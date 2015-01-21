State of the Union
President Obama waves before delivering his State of the Union address. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Obama delivers his State of the Union address. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Obama is greeted as he arrives to deliver his State of the Union address. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Republican Senator Ted Cruz of Texas walks past Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn and Senate Majority Leader Mimore
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell waits for the start of President Obama's State of the Union address. REmore
Alan Gross, who was recently released from prison in Cuba, talks with astronaut Scott Kelly as they sit besidemore
Vice President Joe Biden shakes hands with Speaker of the House John Boehner. REUTERS/Larry Downing
House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy waves to a colleague on the floor as he waits for President Obama to delimore
Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy and Chief Justice John Roberts arrive. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Judy Gross speaks with Dr. Pranav Shetty, who worked in Liberia in the effort against ebola, as she sits with more
Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel and Secretary of State John Kerry arrive. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Senator Marco Rubio is greeted by colleagues as he arrives. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Senate Minority Whip John Cornyn and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell talk with Senator Paul Ryan. REUTEmore
Vice President Joe Biden and House Speaker John Boehner wait for the start of the State of the Union address. more
