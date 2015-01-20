Ghosts of Auschwitz
A general view of the former German Nazi concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz in Oswiecim, Poland, Jmore
Suitcases that belonged to people brought to Auschwitz for extermination are displayed at the former German Namore
General view of wooden bunks inside a destroyed barracks at the former German Nazi concentration and exterminamore
General view of a 'wall of death' at the former German Nazi concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz in more
Discarded shoes are displayed at the former German Nazi concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz in Oswimore
General view of destroyed barracks at the former German Nazi concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz-Bimore
Artificial limbs that belonged to people brought to Auschwitz for extermination are displayed at the former Gemore
The sign Arbeit macht frei (Work makes you free) is pictured at the main gate of the former German Nazi concenmore
Empty Zyklon B canisters are displayed at the former German Nazi concentration and extermination camp Auschwitmore
A general view of the former German Nazi concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz in Oswiecim January 19more
A general view of the former German Nazi concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz in Oswiecim January 19more
Glasses that belonged to people brought to Auschwitz for extermination are displayed at the former German Nazimore
Visitors look at a display of discarded shoes at the former German Nazi concentration and extermination camp Amore
An Israeli national flag is seen at destroyed barracks at the former German Nazi concentration and exterminatimore
A general view of the former German Nazi concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz in Oswiecim January 19more
A large tent erected ahead of an anniversary ceremony is seen at the former German Nazi concentration and extemore
A large tent erected ahead of an anniversary ceremony is seen at the former German Nazi concentration and extemore
General view of the former German Nazi concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz in Oswiecim January 19, more
A general view of the former German Nazi concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz in Oswiecim January 19more

