracks on a mountain overlooking Premore
Houthi fighters sit on top of a military truck which was seized from the army during recent clashes, outside tmore
Houthi fighters walk outside the Presidential Palace in Sanaa January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Houthi fighters ride in a truck on a street leading to the Republican Palace in Sanaa, January 20, 2015. REUTEmore
A Houthi fighter checks a car at a checkpoint on a road leading to the Presidential Palace in Sanaa January 20more
People walk past a van burnt down during clashes between Houthi fighters and Presidential Guard troops near thmore
Houthi fighters take up position on a street during clashes near the Presidential Palace in Sanaa January 19, more
Presidential troops block a road leading to the presidential palace in Sanaa January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled more
A vehicle from the Presidential Protection Forces is seen positioned outside the house of President Hadi durinmore
A man carries his belongings as he flees from an area near the near the Presidential Palace while Houthi fightmore
A vehicle from the Presidential Protection Forces is positioned on a street during clashes near the Presidentimore
A tank from the presidential guard is seen at a barrack taken over by Houthi fighters, on a mountain overlookimore
Houthi fighters operate a checkpoint on a street leading to the Presidential Palace during clashes in Sanaa Jamore
A Houthi fighter wears a traditional dagger with a picture of a slain comrade as he poses for a photo outside more
A member of the presidential guards stands on an armoured personnel carrier blocking a road leading to the premore
A military vehicle belonging to Houthi fighters is positioned on a street leading to the Presidential Palace dmore
A Houthi fighter poses for a photo outside a presidential guards barrack on a mountain overlooking the presidemore
