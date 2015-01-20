版本:
Ghosts of Auschwitz

A general view of the former German Nazi concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz in Oswiecim, Poland, January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Pawel Ulatowski

Reuters / 2015年 1月 21日 星期三
Suitcases that belonged to people brought to Auschwitz for extermination are displayed at the former German Nazi concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz in Oswiecim January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Pawel Ulatowski

Reuters / 2015年 1月 20日 星期二
General view of wooden bunks inside a destroyed barracks at the former German Nazi concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau near Oswiecim January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Pawel Ulatowski

Reuters / 2015年 1月 21日 星期三
General view of a 'wall of death' at the former German Nazi concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz in Oswiecim January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Pawel Ulatowski

Reuters / 2015年 1月 20日 星期二
Discarded shoes are displayed at the former German Nazi concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz in Oswiecim January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Pawel Ulatowski

Reuters / 2015年 1月 20日 星期二
General view of destroyed barracks at the former German Nazi concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau near Oswiecim January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Pawel Ulatowski

Reuters / 2015年 1月 21日 星期三
Artificial limbs that belonged to people brought to Auschwitz for extermination are displayed at the former German Nazi concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz in Oswiecim January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Pawel Ulatowski

Reuters / 2015年 1月 20日 星期二
The sign Arbeit macht frei (Work makes you free) is pictured at the main gate of the former German Nazi concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz in Oswiecim January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Pawel Ulatowski

Reuters / 2015年 1月 20日 星期二
Empty Zyklon B canisters are displayed at the former German Nazi concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz in Oswiecim January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Pawel Ulatowski

Reuters / 2015年 1月 20日 星期二
A general view of the former German Nazi concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz in Oswiecim January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Pawel Ulatowski

Reuters / 2015年 1月 20日 星期二
A general view of the former German Nazi concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz in Oswiecim January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Pawel Ulatowski

Reuters / 2015年 1月 21日 星期三
Glasses that belonged to people brought to Auschwitz for extermination are displayed at the former German Nazi concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz in Oswiecim January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Pawel Ulatowski

Reuters / 2015年 1月 20日 星期二
Visitors look at a display of discarded shoes at the former German Nazi concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz in Oswiecim January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Pawel Ulatowski

Reuters / 2015年 1月 20日 星期二
An Israeli national flag is seen at destroyed barracks at the former German Nazi concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau near Oswiecim January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Pawel Ulatowski

Reuters / 2015年 1月 21日 星期三
A general view of the former German Nazi concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz in Oswiecim January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Pawel Ulatowski

Reuters / 2015年 1月 20日 星期二
A large tent erected ahead of an anniversary ceremony is seen at the former German Nazi concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau near Oswiecim January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Pawel Ulatowski

Reuters / 2015年 1月 21日 星期三
A large tent erected ahead of an anniversary ceremony is seen at the former German Nazi concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau near Oswiecim January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Pawel Ulatowski

Reuters / 2015年 1月 20日 星期二
General view of the former German Nazi concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz in Oswiecim January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Pawel Ulatowski

Reuters / 2015年 1月 20日 星期二
A general view of the former German Nazi concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz in Oswiecim January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Pawel Ulatowski

Reuters / 2015年 1月 20日 星期二
