2015年 1月 23日

Inside Davos

Al Gore listens to singer Pharrell Williams, Creative Director and Brand Ambassador of Bionic Yarn at the "What's Next? A Climate for Action" event January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Al Gore listens to singer Pharrell Williams, Creative Director and Brand Ambassador of Bionic Yarn at the "Whmore

2015年 1月 21日
Al Gore listens to singer Pharrell Williams, Creative Director and Brand Ambassador of Bionic Yarn at the "What's Next? A Climate for Action" event January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko holds a fragment of a bus body which he says shows a Russian missile attack on a civilian bus as he addresses The Future of Ukraine event January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko holds a fragment of a bus body which he says shows a Russian missile attamore

2015年 1月 21日
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko holds a fragment of a bus body which he says shows a Russian missile attack on a civilian bus as he addresses The Future of Ukraine event January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Members stand in a queue to enter a session of the World Economic Forum January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Members stand in a queue to enter a session of the World Economic Forum January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

2015年 1月 21日
Members stand in a queue to enter a session of the World Economic Forum January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
German Chancellor Angela Merkel makes a speech during the session "Global Responsibilities in a Digital Age" January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

German Chancellor Angela Merkel makes a speech during the session "Global Responsibilities in a Digital Age" January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

2015年 1月 22日
German Chancellor Angela Merkel makes a speech during the session "Global Responsibilities in a Digital Age" January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Eric Schmidt, Executive Chairman of Google, speaks during the session "The Future of the Digital Economy" January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Eric Schmidt, Executive Chairman of Google, speaks during the session "The Future of the Digital Economy" January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

2015年 1月 23日
Eric Schmidt, Executive Chairman of Google, speaks during the session "The Future of the Digital Economy" January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Swiss President Simonetta Sommaruga listens during the "Escaping From Poverty" event January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Swiss President Simonetta Sommaruga listens during the "Escaping From Poverty" event January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

2015年 1月 22日
Swiss President Simonetta Sommaruga listens during the "Escaping From Poverty" event January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
COO of Facebook Sheryl Sandberg speaks during the session "The Future of the Digital Economy" January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

COO of Facebook Sheryl Sandberg speaks during the session "The Future of the Digital Economy" January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

2015年 1月 23日
COO of Facebook Sheryl Sandberg speaks during the session "The Future of the Digital Economy" January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
An overview shows the Swiss mountain resort of Davos in the early morning January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

An overview shows the Swiss mountain resort of Davos in the early morning January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

2015年 1月 21日
An overview shows the Swiss mountain resort of Davos in the early morning January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer smiles before the session "In Tech We Trust" January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer smiles before the session "In Tech We Trust" January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

2015年 1月 23日
Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer smiles before the session "In Tech We Trust" January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft Corporation, gestures during the session "The Future of the Digital Economy" January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft Corporation, gestures during the session "The Future of the Digital Economy" January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

2015年 1月 23日
Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft Corporation, gestures during the session "The Future of the Digital Economy" January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli performs after receiving a Crystal Award January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli performs after receiving a Crystal Award January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

2015年 1月 21日
Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli performs after receiving a Crystal Award January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, speaks at the "Ending the Experiment" event January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, speaks at the "Ending the Experiment" event January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

2015年 1月 22日
Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, speaks at the "Ending the Experiment" event January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Russian tycoon and President of RUSAL Oleg Deripaska gestures during the "Regions in Transformation: Eurasia" event January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Russian tycoon and President of RUSAL Oleg Deripaska gestures during the "Regions in Transformation: Eurasia" event January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

2015年 1月 22日
Russian tycoon and President of RUSAL Oleg Deripaska gestures during the "Regions in Transformation: Eurasia" event January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Iraq's Vice President Iyad Allawi (L) speaks with Prince Turki bin Faisal al-Saud of Saudi Arabia during the session "Iraq and Syria: The Strategic Context" January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Iraq's Vice President Iyad Allawi (L) speaks with Prince Turki bin Faisal al-Saud of Saudi Arabia during the smore

2015年 1月 23日
Iraq's Vice President Iyad Allawi (L) speaks with Prince Turki bin Faisal al-Saud of Saudi Arabia during the session "Iraq and Syria: The Strategic Context" January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Nobel Peace Prize laureate Al Gore, former U.S. Vice-President and Chairman and Co-Founder of Generation Investment Management speaks at the "What's Next? A Climate for Action" event January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Al Gore, former U.S. Vice-President and Chairman and Co-Founder of Generation Invesmore

2015年 1月 21日
Nobel Peace Prize laureate Al Gore, former U.S. Vice-President and Chairman and Co-Founder of Generation Investment Management speaks at the "What's Next? A Climate for Action" event January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi makes a speech during the "Egypt in the World" event January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi makes a speech during the "Egypt in the World" event January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

2015年 1月 22日
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi makes a speech during the "Egypt in the World" event January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
President of Mali Ibrahim Boubacar Keita listens during the "Escaping From Poverty" event January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

President of Mali Ibrahim Boubacar Keita listens during the "Escaping From Poverty" event January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

2015年 1月 22日
President of Mali Ibrahim Boubacar Keita listens during the "Escaping From Poverty" event January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Honorary Chairman of The Global Commission on Economy and Climate of Mexico Felipe Calderon speaks during the session "Closing the Climate Deal" January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Honorary Chairman of The Global Commission on Economy and Climate of Mexico Felipe Calderon speaks during the more

2015年 1月 23日
Honorary Chairman of The Global Commission on Economy and Climate of Mexico Felipe Calderon speaks during the session "Closing the Climate Deal" January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
A participant uses his phone in a corridor during a session January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

A participant uses his phone in a corridor during a session January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

2015年 1月 23日
A participant uses his phone in a corridor during a session January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Britain's Prince Andrew gestures as he speaks with business leaders January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Michel Euler/Pool

Britain's Prince Andrew gestures as he speaks with business leaders January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Michel Euler/Pool

2015年 1月 23日
Britain's Prince Andrew gestures as he speaks with business leaders January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Michel Euler/Pool
President and CEO of The Western Union Company Hikmet Ersek gestures during the "Escaping From Poverty" event January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

President and CEO of The Western Union Company Hikmet Ersek gestures during the "Escaping From Poverty" event January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

2015年 1月 22日
President and CEO of The Western Union Company Hikmet Ersek gestures during the "Escaping From Poverty" event January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Swiss special police officers observe the surrounding area from atop the roof of the Davos Congress Hotel January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Swiss special police officers observe the surrounding area from atop the roof of the Davos Congress Hotel January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

2015年 1月 20日
Swiss special police officers observe the surrounding area from atop the roof of the Davos Congress Hotel January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel speaks at the "Europe's Twin Challenges: Growth and Stability" event in the Swiss mountain resort of Davos January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel speaks at the "Europe's Twin Challenges: Growth and Stability" event inmore

2015年 1月 22日
German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel speaks at the "Europe's Twin Challenges: Growth and Stability" event in the Swiss mountain resort of Davos January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Christiana Figueres, Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), gestures during the session "Closing the Climate Deal" January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Christiana Figueres, Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC)more

2015年 1月 23日
Christiana Figueres, Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), gestures during the session "Closing the Climate Deal" January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Workers set up logos of the World Economic Forum at the congress center January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Workers set up logos of the World Economic Forum at the congress center January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

2015年 1月 20日
Workers set up logos of the World Economic Forum at the congress center January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
