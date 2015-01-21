Funerals in Independence Square

Bogdanna Nikonenko holds a portrait of her father Sergiy as she takes part in a funeral ceremony for the servimore

Bogdanna Nikonenko holds a portrait of her father Sergiy as she takes part in a funeral ceremony for the serviceman from the battalion Aydar, who was killed in the fighting in Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine, at the Independence Square in central Kiev, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close