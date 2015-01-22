版本:
Clashes in Benghazi

Members of the Libyan pro-government forces, backed by locals, gather on a tank outside the Central Bank, near Benghazi port, January 21, 2015. The area has been the scene of heavy battles for weeks against the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of ex anti-Gaddafi rebels, who have joined forces with Islamist group Ansar al-Sharia REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / 2015年 1月 22日 星期四
Members of the Libyan pro-government forces, backed by the locals, are seen with weapons during clashes in the streets with the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of former anti-Gaddafi rebels who have joined forces with Islamist group Ansar al-Sharia, in Benghazi, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / 2015年 1月 22日 星期四
Members of the Libyan pro-government forces, backed by locals, take up positions during clashes with the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of ex anti-Gaddafi rebels, who have joined forces with Islamist group Ansar al-Sharia, beside the Central Bank, near Benghazi port, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / 2015年 1月 22日 星期四
The scene on a street after clashes, between Libyan pro-government forces, backed by locals, and the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of ex anti-Gaddafi rebels, who have joined forces with Islamist group Ansar al-Sharia, in Benghazi, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / 2015年 1月 22日 星期四
A member of the Libyan pro-government forces, backed by the locals, holds his weapon as he looks through a hole in a wall, during clashes with the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, in Benghazi, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / 2015年 1月 22日 星期四
Members of the Libyan pro-government forces, backed by the locals, are seen with weapons during clashes in the streets with the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of former anti-Gaddafi rebels who have joined forces with Islamist group Ansar al-Sharia, in Benghazi, January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / 2015年 1月 20日 星期二
A member of the Libyan pro-government forces, backed by the locals, holds a weapon as he stands on debris from damaged a building during clashes in the streets with the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of former anti-Gaddafi rebels who have joined forces with Islamist group Ansar al-Sharia, in Benghazi, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / 2015年 1月 22日 星期四
A member of the Libyan pro-government forces, backed by the locals, is seen with a weapon during clashes in the streets with the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of former anti-Gaddafi rebels who have joined forces with Islamist group Ansar al-Sharia, in Benghazi, January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / 2015年 1月 20日 星期二
Homes are seen damaged after clashes between members of the Libyan pro-government forces, backed by the locals, and the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of former anti-Gaddafi rebels who have joined forces with Islamist group Ansar al-Sharia, in Benghazi, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / 2015年 1月 22日 星期四
A member of the Libyan pro-government forces, backed by the locals, is seen with a weapon during clashes with the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of former anti-Gaddafi rebels who have joined forces with Islamist group Ansar al-Sharia, in Benghazi, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / 2015年 1月 22日 星期四
A member of Libyan pro-government forces, who are backed by the locals, holds a weapon during clashes with the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries in the streets of Benghazi, January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / 2015年 1月 20日 星期二
Buildings are seen damaged after clashes between members of the Libyan pro-government forces, backed by the locals, and Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of former anti-Gaddafi rebels who have joined forces with Islamist group Ansar al-Sharia, in Benghazi, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / 2015年 1月 22日 星期四
Members of Libyan pro-government forces, who are backed by the locals, sit together during clashes with the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries in the streets of Benghazi, January 19, 2015.. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / 2015年 1月 20日 星期二
Members of the Libyan pro-government forces, backed by the locals, hold their weapons during clashes with the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, as they stand in a damaged building in Benghazi, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / 2015年 1月 22日 星期四
Members of the Libyan pro-government forces, backed by the locals, are seen with weapons during clashes in the streets with the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, in Benghazi, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / 2015年 1月 22日 星期四
Members of the Libyan pro-government forces, backed by the locals, are seen with weapons during clashes in the streets with the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of former anti-Gaddafi rebels who have joined forces with Islamist group Ansar al-Sharia, in Benghazi, January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / 2015年 1月 20日 星期二
Homes are seen damaged after clashes between members of the Libyan pro-government forces, backed by the locals, and Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of former anti-Gaddafi rebels who have joined forces with Islamist group Ansar al-Sharia, in Benghazi, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / 2015年 1月 22日 星期四
Homes are seen damaged after clashes between members of the Libyan pro-government forces, backed by the locals, and Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of former anti-Gaddafi rebels who have joined forces with Islamist group Ansar al-Sharia, in Benghazi, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / 2015年 1月 22日 星期四
A member of the Libyan pro-government forces, backed by the locals, carries his weapon during clashes with the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of former anti-Gaddafi rebels who have joined forces with Islamist group Ansar al-Sharia, in the streets of Benghazi, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / 2015年 1月 22日 星期四
A member of the Libyan pro-government forces, backed by the locals, aims his weapon during clashes in the streets with the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of former anti-Gaddafi rebels who have joined forces with Islamist group Ansar al-Sharia, in Benghazi, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / 2015年 1月 22日 星期四
