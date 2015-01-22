Front lines of east Ukraine
People look through the front windshield of a damaged trolleybus in Donetsk, January 22, 2015. At least six cimore
A still image from a video footage shows a damaged trolleybus in Donetsk, January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Reuters TV
A woman makes prisoners-of-war (POWs), who are representing Ukrainian armed forces and escorted by members of more
An interior view shows a damaged trolleybus in Donetsk, January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
A man looks at a burnt car near a trolleybus stop in Donetsk, January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
A woman walks past a damaged trolleybus in Donetsk, January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Members of the armed forces of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic drive a tank on the oumore
Prisoners of war (POWs) from the Ukrainian armed forces, are escorted by members of the armed forces of the semore
A woman walks past a damaged building near a trolleybus stop in Donetsk, January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Emore
Members of the Ukrainian armed forces inspect a car at a checkpoint on the outskirts of the town of Kostyantynmore
People lean out of windows to look at a Grad multiple rocket launcher system of the armed forces of the separamore
A Ukrainian serviceman fires a weapon during fighting with pro-Russian separatists in Pesky village, near Donemore
Emergency workers inspect a damaged bridge near Kuznetsovka village in Zaporizhzhya region January 21, 2015. Amore
A Ukrainian armored vehicle moves during fighting with pro-Russian separatists in Pesky village, near Donetsk more
Local residents remove debris at a house damaged by recent shelling in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, January 21, 2more
A Ukrainian serviceman is seen during fighting with pro-Russian separatists in Pesky village, near Donetsk Janmore
A Ukrainian serviceman fires a weapon during fighting with pro-Russian separatists in Pesky village near Donetmore
Pro-Russian separatists stand next to a military truck in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/more
Ukrainian servicemen inspect a damaged bridge near Kuznetsovka village in Zaporizhzhya region January 21, 2015more
Ukrainian servicemen fire their weapons during fighting with pro-Russian separatists in Pesky village, near Domore
精选图集
