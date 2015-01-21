Funerals in Independence Square
A woman cries as she kneels during a funeral ceremony for Georgian Tomaz Sukhiashvili, 35, a member of self-demore
A wounded member of self-defense battalion Donbass takes part in a funeral ceremony for his comrade Georgian Tmore
People take part in a funeral ceremony for Georgian Tomaz Sukhiashvili, 35, a member of self-defense battalionmore
People take part in a funeral ceremony for Georgian Tomaz Sukhiashvili, 35, a member of self-defence battalionmore
People attend a funeral ceremony for Georgian Tomaz Sukhiashvili, 35, a member of self-defense battalion Donbamore
People take part in a funeral ceremony for Georgian Tomaz Sukhiashvili, 35, a member of self-defense battalionmore
People attend a funeral ceremony for Georgian Tomaz Sukhiashvili, 35, a member of self-defense battalion Donbamore
People take part in a funeral ceremony for Georgian Tomaz Sukhiashvili, 35, a member of self-defense battalionmore
Ukrainian soldiers carry the coffin bearing the body of Georgian Tomaz Sukhiashvili, 35, a member of the self-more
Ukrainian soldiers take part in a funeral ceremony for Georgian Tomaz Sukhiashvili, 35, a member of self-defenmore
Bogdanna Nikonenko reacts during a funeral ceremony for her father Sergiy, a serviceman from the battalion Aydmore
Servicemen from the battalion Aydar carry a coffin bearing the body of their comrade Sergiy Nikonenko, who wasmore
Servicemen from the battalion Aydar attend a funeral ceremony for their comrade Sergiy Nikonenko, who was killmore
Bogdanna Nikonenko holds a portrait of her father Sergiy as she takes part in a funeral ceremony for the servimore
Servicemen from the battalion Aydar carry a coffin bearing the body of their comrade Sergiy Nikonenko, who wasmore
下一个
Front lines of east Ukraine
A surge in violence complicates peace efforts involving Ukraine and Russia.
Trouble in Yemen
Rebels attack the presidential palace in Yemen.
Auschwitz survivors, 70 years on
Portraits of now elderly survivors of the Nazi concentration camp, as the liberation of Auschwitz approaches its 70th anniversary this month.
State of the Union
President Obama delivers his annual address to Congress.
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.