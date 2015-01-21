版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 1月 22日 星期四 02:00 BJT

Auschwitz survivors, 70 years on

Auschwitz death camp survivor Jadwiga Bogucka (maiden name Regulska), 89, who was registered with camp number 86356, poses for a portrait in Warsaw, January 12, 2015. During the Warsaw Uprising in August, 1944, when Bogucka was 19, she and her mother were sent from their house to a camp in Pruszkow and then moved on August 12, 1944 by train to Auschwitz-Birkenau. About 1.5 million people, most of them Jews, were killed at the Nazi camp which has became a symbol of the horrors of the Holocaust and World War Two. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Auschwitz death camp survivor Jadwiga Bogucka (maiden name Regulska), 89, who was registered with camp number more

Reuters / 2015年 1月 22日 星期四
Auschwitz death camp survivor Jadwiga Bogucka (maiden name Regulska), 89, who was registered with camp number 86356, poses for a portrait in Warsaw, January 12, 2015. During the Warsaw Uprising in August, 1944, when Bogucka was 19, she and her mother were sent from their house to a camp in Pruszkow and then moved on August 12, 1944 by train to Auschwitz-Birkenau. About 1.5 million people, most of them Jews, were killed at the Nazi camp which has became a symbol of the horrors of the Holocaust and World War Two. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
1 / 30
Auschwitz death camp survivor Jadwiga Bogucka (maiden name Regulska), 89, holds a picture of herself from 1944 in Warsaw. The camp was liberated by Soviet Red Army troops on January 27, 1945 and about 200,000 camp inmates survived. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Auschwitz death camp survivor Jadwiga Bogucka (maiden name Regulska), 89, holds a picture of herself from 1944more

Reuters / 2015年 1月 22日 星期四
Auschwitz death camp survivor Jadwiga Bogucka (maiden name Regulska), 89, holds a picture of herself from 1944 in Warsaw. The camp was liberated by Soviet Red Army troops on January 27, 1945 and about 200,000 camp inmates survived. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
2 / 30
Auschwitz death camp survivor Marian Majerowicz, 88, who was registered with camp number 157715, poses for a portrait in Warsaw, January 13, 2015. Originally from Myszkow, Majerowicz was 17 when he was sent to Auschwitz-Birkenau. At the camp he was briefly reunited with his father, who told him that his mother and younger brother were both killed in the gas chambers. Majerowicz's father didn't survive the war. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Auschwitz death camp survivor Marian Majerowicz, 88, who was registered with camp number 157715, poses for a pmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 22日 星期四
Auschwitz death camp survivor Marian Majerowicz, 88, who was registered with camp number 157715, poses for a portrait in Warsaw, January 13, 2015. Originally from Myszkow, Majerowicz was 17 when he was sent to Auschwitz-Birkenau. At the camp he was briefly reunited with his father, who told him that his mother and younger brother were both killed in the gas chambers. Majerowicz's father didn't survive the war. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
3 / 30
Auschwitz death camp survivor Eva Fahidi, 90, holds a picture of her family, who were all killed in the concentration camp during World War Two, as she poses for a portrait in Budapest, January 12, 2015. Fahidi was 18 in 1944 when she and her family were moved from Debrecen to Auschwitz-Birkenau. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Auschwitz death camp survivor Eva Fahidi, 90, holds a picture of her family, who were all killed in the concenmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 22日 星期四
Auschwitz death camp survivor Eva Fahidi, 90, holds a picture of her family, who were all killed in the concentration camp during World War Two, as she poses for a portrait in Budapest, January 12, 2015. Fahidi was 18 in 1944 when she and her family were moved from Debrecen to Auschwitz-Birkenau. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
4 / 30
Auschwitz death camp survivor Elzbieta Sobczynska (maiden name Gremblicka), 80, who was registered with camp number 85536, gestures as she poses for a portrait in Warsaw, January 7, 2015. During the Warsaw Uprising, when Sobczynska was 10-years-old, she was sent with her mother and brother from their home to a camp in Pruszkow and then moved by train to Auschwitz-Birkenau. There they were separated into blocks for women, girls and boys. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Auschwitz death camp survivor Elzbieta Sobczynska (maiden name Gremblicka), 80, who was registered with camp nmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 22日 星期四
Auschwitz death camp survivor Elzbieta Sobczynska (maiden name Gremblicka), 80, who was registered with camp number 85536, gestures as she poses for a portrait in Warsaw, January 7, 2015. During the Warsaw Uprising, when Sobczynska was 10-years-old, she was sent with her mother and brother from their home to a camp in Pruszkow and then moved by train to Auschwitz-Birkenau. There they were separated into blocks for women, girls and boys. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
5 / 30
Auschwitz death camp survivor Elzbieta Sobczynska (maiden name Gremblicka), 80, holds her father's watch, which was kept by her brother while they were in the camp. Sobczynska said that she was robbed of her childhood, and lost the chance to experience a different kind of life. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Auschwitz death camp survivor Elzbieta Sobczynska (maiden name Gremblicka), 80, holds her father's watch, whicmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 22日 星期四
Auschwitz death camp survivor Elzbieta Sobczynska (maiden name Gremblicka), 80, holds her father's watch, which was kept by her brother while they were in the camp. Sobczynska said that she was robbed of her childhood, and lost the chance to experience a different kind of life. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
6 / 30
Auschwitz death camp survivor Stefan Sot, 83, who was registered with camp number 192705, poses for a portrait in Warsaw, January 5, 2015. Sot was 13-years-old during the Warsaw Uprising in August 1944, when he was sent from his home to a camp in Pruszkow prior to being sent by train to Auschwitz-Birkenau camp. He was later moved to a labor sub-camp, where he worked in a kitchen for S.S. officers. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Auschwitz death camp survivor Stefan Sot, 83, who was registered with camp number 192705, poses for a portraitmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 22日 星期四
Auschwitz death camp survivor Stefan Sot, 83, who was registered with camp number 192705, poses for a portrait in Warsaw, January 5, 2015. Sot was 13-years-old during the Warsaw Uprising in August 1944, when he was sent from his home to a camp in Pruszkow prior to being sent by train to Auschwitz-Birkenau camp. He was later moved to a labor sub-camp, where he worked in a kitchen for S.S. officers. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
7 / 30
Auschwitz death camp survivor Stefan Sot, 83, holds a picture of himself taken during the war, in Warsaw, January 5, 2015. After the war he worked as a typesetter at a printing house. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Auschwitz death camp survivor Stefan Sot, 83, holds a picture of himself taken during the war, in Warsaw, Janumore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 22日 星期四
Auschwitz death camp survivor Stefan Sot, 83, holds a picture of himself taken during the war, in Warsaw, January 5, 2015. After the war he worked as a typesetter at a printing house. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
8 / 30
Auschwitz death camp survivor Lajos Erdelyi, 87, holds a drawing made by a campmate as he poses for a portrait in Budapest, January 13, 2015. Erdelyi was sent to Auschwitz-Birkenau in May 1944 and was later moved to another camp. When he was freed he weighed under 30kg, but tried to walk home. He collapsed, and was taken to a hospital by a farmer. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Auschwitz death camp survivor Lajos Erdelyi, 87, holds a drawing made by a campmate as he poses for a portraitmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 22日 星期四
Auschwitz death camp survivor Lajos Erdelyi, 87, holds a drawing made by a campmate as he poses for a portrait in Budapest, January 13, 2015. Erdelyi was sent to Auschwitz-Birkenau in May 1944 and was later moved to another camp. When he was freed he weighed under 30kg, but tried to walk home. He collapsed, and was taken to a hospital by a farmer. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
9 / 30
Auschwitz death camp survivor Halina Brzozowska, 82, who was registered with camp number 86356, poses for a portrait in Warsaw, January 12, 2015. Brzozowska was 12-years-old during the Warsaw Uprising when her family were sent to a camp in Pruszkow, she and her 6-year-old sister were then moved by train to Auschwitz-Birkenau. Brzozowska said that it was hard to say what had happened to them, that they were taken from their homes, family and lost their childhood. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Auschwitz death camp survivor Halina Brzozowska, 82, who was registered with camp number 86356, poses for a pomore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 22日 星期四
Auschwitz death camp survivor Halina Brzozowska, 82, who was registered with camp number 86356, poses for a portrait in Warsaw, January 12, 2015. Brzozowska was 12-years-old during the Warsaw Uprising when her family were sent to a camp in Pruszkow, she and her 6-year-old sister were then moved by train to Auschwitz-Birkenau. Brzozowska said that it was hard to say what had happened to them, that they were taken from their homes, family and lost their childhood. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
10 / 30
Auschwitz death camp survivor Halina Brzozowska, 82, holds a picture of herself which was taken during the war, as she poses for a portrait in Warsaw, January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Auschwitz death camp survivor Halina Brzozowska, 82, holds a picture of herself which was taken during the warmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 22日 星期四
Auschwitz death camp survivor Halina Brzozowska, 82, holds a picture of herself which was taken during the war, as she poses for a portrait in Warsaw, January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
11 / 30
Auschwitz death camp survivor Henryk Duszyk, 80, who was registered with camp number 192692, poses for a portrait in Warsaw, January 12, 2015. Duszyk was 10-years-old during the Warsaw Uprising in August, 1944. He was sent to Auschwitz-Birkenau with his father, brother and stepmother. The family were separated and Duszyk only saw his father once more before he was killed at the camp. Duszyk, his brother and stepmother were kept at Auschwitz-Birkenau until the camp was liberated. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Auschwitz death camp survivor Henryk Duszyk, 80, who was registered with camp number 192692, poses for a portrmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 22日 星期四
Auschwitz death camp survivor Henryk Duszyk, 80, who was registered with camp number 192692, poses for a portrait in Warsaw, January 12, 2015. Duszyk was 10-years-old during the Warsaw Uprising in August, 1944. He was sent to Auschwitz-Birkenau with his father, brother and stepmother. The family were separated and Duszyk only saw his father once more before he was killed at the camp. Duszyk, his brother and stepmother were kept at Auschwitz-Birkenau until the camp was liberated. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
12 / 30
Auschwitz death camp survivor Bogdan Bartnikowski, 82, who was registered with camp number 192731, poses for a portrait in Warsaw, December 18, 2014. Bartnikowski was 12-years-old during the Warsaw Uprising, when he and his mother were sent to Auschwitz Birkenau camp. They were moved between camps several times. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Auschwitz death camp survivor Bogdan Bartnikowski, 82, who was registered with camp number 192731, poses for amore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 22日 星期四
Auschwitz death camp survivor Bogdan Bartnikowski, 82, who was registered with camp number 192731, poses for a portrait in Warsaw, December 18, 2014. Bartnikowski was 12-years-old during the Warsaw Uprising, when he and his mother were sent to Auschwitz Birkenau camp. They were moved between camps several times. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
13 / 30
Auschwitz death camp survivor Bogdan Bartnikowski, 82, holds a family photograph as he poses for a portrait in Warsaw, December 18, 2014. After the war Bartnikowski worked as a pilot and then became a journalist and writer. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Auschwitz death camp survivor Bogdan Bartnikowski, 82, holds a family photograph as he poses for a portrait inmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 22日 星期四
Auschwitz death camp survivor Bogdan Bartnikowski, 82, holds a family photograph as he poses for a portrait in Warsaw, December 18, 2014. After the war Bartnikowski worked as a pilot and then became a journalist and writer. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
14 / 30
Auschwitz death camp survivor Janos Forgacs, 87, holds a document as he poses for a portrait in Budapest, January 12, 2015. Forgacs recalls that he was in a group transported to a camp in a cattle wagon, with the windows sealed by barbed wire. A military officer told them to hand over their belongings, telling them they would not need them anymore. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Auschwitz death camp survivor Janos Forgacs, 87, holds a document as he poses for a portrait in Budapest, Janumore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 22日 星期四
Auschwitz death camp survivor Janos Forgacs, 87, holds a document as he poses for a portrait in Budapest, January 12, 2015. Forgacs recalls that he was in a group transported to a camp in a cattle wagon, with the windows sealed by barbed wire. A military officer told them to hand over their belongings, telling them they would not need them anymore. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
15 / 30
Auschwitz death camp survivor Maria Stroinska, 82, gestures as she poses for a portrait in Warsaw, January 12, 2015. Stroinska was 12-years-old during the Warsaw Uprising when she and her sister were sent from their house to a camp in Pruszkow before she was moved alone by train to Auschwitz-Birkenau. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Auschwitz death camp survivor Maria Stroinska, 82, gestures as she poses for a portrait in Warsaw, January 12,more

Reuters / 2015年 1月 22日 星期四
Auschwitz death camp survivor Maria Stroinska, 82, gestures as she poses for a portrait in Warsaw, January 12, 2015. Stroinska was 12-years-old during the Warsaw Uprising when she and her sister were sent from their house to a camp in Pruszkow before she was moved alone by train to Auschwitz-Birkenau. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
16 / 30
Auschwitz death camp survivor Maria Stroinska, 82, holds a family photo taken before the war, as she poses for a portrait in Warsaw, January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Auschwitz death camp survivor Maria Stroinska, 82, holds a family photo taken before the war, as she poses formore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 22日 星期四
Auschwitz death camp survivor Maria Stroinska, 82, holds a family photo taken before the war, as she poses for a portrait in Warsaw, January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
17 / 30
Auschwitz death camp survivor Danuta Bogdaniuk-Bogucka (maiden name Kaminska), 80, poses for a portrait in Warsaw, January 5, 2015. Bogdaniuk-Bogucka was 10-years-old when she was sent to Auschwitz-Birkenau camp with her mother. Bogdaniuk-Bogucka was part of Josef Mengele's experiments when she was in Auschwitz. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Auschwitz death camp survivor Danuta Bogdaniuk-Bogucka (maiden name Kaminska), 80, poses for a portrait in Warmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 22日 星期四
Auschwitz death camp survivor Danuta Bogdaniuk-Bogucka (maiden name Kaminska), 80, poses for a portrait in Warsaw, January 5, 2015. Bogdaniuk-Bogucka was 10-years-old when she was sent to Auschwitz-Birkenau camp with her mother. Bogdaniuk-Bogucka was part of Josef Mengele's experiments when she was in Auschwitz. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
18 / 30
Auschwitz death camp survivor Janina Reklajtis, 80, who was registered with camp number 83043, holds a photo of herself taken during the war as she poses for a portrait in Warsaw, January 7, 2015. Reklajtis was 12-years-old during the Warsaw Uprising when she and her mother were sent to Auschwitz-Birkenau. They were sent to a labor camp in Berlin in January 1945 and were kept there until they were liberated. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Auschwitz death camp survivor Janina Reklajtis, 80, who was registered with camp number 83043, holds a photo omore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 22日 星期四
Auschwitz death camp survivor Janina Reklajtis, 80, who was registered with camp number 83043, holds a photo of herself taken during the war as she poses for a portrait in Warsaw, January 7, 2015. Reklajtis was 12-years-old during the Warsaw Uprising when she and her mother were sent to Auschwitz-Birkenau. They were sent to a labor camp in Berlin in January 1945 and were kept there until they were liberated. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
19 / 30
Auschwitz death camp survivor Laszlo Bernath, 87, poses for a portrait in Budapest, January 12, 2015. Bernath credits his father being a practical man with his survival of Auschwitz. He was 15 when they were taken but his father told him to lie about his age so that they would not be separated. Even whilst in the camp, Bernath had no idea about the gas chambers. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Auschwitz death camp survivor Laszlo Bernath, 87, poses for a portrait in Budapest, January 12, 2015. Bernath more

Reuters / 2015年 1月 22日 星期四
Auschwitz death camp survivor Laszlo Bernath, 87, poses for a portrait in Budapest, January 12, 2015. Bernath credits his father being a practical man with his survival of Auschwitz. He was 15 when they were taken but his father told him to lie about his age so that they would not be separated. Even whilst in the camp, Bernath had no idea about the gas chambers. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
20 / 30
Auschwitz death camp survivor Laszlo Bernath, 87, holds up a picture of his family, who were all killed in the concentration camp during World War Two, in Budapest, January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Auschwitz death camp survivor Laszlo Bernath, 87, holds up a picture of his family, who were all killed in themore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 22日 星期四
Auschwitz death camp survivor Laszlo Bernath, 87, holds up a picture of his family, who were all killed in the concentration camp during World War Two, in Budapest, January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
21 / 30
Auschwitz death Camp survivor Jacek Nadolny, 77, who was registered with camp number 192685, poses for a portrait in Warsaw, January 7, 2015. Nadolny was seven during the Warsaw Uprising, when he was sent with his family to Auschwitz-Birkenau by train. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Auschwitz death Camp survivor Jacek Nadolny, 77, who was registered with camp number 192685, poses for a portrmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 22日 星期四
Auschwitz death Camp survivor Jacek Nadolny, 77, who was registered with camp number 192685, poses for a portrait in Warsaw, January 7, 2015. Nadolny was seven during the Warsaw Uprising, when he was sent with his family to Auschwitz-Birkenau by train. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
22 / 30
Auschwitz death camp survivor Jacek Nadolny, 77, who was registered with camp number 192685, holds up a wartime photo of his family, as he poses for a portrait in Warsaw, January 7, 2015. In January 1945 the family was moved to a labor camp in Berlin. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Auschwitz death camp survivor Jacek Nadolny, 77, who was registered with camp number 192685, holds up a wartimmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 22日 星期四
Auschwitz death camp survivor Jacek Nadolny, 77, who was registered with camp number 192685, holds up a wartime photo of his family, as he poses for a portrait in Warsaw, January 7, 2015. In January 1945 the family was moved to a labor camp in Berlin. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
23 / 30
Auschwitz death camp survivor Erzsebet Brodt, 89, poses for a portrait in Budapest, January 12, 2015. Brodt was 17-years-old when she was sent to Auschwitz-Birkenau along with her family. Remembering the journey to the camp she said that those who were "sick or about to give birth were forced out and put into one wagon. When the wagon was opened in Auschwitz we saw that everyone was dead inside." REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Auschwitz death camp survivor Erzsebet Brodt, 89, poses for a portrait in Budapest, January 12, 2015. Brodt wamore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 22日 星期四
Auschwitz death camp survivor Erzsebet Brodt, 89, poses for a portrait in Budapest, January 12, 2015. Brodt was 17-years-old when she was sent to Auschwitz-Birkenau along with her family. Remembering the journey to the camp she said that those who were "sick or about to give birth were forced out and put into one wagon. When the wagon was opened in Auschwitz we saw that everyone was dead inside." REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
24 / 30
Auschwitz death camp survivor Erzsebet Brodt, 89, holds a picture of her family, who were killed in the concentration camp during World War Two, as she poses for a portrait in Budapest, January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Auschwitz death camp survivor Erzsebet Brodt, 89, holds a picture of her family, who were killed in the concenmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 22日 星期四
Auschwitz death camp survivor Erzsebet Brodt, 89, holds a picture of her family, who were killed in the concentration camp during World War Two, as she poses for a portrait in Budapest, January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
25 / 30
Auschwitz death camp survivor Jerzy Ulatowski, 83, who was registered with camp number 192823, poses for a photo in Warsaw, January 12, 2015. Ulatowski was taken by train to Auschwitz-Birkenau when he was 13-years-old. In January 1945 he managed to escape with his family, as there was a lack of power in the barbed wire surrounding the camp. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Auschwitz death camp survivor Jerzy Ulatowski, 83, who was registered with camp number 192823, poses for a phomore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 22日 星期四
Auschwitz death camp survivor Jerzy Ulatowski, 83, who was registered with camp number 192823, poses for a photo in Warsaw, January 12, 2015. Ulatowski was taken by train to Auschwitz-Birkenau when he was 13-years-old. In January 1945 he managed to escape with his family, as there was a lack of power in the barbed wire surrounding the camp. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
26 / 30
Auschwitz death camp survivor Imre Varsanyi, 86, holds up a photo of fellow survivors during World War Two, as he poses for a portrait in Budapest, January 12, 2015. Varsanyi was 14-years-old when he and his family were sent to Auschwitz-Birkenau. He was the only member of his family to survive. After the war Varsanyi did not talk about Auschwitz for 60 years because he felt ashamed of having survived. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Auschwitz death camp survivor Imre Varsanyi, 86, holds up a photo of fellow survivors during World War Two, asmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 22日 星期四
Auschwitz death camp survivor Imre Varsanyi, 86, holds up a photo of fellow survivors during World War Two, as he poses for a portrait in Budapest, January 12, 2015. Varsanyi was 14-years-old when he and his family were sent to Auschwitz-Birkenau. He was the only member of his family to survive. After the war Varsanyi did not talk about Auschwitz for 60 years because he felt ashamed of having survived. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
27 / 30
Auschwitz death camp survivor Barbara Doniecka, 80, who was registered with camp number 86341, poses for a photo in Warsaw, January 12, 2015. Doniecka was 12-years-old during the Warsaw Uprising when she was sent to Auschwitz-Birkenau with her mother. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Auschwitz death camp survivor Barbara Doniecka, 80, who was registered with camp number 86341, poses for a phomore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 22日 星期四
Auschwitz death camp survivor Barbara Doniecka, 80, who was registered with camp number 86341, poses for a photo in Warsaw, January 12, 2015. Doniecka was 12-years-old during the Warsaw Uprising when she was sent to Auschwitz-Birkenau with her mother. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
28 / 30
Auschwitz death camp survivor Barbara Doniecka, 80, who was registered with camp number 86341, holds up wartime photo of herself, as she poses for a photograph in Warsaw, January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Auschwitz death camp survivor Barbara Doniecka, 80, who was registered with camp number 86341, holds up wartimmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 22日 星期四
Auschwitz death camp survivor Barbara Doniecka, 80, who was registered with camp number 86341, holds up wartime photo of herself, as she poses for a photograph in Warsaw, January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
29 / 30
Auschwitz death camp survivor Zofia Wareluk, 70, poses for a portrait in Warsaw, January 12, 2015. Wareluk was born in Auschwitz two weeks before the camp was liberated. Her mother was sent to Auschwitz when she was four months pregnant. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Auschwitz death camp survivor Zofia Wareluk, 70, poses for a portrait in Warsaw, January 12, 2015. Wareluk wasmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 22日 星期四
Auschwitz death camp survivor Zofia Wareluk, 70, poses for a portrait in Warsaw, January 12, 2015. Wareluk was born in Auschwitz two weeks before the camp was liberated. Her mother was sent to Auschwitz when she was four months pregnant. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
30 / 30
重播
下一图片集
State of the Union

State of the Union

下一个

State of the Union

State of the Union

President Obama delivers his annual address to Congress.

2015年 1月 21日
Ghosts of Auschwitz

Ghosts of Auschwitz

Revisiting the Nazi concentration camp on the 70th anniversary of its liberation.

2015年 1月 21日
Funeral for Hezbollah members

Funeral for Hezbollah members

Thousands mourn six Hezbollah members killed in an Israeli air strike in Syria.

2015年 1月 21日
Streets of Aleppo

Streets of Aleppo

Living amid the ruins of Syria's largest city.

2015年 1月 20日

精选图集

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

Ramadan in a time of war

Ramadan in a time of war

Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐