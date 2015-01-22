In the Ebola hot zone
Suspected carrier of Ebola virus James Flomo sits in isolation with his children after his wife Lorpu Flomo dimore
Barrels of cremated bodies of Ebola virus victims are seen in Boys Town, Liberia, January 9, 2015. The furnacemore
Bystanders stand around the body of a suspected Ebola victim lying in a street in the town of Koidu, Kono distmore
Health workers push a wheeled stretcher holding a newly admitted Ebola patient, 16-year-old Amadou, in to the more
A grave digger looks at freshlydug graves for Ebola victim at a cemetery in Freetown, December 17, 2014. REUTmore
Adama Tarawallie reacts near her husband Ibrahim, 31, a suspected Ebola victim, as they wait to be transportedmore
A sign marking an unidentified Ebola victim's grave is pictured at a cemetery in Freetown, December 17, 2014. more
Health workers collect the body of a suspected Ebola victim from a street in the town of Koidu, Kono district more
A health worker demonstrates putting on protective gear in a Red Cross facility in the town of Koidu, Kono dismore
A girl waits for a helicopter to take off in the town of Koidu, Kono district in Eastern Sierra Leone, Decembemore
The body of a suspected Ebola victim lies in the street of the town of Koidu, Kono district in Eastern Sierra more
Health workers escort 9-year-old Maraila, a suspected Ebola victim, to an ambulance in Devil Hole, December 17more
Bystanders stand around the body of a suspected Ebola victim lying in the street in the town of Koidu, Kono dimore
Health workers carry the body of an Ebola victim for burial at a cemetery in Freetown, December 17, 2014. REUmore
A baby looks out of a box at Devils Hole, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A woman walks by a sign at Devil Hole, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A grave digger watches as health workers carry the body of an Ebola victim for burial at a cemetery in Freetowmore
A suspected Ebola patient lies inside a quarantine zone in a Red Cross facility in the town of Koidu, Kono dismore
Adama Tarawallie holds the head of her husband Ibrahim, 31, a suspected Ebola victim, as they wait to be transmore
Health workers carry the body of an Ebola victim for burial at a cemetery in Freetown, December 17, 2014. REmore
A grave digger holds a sign with the name of an Ebola victim during funerals at a cemetery in Freetown, Decembmore
A grave digger sleeps near the graves of Ebola victims at a cemetery in Freetown, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/more
Bystanders watch as Ibrahim Tarawallie, 31, a suspected Ebola victim, waits to be transported from Devils Holemore
A health worker wearing protective gear attends to a newly admitted suspected Ebola patient in a quarantine zomore
A grave digger waits as health workers unload the bodies of Ebola victims for burial at a cemetery in Freetownmore
Ebola survivor Alimamy Kanu poses for a picture at Devil Hole, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Health workers carry the body of an Ebola victim for burial at a cemetery in Freetown, Sierra Leone, December more
A health worker checks the temperature of a girl at the entrance to a Red Cross facility in the town of Koidu,more
Health workers push a gurney with a dead body at a Red Cross facility in the town of Koidu, Kono district in Emore
A health worker is pictured in protective gear before entering a quarantine zone at a Red Cross facility in thmore
