版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 1月 22日 星期四 05:05 BJT

Funerals in Independence Square

A woman cries as she kneels during a funeral ceremony for Georgian Tomaz Sukhiashvili, 35, a member of self-defense battalion Donbass, who was killed in the fighting in eastern Ukraine, at the Independence Square in central Kiev January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A woman cries as she kneels during a funeral ceremony for Georgian Tomaz Sukhiashvili, 35, a member of self-demore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 21日 星期三
A woman cries as she kneels during a funeral ceremony for Georgian Tomaz Sukhiashvili, 35, a member of self-defense battalion Donbass, who was killed in the fighting in eastern Ukraine, at the Independence Square in central Kiev January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
1 / 15
A wounded member of self-defense battalion Donbass takes part in a funeral ceremony for his comrade Georgian Tomaz Sukhiashvili, 35, who was killed in the fighting in eastern Ukraine, at the Independence Square in central Kiev January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A wounded member of self-defense battalion Donbass takes part in a funeral ceremony for his comrade Georgian Tmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 21日 星期三
A wounded member of self-defense battalion Donbass takes part in a funeral ceremony for his comrade Georgian Tomaz Sukhiashvili, 35, who was killed in the fighting in eastern Ukraine, at the Independence Square in central Kiev January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
2 / 15
People take part in a funeral ceremony for Georgian Tomaz Sukhiashvili, 35, a member of self-defense battalion Donbass, who was killed in the fighting in eastern Ukraine, at the Independence Square in central Kiev January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

People take part in a funeral ceremony for Georgian Tomaz Sukhiashvili, 35, a member of self-defense battalionmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 21日 星期三
People take part in a funeral ceremony for Georgian Tomaz Sukhiashvili, 35, a member of self-defense battalion Donbass, who was killed in the fighting in eastern Ukraine, at the Independence Square in central Kiev January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
3 / 15
People take part in a funeral ceremony for Georgian Tomaz Sukhiashvili, 35, a member of self-defence battalion Donbass, who was killed in the fighting in eastern Ukraine, at the Independence Square in central Kiev January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

People take part in a funeral ceremony for Georgian Tomaz Sukhiashvili, 35, a member of self-defence battalionmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 21日 星期三
People take part in a funeral ceremony for Georgian Tomaz Sukhiashvili, 35, a member of self-defence battalion Donbass, who was killed in the fighting in eastern Ukraine, at the Independence Square in central Kiev January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
4 / 15
People attend a funeral ceremony for Georgian Tomaz Sukhiashvili, 35, a member of self-defense battalion Donbass, who was killed in the fighting in eastern Ukraine, at the Independence Square in central Kiev January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

People attend a funeral ceremony for Georgian Tomaz Sukhiashvili, 35, a member of self-defense battalion Donbamore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 21日 星期三
People attend a funeral ceremony for Georgian Tomaz Sukhiashvili, 35, a member of self-defense battalion Donbass, who was killed in the fighting in eastern Ukraine, at the Independence Square in central Kiev January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
5 / 15
People take part in a funeral ceremony for Georgian Tomaz Sukhiashvili, 35, a member of self-defense battalion Donbass, who was killed in the fighting in eastern Ukraine, at the Independence Square in central Kiev January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

People take part in a funeral ceremony for Georgian Tomaz Sukhiashvili, 35, a member of self-defense battalionmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 21日 星期三
People take part in a funeral ceremony for Georgian Tomaz Sukhiashvili, 35, a member of self-defense battalion Donbass, who was killed in the fighting in eastern Ukraine, at the Independence Square in central Kiev January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
6 / 15
People attend a funeral ceremony for Georgian Tomaz Sukhiashvili, 35, a member of self-defense battalion Donbass, who was killed in the fighting in eastern Ukraine, at the Independence Square in central Kiev January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

People attend a funeral ceremony for Georgian Tomaz Sukhiashvili, 35, a member of self-defense battalion Donbamore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 21日 星期三
People attend a funeral ceremony for Georgian Tomaz Sukhiashvili, 35, a member of self-defense battalion Donbass, who was killed in the fighting in eastern Ukraine, at the Independence Square in central Kiev January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
7 / 15
People take part in a funeral ceremony for Georgian Tomaz Sukhiashvili, 35, a member of self-defense battalion Donbass, who was killed in the fighting in eastern Ukraine, at Independence Square in central Kiev January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

People take part in a funeral ceremony for Georgian Tomaz Sukhiashvili, 35, a member of self-defense battalionmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 21日 星期三
People take part in a funeral ceremony for Georgian Tomaz Sukhiashvili, 35, a member of self-defense battalion Donbass, who was killed in the fighting in eastern Ukraine, at Independence Square in central Kiev January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
8 / 15
Ukrainian soldiers carry the coffin bearing the body of Georgian Tomaz Sukhiashvili, 35, a member of the self-defense battalion Donbass, who was killed in the fighting in eastern Ukraine, during a funeral ceremony at Independence Square in central Kiev January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Ukrainian soldiers carry the coffin bearing the body of Georgian Tomaz Sukhiashvili, 35, a member of the self-more

Reuters / 2015年 1月 21日 星期三
Ukrainian soldiers carry the coffin bearing the body of Georgian Tomaz Sukhiashvili, 35, a member of the self-defense battalion Donbass, who was killed in the fighting in eastern Ukraine, during a funeral ceremony at Independence Square in central Kiev January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
9 / 15
Ukrainian soldiers take part in a funeral ceremony for Georgian Tomaz Sukhiashvili, 35, a member of self-defense battalion Donbass, who was killed in the fighting in eastern Ukraine, at the Independence Square in central Kiev January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Ukrainian soldiers take part in a funeral ceremony for Georgian Tomaz Sukhiashvili, 35, a member of self-defenmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 21日 星期三
Ukrainian soldiers take part in a funeral ceremony for Georgian Tomaz Sukhiashvili, 35, a member of self-defense battalion Donbass, who was killed in the fighting in eastern Ukraine, at the Independence Square in central Kiev January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
10 / 15
Bogdanna Nikonenko reacts during a funeral ceremony for her father Sergiy, a serviceman from the battalion Aydar who was killed in the fighting in Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine, at the Independence Square in central Kiev, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Bogdanna Nikonenko reacts during a funeral ceremony for her father Sergiy, a serviceman from the battalion Aydmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 20日 星期二
Bogdanna Nikonenko reacts during a funeral ceremony for her father Sergiy, a serviceman from the battalion Aydar who was killed in the fighting in Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine, at the Independence Square in central Kiev, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
11 / 15
Servicemen from the battalion Aydar carry a coffin bearing the body of their comrade Sergiy Nikonenko, who was killed in the fighting in Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine,during a funeral ceremony at the Independence Square in central Kiev, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Servicemen from the battalion Aydar carry a coffin bearing the body of their comrade Sergiy Nikonenko, who wasmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 20日 星期二
Servicemen from the battalion Aydar carry a coffin bearing the body of their comrade Sergiy Nikonenko, who was killed in the fighting in Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine,during a funeral ceremony at the Independence Square in central Kiev, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
12 / 15
Servicemen from the battalion Aydar attend a funeral ceremony for their comrade Sergiy Nikonenko, who was killed in the fighting in Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine, at the Independence Square in central Kiev, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Servicemen from the battalion Aydar attend a funeral ceremony for their comrade Sergiy Nikonenko, who was killmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 20日 星期二
Servicemen from the battalion Aydar attend a funeral ceremony for their comrade Sergiy Nikonenko, who was killed in the fighting in Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine, at the Independence Square in central Kiev, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
13 / 15
Bogdanna Nikonenko holds a portrait of her father Sergiy as she takes part in a funeral ceremony for the serviceman from the battalion Aydar, who was killed in the fighting in Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine, at the Independence Square in central Kiev, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Bogdanna Nikonenko holds a portrait of her father Sergiy as she takes part in a funeral ceremony for the servimore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 20日 星期二
Bogdanna Nikonenko holds a portrait of her father Sergiy as she takes part in a funeral ceremony for the serviceman from the battalion Aydar, who was killed in the fighting in Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine, at the Independence Square in central Kiev, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
14 / 15
Servicemen from the battalion Aydar carry a coffin bearing the body of their comrade Sergiy Nikonenko, who was killed in the fighting in Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine,during a funeral ceremony at the Independence Square in central Kiev, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Servicemen from the battalion Aydar carry a coffin bearing the body of their comrade Sergiy Nikonenko, who wasmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 20日 星期二
Servicemen from the battalion Aydar carry a coffin bearing the body of their comrade Sergiy Nikonenko, who was killed in the fighting in Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine,during a funeral ceremony at the Independence Square in central Kiev, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
15 / 15
重播
下一图片集
Front lines of east Ukraine

Front lines of east Ukraine

下一个

Front lines of east Ukraine

Front lines of east Ukraine

A surge in violence complicates peace efforts involving Ukraine and Russia.

2015年 1月 22日
Trouble in Yemen

Trouble in Yemen

Rebels attack the presidential palace in Yemen.

2015年 1月 22日
Auschwitz survivors, 70 years on

Auschwitz survivors, 70 years on

Portraits of now elderly survivors of the Nazi concentration camp, as the liberation of Auschwitz approaches its 70th anniversary this month.

2015年 1月 22日
State of the Union

State of the Union

President Obama delivers his annual address to Congress.

2015年 1月 21日

精选图集

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

Ramadan in a time of war

Ramadan in a time of war

Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐