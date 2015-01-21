版本:
Front lines of east Ukraine

A Ukrainian serviceman fires a weapon during fighting with pro-Russian separatists in Pesky village, near Donetsk January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko

Emergency workers inspect a damaged bridge near Kuznetsovka village in Zaporizhzhya region January 21, 2015. An overnight blast destroyed the railway bridge, cutting a railway link between the city of Mariupol and Ukraine's west. Ukraine's state security service said suspects had been identified in relation to the blast, and were currently being searched for. REUTERS/Stringer

A Ukrainian armored vehicle moves during fighting with pro-Russian separatists in Pesky village, near Donetsk January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko

Local residents remove debris at a house damaged by recent shelling in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

A Ukrainian serviceman is seen during fighting with pro-Russian separatists in Pesky village, near Donetsk January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko

A Ukrainian serviceman fires a weapon during fighting with pro-Russian separatists in Pesky village near Donetsk January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko

Pro-Russian separatists stand next to a military truck in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Ukrainian servicemen inspect a damaged bridge near Kuznetsovka village in Zaporizhzhya region January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Ukrainian servicemen fire their weapons during fighting with pro-Russian separatists in Pesky village, near Donetsk January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko

A Ukrainian serviceman guards as emergency workers inspect a damaged bridge near Kuznetsovka village in Zaporizhzhya region January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A pro-Russian separatist jumps out of a military truck in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

