版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 1月 23日 星期五 08:10 BJT

King Abdullah: 1924 -2015

Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz al-Saud waits before a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (not pictured) at his desert encampment in Rawdat al-Khuraim January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan Smialowski/Pool

Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz al-Saud waits before a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State John Kemore

Reuters / 2014年 1月 5日 星期日
Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz al-Saud waits before a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (not pictured) at his desert encampment in Rawdat al-Khuraim January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan Smialowski/Pool
Close
1 / 20
President Barack Obama meets with King Abdullah of Saudi Arabia in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington June 29, 2010. REUTERS/Larry Downing

President Barack Obama meets with King Abdullah of Saudi Arabia in the Oval Office of the White House in Washimore

Reuters / 2010年 6月 30日 星期三
President Barack Obama meets with King Abdullah of Saudi Arabia in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington June 29, 2010. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Close
2 / 20
Saudi King Abdullah bin Abdul Aziz al-Saud sits before a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry at the Royal Palace in Jeddah September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan Smialowski/Pool

Saudi King Abdullah bin Abdul Aziz al-Saud sits before a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry at thmore

Reuters / 2014年 9月 12日 星期五
Saudi King Abdullah bin Abdul Aziz al-Saud sits before a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry at the Royal Palace in Jeddah September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan Smialowski/Pool
Close
3 / 20
Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah speaks with Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at Riyadh airport March 11, 2009. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed

Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah speaks with Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at Riyadh airport March 11, 2009. Rmore

Reuters / 2009年 3月 12日 星期四
Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah speaks with Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at Riyadh airport March 11, 2009. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed
Close
4 / 20
Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz al-Saud speaks with French President Francois Hollande after their meeting at the Saudi Royal palace in Riyadh December 29, 2013. REUTERS/Kenzo Tribouillard/Pool

Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz al-Saud speaks with French President Francois Hollande after their more

Reuters / 2013年 12月 30日 星期一
Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz al-Saud speaks with French President Francois Hollande after their meeting at the Saudi Royal palace in Riyadh December 29, 2013. REUTERS/Kenzo Tribouillard/Pool
Close
5 / 20
Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah arrives at Heathrow Airport in west London October 29, 2007. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah arrives at Heathrow Airport in west London October 29, 2007. REUTERS/Dylan Martinmore

Reuters / 2007年 10月 30日 星期二
Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah arrives at Heathrow Airport in west London October 29, 2007. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
6 / 20
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz al-Saud talk before a meeting at the King's desert encampment in Rawdat al-Khuraim January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan Smialowski/Pool

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz al-Saud talk before a meetinmore

Reuters / 2014年 1月 5日 星期日
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz al-Saud talk before a meeting at the King's desert encampment in Rawdat al-Khuraim January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan Smialowski/Pool
Close
7 / 20
Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah attends the opening session of the Arab summit in Doha March 30, 2009. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah attends the opening session of the Arab summit in Doha March 30, 2009. REUTERS/Ahmore

Reuters / 2009年 3月 30日 星期一
Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah attends the opening session of the Arab summit in Doha March 30, 2009. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
8 / 20
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah review a military guard of honor at the Chancellery in Berlin November 7, 2007. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah review a military guard of honor at the Chancmore

Reuters / 2007年 11月 8日 星期四
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah review a military guard of honor at the Chancellery in Berlin November 7, 2007. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
9 / 20
Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah chats with Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak on his arrival at Riyadh airport January 13, 2009. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed

Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah chats with Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak on his arrival at Riyadh airport Janumore

Reuters / 2009年 1月 13日 星期二
Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah chats with Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak on his arrival at Riyadh airport January 13, 2009. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed
Close
10 / 20
Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah Bin Abdelaziz hold hands with U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon during a dinner prior to the start of the General Assembly Meeting of the Culture of Peace, at United Nations Headquarters, in New York, November 11, 2008. REUTERS/UN Photo/Evan Schneider/Handout

Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah Bin Abdelaziz hold hands with U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon during a dinner more

Reuters / 2008年 11月 12日 星期三
Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah Bin Abdelaziz hold hands with U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon during a dinner prior to the start of the General Assembly Meeting of the Culture of Peace, at United Nations Headquarters, in New York, November 11, 2008. REUTERS/UN Photo/Evan Schneider/Handout
Close
11 / 20
Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan (4th L) is pictured after receiving the "King Faisal International Prize" from Saudi King Abdullah in Riyadh March 9, 2010. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed

Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan (4th L) is pictured after receiving the "King Faisal International Prizmore

Reuters / 2010年 3月 10日 星期三
Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan (4th L) is pictured after receiving the "King Faisal International Prize" from Saudi King Abdullah in Riyadh March 9, 2010. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed
Close
12 / 20
Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah walks next to Spain's King Juan Carlos after his arrival at Madrid's Barajas airport July 15, 2008. REUTERS/Zipi/Pool

Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah walks next to Spain's King Juan Carlos after his arrival at Madrid's Barajas airpmore

Reuters / 2008年 7月 16日 星期三
Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah walks next to Spain's King Juan Carlos after his arrival at Madrid's Barajas airport July 15, 2008. REUTERS/Zipi/Pool
Close
13 / 20
President George W. Bush sips his tea with Saudi King Abdullah during his visit to Al Janadriyah Farm in Al Janadriyah, Saudi Arabia January 15, 2008. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President George W. Bush sips his tea with Saudi King Abdullah during his visit to Al Janadriyah Farm in Al Jamore

Reuters / 2008年 1月 15日 星期二
President George W. Bush sips his tea with Saudi King Abdullah during his visit to Al Janadriyah Farm in Al Janadriyah, Saudi Arabia January 15, 2008. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
14 / 20
Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah rides in a carriage as he leaves Horse Guards, London, after a ceremonial welcome October 30, 2007. REUTERS/Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool

Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah rides in a carriage as he leaves Horse Guards, London, after a ceremonial welcomemore

Reuters / 2007年 10月 30日 星期二
Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah rides in a carriage as he leaves Horse Guards, London, after a ceremonial welcome October 30, 2007. REUTERS/Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool
Close
15 / 20
Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah prays with Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad at Kaabah in Mecca December 8, 2005. REUTERS/Zainal Abd Halim

Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah prays with Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad at Kaabah in Mecca December 8, 2more

Reuters / 2006年 4月 2日 星期日
Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah prays with Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad at Kaabah in Mecca December 8, 2005. REUTERS/Zainal Abd Halim
Close
16 / 20
Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah and Britain's Queen Elizabeth arrive for a State Banquet at Buckingham Palace in London October 30, 2007. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool

Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah and Britain's Queen Elizabeth arrive for a State Banquet at Buckingham Palace in more

Reuters / 2007年 10月 31日 星期三
Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah and Britain's Queen Elizabeth arrive for a State Banquet at Buckingham Palace in London October 30, 2007. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool
Close
17 / 20
Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah is greeted by Pope Benedict XVI on his arrival for their meeting at the Vatican November 6, 2007. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah is greeted by Pope Benedict XVI on his arrival for their meeting at the Vatican Nmore

Reuters / 2007年 11月 6日 星期二
Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah is greeted by Pope Benedict XVI on his arrival for their meeting at the Vatican November 6, 2007. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Close
18 / 20
Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah Abdul Aziz walks past Malaysian Royal Guards after an official welcoming ceremony in Kuala Lumpur January 30, 2006. REUTERS/Zainal Abd Halim

Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah Abdul Aziz walks past Malaysian Royal Guards after an official welcoming ceremonymore

Reuters / 2006年 4月 1日 星期六
Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah Abdul Aziz walks past Malaysian Royal Guards after an official welcoming ceremony in Kuala Lumpur January 30, 2006. REUTERS/Zainal Abd Halim
Close
19 / 20
King Abdullah waves as he arrives to open a conference in Riyadh, Feburary 5, 2005. REUTERS/Zainal Abd Halim

King Abdullah waves as he arrives to open a conference in Riyadh, Feburary 5, 2005. REUTERS/Zainal Abd Halim

Reuters / 2006年 2月 7日 星期二
King Abdullah waves as he arrives to open a conference in Riyadh, Feburary 5, 2005. REUTERS/Zainal Abd Halim
Close
20 / 20
重播
下一图片集
Front lines of east Ukraine

Front lines of east Ukraine

下一个

Front lines of east Ukraine

Front lines of east Ukraine

A surge in violence complicates peace efforts involving Ukraine and Russia.

2015年 1月 23日
In the Ebola hot zone

In the Ebola hot zone

Sierra Leone, Guinea and Liberia have been at the center of the world's worst recorded outbreak of Ebola.

2015年 1月 23日
Clashes in Benghazi

Clashes in Benghazi

Libyan pro-government forces battle an alliance of former anti-Gaddafi rebels who have joined forces with Islamist group Ansar al-Sharia.

2015年 1月 23日
Anti-Islam marches in Germany

Anti-Islam marches in Germany

Weekly marches by the German anti-Islam movement PEGIDA have been growing.

2015年 1月 22日

精选图集

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

Ramadan in a time of war

Ramadan in a time of war

Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐