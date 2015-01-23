Funeral for King Abdullah
Mourners gather around the grave of Saudi King Abdullah following his burial in Riyadh, January 23, 2015. REUTmore
Mourners gather around the grave of Saudi King Abdullah following his burial in Riyadh, January 23, 2015. REUTmore
The body of Saudi King Abdullah bin Abdul Aziz is carried during his funeral at Imam Turki Bin Abdullah Grand more
Prince Mohammed bin Nayef (C), Saudi Deputy Crown Prince, takes part in the funeral of Saudi King Abdullah binmore
Members of Saudi security forces stand guard during the funeral of Saudi King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz in Riyadhmore
Mourners gather around the grave of Saudi King Abdullah following his burial in Riyadh, January 23, 2015. REUmore
Saudi men stand next to a vehicle transporting the body of Saudi King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz during his funeramore
People gather as security forces keep watch at Al Oud cemetery prior to the burial of Saudi Arabia's King Abdumore
Prince Turki, son of the late Saudi King Abdullah, sits in a car during his father's funeral in Riyadh, Januarmore
A member of the Saudi security forces keeps guard atop a building during the funeral of Saudi King Abdullah inmore
Former Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri (2nd L) attends the funeral of Saudi King Abdullah in Riyadh Janmore
下一个
Inside Davos
Behind the scenes at the World Economic Forum.
King Abdullah: 1924 -2015
Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah bin Adulaziz has died.
Front lines of east Ukraine
A surge in violence complicates peace efforts involving Ukraine and Russia.
精选图集
Glastonbury Festival
Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.
Closing in on Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.
MS-13 gang members behind bars
Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.
Battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase
Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea
Friends and family members gather to say goodbye to Otto Warmbier, who died days after being returned to the United States in a coma following 17 months in captivity in North Korea.