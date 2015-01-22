版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 1月 23日 星期五 03:35 BJT

Front lines of east Ukraine

People look through the front windshield of a damaged trolleybus in Donetsk, January 22, 2015. At least six civilians were killed when a shell or a mortar hit a trolleybus stop in the rebel-controlled city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, a Reuters witness said. A Reuters cameraman said he saw six bodies on the ground near, and inside, a trolleybus in a southern district of the city. Windows of shops nearby had been blown out by the blast. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

A still image from a video footage shows a damaged trolleybus in Donetsk, January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Reuters TV

A still image from a video footage shows a damaged trolleybus in Donetsk, January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Reuters TV

A woman makes prisoners-of-war (POWs), who are representing Ukrainian armed forces and escorted by members of the armed forces of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, kneel down on the ground at a site near the public transport stop where civilians were earlier killed, in Donetsk January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

An interior view shows a damaged trolleybus in Donetsk, January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

An interior view shows a damaged trolleybus in Donetsk, January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

A man looks at a burnt car near a trolleybus stop in Donetsk, January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

A man looks at a burnt car near a trolleybus stop in Donetsk, January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

A woman walks past a damaged trolleybus in Donetsk, January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

A woman walks past a damaged trolleybus in Donetsk, January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Members of the armed forces of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic drive a tank on the outskirts of Donetsk January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Prisoners of war (POWs) from the Ukrainian armed forces, are escorted by members of the armed forces of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, as they visit a public transport stop, where civilians were earlier killed, in Donetsk, January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

A woman walks past a damaged building near a trolleybus stop in Donetsk, January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Members of the Ukrainian armed forces inspect a car at a checkpoint on the outskirts of the town of Kostyantynivka, Donetsk region, January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko

People lean out of windows to look at a Grad multiple rocket launcher system of the armed forces of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic at a site near the public transport stop, where civilians were earlier killed, in Donetsk January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

A Ukrainian serviceman fires a weapon during fighting with pro-Russian separatists in Pesky village, near Donetsk January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko

Emergency workers inspect a damaged bridge near Kuznetsovka village in Zaporizhzhya region January 21, 2015. An overnight blast destroyed the railway bridge, cutting a railway link between the city of Mariupol and Ukraine's west. Ukraine's state security service said suspects had been identified in relation to the blast, and were currently being searched for. REUTERS/Stringer

A Ukrainian armored vehicle moves during fighting with pro-Russian separatists in Pesky village, near Donetsk January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko

Local residents remove debris at a house damaged by recent shelling in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

A Ukrainian serviceman is seen during fighting with pro-Russian separatists in Pesky village, near Donetsk January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko

A Ukrainian serviceman fires a weapon during fighting with pro-Russian separatists in Pesky village near Donetsk January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko

Pro-Russian separatists stand next to a military truck in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Ukrainian servicemen inspect a damaged bridge near Kuznetsovka village in Zaporizhzhya region January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Ukrainian servicemen fire their weapons during fighting with pro-Russian separatists in Pesky village, near Donetsk January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko

