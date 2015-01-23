King Abdullah: 1924 -2015
Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz al-Saud waits before a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State John Kemore
President Barack Obama meets with King Abdullah of Saudi Arabia in the Oval Office of the White House in Washimore
Saudi King Abdullah bin Abdul Aziz al-Saud sits before a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry at thmore
Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah speaks with Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at Riyadh airport March 11, 2009. Rmore
Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz al-Saud speaks with French President Francois Hollande after their more
Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah arrives at Heathrow Airport in west London October 29, 2007. REUTERS/Dylan Martinmore
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz al-Saud talk before a meetinmore
Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah attends the opening session of the Arab summit in Doha March 30, 2009. REUTERS/Ahmore
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah review a military guard of honor at the Chancmore
Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah chats with Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak on his arrival at Riyadh airport Janumore
Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah Bin Abdelaziz hold hands with U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon during a dinner more
Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan (4th L) is pictured after receiving the "King Faisal International Prizmore
Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah walks next to Spain's King Juan Carlos after his arrival at Madrid's Barajas airpmore
President George W. Bush sips his tea with Saudi King Abdullah during his visit to Al Janadriyah Farm in Al Jamore
Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah rides in a carriage as he leaves Horse Guards, London, after a ceremonial welcomemore
Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah prays with Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad at Kaabah in Mecca December 8, 2more
Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah and Britain's Queen Elizabeth arrive for a State Banquet at Buckingham Palace in more
Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah is greeted by Pope Benedict XVI on his arrival for their meeting at the Vatican Nmore
Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah Abdul Aziz walks past Malaysian Royal Guards after an official welcoming ceremonymore
King Abdullah waves as he arrives to open a conference in Riyadh, Feburary 5, 2005. REUTERS/Zainal Abd Halim
下一个
Front lines of east Ukraine
A surge in violence complicates peace efforts involving Ukraine and Russia.
In the Ebola hot zone
Sierra Leone, Guinea and Liberia have been at the center of the world's worst recorded outbreak of Ebola.
Clashes in Benghazi
Libyan pro-government forces battle an alliance of former anti-Gaddafi rebels who have joined forces with Islamist group Ansar al-Sharia.
Anti-Islam marches in Germany
Weekly marches by the German anti-Islam movement PEGIDA have been growing.
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.