Auschwitz survivors, 70 years on
Auschwitz death camp survivor Jadwiga Bogucka (maiden name Regulska), 89, who was registered with camp number more
Auschwitz death camp survivor Jadwiga Bogucka (maiden name Regulska), 89, holds a picture of herself from 1944more
Auschwitz death camp survivor Marian Majerowicz, 88, who was registered with camp number 157715, poses for a pmore
Auschwitz death camp survivor Eva Fahidi, 90, holds a picture of her family, who were all killed in the concenmore
Auschwitz death camp survivor Elzbieta Sobczynska (maiden name Gremblicka), 80, who was registered with camp nmore
Auschwitz death camp survivor Elzbieta Sobczynska (maiden name Gremblicka), 80, holds her father's watch, whicmore
Auschwitz death camp survivor Stefan Sot, 83, who was registered with camp number 192705, poses for a portraitmore
Auschwitz death camp survivor Stefan Sot, 83, holds a picture of himself taken during the war, in Warsaw, Janumore
Auschwitz death camp survivor Lajos Erdelyi, 87, holds a drawing made by a campmate as he poses for a portraitmore
Auschwitz death camp survivor Halina Brzozowska, 82, who was registered with camp number 86356, poses for a pomore
Auschwitz death camp survivor Halina Brzozowska, 82, holds a picture of herself which was taken during the warmore
Auschwitz death camp survivor Henryk Duszyk, 80, who was registered with camp number 192692, poses for a portrmore
Auschwitz death camp survivor Bogdan Bartnikowski, 82, who was registered with camp number 192731, poses for amore
Auschwitz death camp survivor Bogdan Bartnikowski, 82, holds a family photograph as he poses for a portrait inmore
Auschwitz death camp survivor Janos Forgacs, 87, holds a document as he poses for a portrait in Budapest, Janumore
Auschwitz death camp survivor Maria Stroinska, 82, gestures as she poses for a portrait in Warsaw, January 12,more
Auschwitz death camp survivor Maria Stroinska, 82, holds a family photo taken before the war, as she poses formore
Auschwitz death camp survivor Danuta Bogdaniuk-Bogucka (maiden name Kaminska), 80, poses for a portrait in Warmore
Auschwitz death camp survivor Janina Reklajtis, 80, who was registered with camp number 83043, holds a photo omore
Auschwitz death camp survivor Laszlo Bernath, 87, poses for a portrait in Budapest, January 12, 2015. Bernath more
Auschwitz death camp survivor Laszlo Bernath, 87, holds up a picture of his family, who were all killed in themore
Auschwitz death Camp survivor Jacek Nadolny, 77, who was registered with camp number 192685, poses for a portrmore
Auschwitz death camp survivor Jacek Nadolny, 77, who was registered with camp number 192685, holds up a wartimmore
Auschwitz death camp survivor Erzsebet Brodt, 89, poses for a portrait in Budapest, January 12, 2015. Brodt wamore
Auschwitz death camp survivor Erzsebet Brodt, 89, holds a picture of her family, who were killed in the concenmore
Auschwitz death camp survivor Jerzy Ulatowski, 83, who was registered with camp number 192823, poses for a phomore
Auschwitz death camp survivor Imre Varsanyi, 86, holds up a photo of fellow survivors during World War Two, asmore
Auschwitz death camp survivor Barbara Doniecka, 80, who was registered with camp number 86341, poses for a phomore
Auschwitz death camp survivor Barbara Doniecka, 80, who was registered with camp number 86341, holds up wartimmore
Auschwitz death camp survivor Zofia Wareluk, 70, poses for a portrait in Warsaw, January 12, 2015. Wareluk wasmore
State of the Union
President Obama delivers his annual address to Congress.
Ghosts of Auschwitz
Revisiting the Nazi concentration camp on the 70th anniversary of its liberation.
Funeral for Hezbollah members
Thousands mourn six Hezbollah members killed in an Israeli air strike in Syria.
Streets of Aleppo
Living amid the ruins of Syria's largest city.
