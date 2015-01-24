版本:
Photos of the week

A man rides his horse through flames during the "Luminarias" annual religious celebration, on the night before Saint Anthony's, patron of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de los Pinares, Spain, January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / 2015年 1月 17日 星期六
A man rides his horse through flames during the "Luminarias" annual religious celebration, on the night before Saint Anthony's, patron of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de los Pinares, Spain, January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Medina
People look through the front windshield of a damaged trolleybus following a strike by a shell or mortar in Donetsk, Ukraine, January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / 2015年 1月 22日 星期四
People look through the front windshield of a damaged trolleybus following a strike by a shell or mortar in Donetsk, Ukraine, January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Auschwitz death camp survivor Jadwiga Bogucka (maiden name Regulska), 89, registered with camp number 86356, holds a picture of herself from 1944 in Warsaw January 12, 2015. As the liberation of Auschwitz approaches its 70th anniversary this month, Reuters photographers took portraits of now elderly survivors. About 1.5 million people, most of them Jews, were killed at the Nazi camp which has became a symbol of the horrors of the Holocaust and World War Two. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / 2015年 1月 22日 星期四
Auschwitz death camp survivor Jadwiga Bogucka (maiden name Regulska), 89, registered with camp number 86356, holds a picture of herself from 1944 in Warsaw January 12, 2015. As the liberation of Auschwitz approaches its 70th anniversary this month, Reuters photographers took portraits of now elderly survivors. About 1.5 million people, most of them Jews, were killed at the Nazi camp which has became a symbol of the horrors of the Holocaust and World War Two. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko holds a fragment of a bus body which he says shows a Russian missile attack on a civilian bus as he addresses The Future of Ukraine event in the Swiss mountain resort of Davos January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Reuters / 2015年 1月 21日 星期三
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko holds a fragment of a bus body which he says shows a Russian missile attack on a civilian bus as he addresses The Future of Ukraine event in the Swiss mountain resort of Davos January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Kosovar miners go on strike in the Trepca mine in north Kosovo January 21, 2015. Hundreds of miners in Kosovo refused to resurface at the end of their shift to protest over a government climbdown on the fate of the mine, which is claimed by the country's former master Serbia. Fearing bankruptcy, Kosovo's new government said last week it would take control of the sprawling Trepca mining complex, but backtracked following a furious response from Serbia and intense discussions with Western diplomats. REUTERS/Hazir Reka

Reuters / 2015年 1月 22日 星期四
Kosovar miners go on strike in the Trepca mine in north Kosovo January 21, 2015. Hundreds of miners in Kosovo refused to resurface at the end of their shift to protest over a government climbdown on the fate of the mine, which is claimed by the country's former master Serbia. Fearing bankruptcy, Kosovo's new government said last week it would take control of the sprawling Trepca mining complex, but backtracked following a furious response from Serbia and intense discussions with Western diplomats. REUTERS/Hazir Reka
Members of the 18th Street gang are presented to the media after being arrested, for threatening residents of San Valentin apartments, after a raid in the town of Mejicanos, on the outskirts of San Salvador, El Salvador, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / 2015年 1月 22日 星期四
Members of the 18th Street gang are presented to the media after being arrested, for threatening residents of San Valentin apartments, after a raid in the town of Mejicanos, on the outskirts of San Salvador, El Salvador, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A member of the Libyan pro-government forces, backed by the locals, holds his weapon as he looks through a hole in a wall, during clashes with the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, in Benghazi January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / 2015年 1月 22日 星期四
A member of the Libyan pro-government forces, backed by the locals, holds his weapon as he looks through a hole in a wall, during clashes with the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, in Benghazi January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Students from Langata primary school run past riot police as they protest against a perimeter wall illegally erected by a private developer around their school playground in Kenya's capital Nairobi January 19, 2015. Riot police used teargas to disperse students at a school in Nairobi as the children protested against the potential loss of their playground. The playground was fenced off in December, during the school holidays, by a prominent developer who also claims ownership of the land. The title to the contested site is said to be in the name of Airport View Housing Limited, according to local media, with plans to use the space to build a parking lot for a hotel. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / 2015年 1月 19日 星期一
Students from Langata primary school run past riot police as they protest against a perimeter wall illegally erected by a private developer around their school playground in Kenya's capital Nairobi January 19, 2015. Riot police used teargas to disperse students at a school in Nairobi as the children protested against the potential loss of their playground. The playground was fenced off in December, during the school holidays, by a prominent developer who also claims ownership of the land. The title to the contested site is said to be in the name of Airport View Housing Limited, according to local media, with plans to use the space to build a parking lot for a hotel. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Glow-in-the-dark blue waves, caused by the phenomenon known as harmful algal bloom or "red tide", are seen at night near Sam Mun Tsai beach in Hong Kong January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2015年 1月 23日 星期五
Glow-in-the-dark blue waves, caused by the phenomenon known as harmful algal bloom or "red tide", are seen at night near Sam Mun Tsai beach in Hong Kong January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A police officer gives a thumbs while arresting a demonstrator during a protest against police violence towards minorities at Grand Central Station in New York January 15, 2015. The protests were organized to coincide with Martin Luther King's birthday. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2015年 1月 16日 星期五
A police officer gives a thumbs while arresting a demonstrator during a protest against police violence towards minorities at Grand Central Station in New York January 15, 2015. The protests were organized to coincide with Martin Luther King's birthday. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A Ukrainian serviceman fires a weapon during fighting with pro-Russian separatists in Pesky village, near Donetsk, Ukraine, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko

Reuters / 2015年 1月 22日 星期四
A Ukrainian serviceman fires a weapon during fighting with pro-Russian separatists in Pesky village, near Donetsk, Ukraine, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko
Houthi fighters stand near a damaged guard post at a Presidential Guards barracks they took over on a mountain overlooking the Presidential Palace in Sanaa, Yemen, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2015年 1月 21日 星期三
Houthi fighters stand near a damaged guard post at a Presidential Guards barracks they took over on a mountain overlooking the Presidential Palace in Sanaa, Yemen, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A girl displaced as a result of Boko Haram attack in the northeast region of Nigeria, rests her head on a desk at Maikohi secondary school camp for internally displaced persons in Yola, Adamawa State, Nigeria, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / 2015年 1月 20日 星期二
A girl displaced as a result of Boko Haram attack in the northeast region of Nigeria, rests her head on a desk at Maikohi secondary school camp for internally displaced persons in Yola, Adamawa State, Nigeria, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
A policeman uses his gun to disperse protesters during a protest against satirical French weekly Charlie Hebdo, which featured a cartoon of the Prophet Mohammad as the cover of its first edition since an attack by Islamist gunmen, in Karachi, Pakistan, January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / 2015年 1月 16日 星期五
A policeman uses his gun to disperse protesters during a protest against satirical French weekly Charlie Hebdo, which featured a cartoon of the Prophet Mohammad as the cover of its first edition since an attack by Islamist gunmen, in Karachi, Pakistan, January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A woman cries as she kneels during a funeral ceremony for Georgian Tomaz Sukhiashvili, 35, a member of self-defense battalion "Donbass", who was killed in the fighting in eastern Ukraine, at the Independence Square in central Kiev, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / 2015年 1月 21日 星期三
A woman cries as she kneels during a funeral ceremony for Georgian Tomaz Sukhiashvili, 35, a member of self-defense battalion "Donbass", who was killed in the fighting in eastern Ukraine, at the Independence Square in central Kiev, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Policemen treat an Israeli Arab youth that was hit by a police car during clashes in the southern town of Rahat, Israel, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / 2015年 1月 21日 星期三
Policemen treat an Israeli Arab youth that was hit by a police car during clashes in the southern town of Rahat, Israel, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Emergency workers inspect a damaged bridge near Kuznetsovka village in Zaporizhzhya region, Ukraine, after a blast destroyed the railway bridge, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2015年 1月 22日 星期四
Emergency workers inspect a damaged bridge near Kuznetsovka village in Zaporizhzhya region, Ukraine, after a blast destroyed the railway bridge, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Snorkelers interact with a Florida manatee inside of the Three Sisters Springs in Crystal River, Florida January 15, 2015. On winter days, Florida manatees flock by the hundreds to the balmy waters of Three Sisters Springs, drawing crowds of snorkelers and kayakers to the U.S. sanctuary, where people may swim with the endangered species. But as tolerant as the gentle, whiskered sea giants can be of the accidental kicks and splashes of delighted tourists, wild life regulators want to ban most canoes and paddle boards and create people-free zones to protect the wintering "sea cow." Proposed limitations for this winter are awaiting approval by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / 2015年 1月 21日 星期三
Snorkelers interact with a Florida manatee inside of the Three Sisters Springs in Crystal River, Florida January 15, 2015. On winter days, Florida manatees flock by the hundreds to the balmy waters of Three Sisters Springs, drawing crowds of snorkelers and kayakers to the U.S. sanctuary, where people may swim with the endangered species. But as tolerant as the gentle, whiskered sea giants can be of the accidental kicks and splashes of delighted tourists, wild life regulators want to ban most canoes and paddle boards and create people-free zones to protect the wintering "sea cow." Proposed limitations for this winter are awaiting approval by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. REUTERS/Scott Audette
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to the Ryuwon Shoes Factory in a photo released January 21, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / 2015年 1月 21日 星期三
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to the Ryuwon Shoes Factory in a photo released January 21, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
People attend a rally to protest against French magazine Charlie Hebdo's satirical cartoons of prophet Mohammad, in Grozny, Chechnya, January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Reuters / 2015年 1月 19日 星期一
People attend a rally to protest against French magazine Charlie Hebdo's satirical cartoons of prophet Mohammad, in Grozny, Chechnya, January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Eugenie Bouchard of Canada takes a "selfie" using a spectator's phone after defeating Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands during their women's singles second round match at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / 2015年 1月 21日 星期三
Eugenie Bouchard of Canada takes a "selfie" using a spectator's phone after defeating Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands during their women's singles second round match at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Members of South Korean girl group Gfriend rehearse in Seoul, December 23, 2014. Thousands of Korean children dream of becoming household names like rapper Psy, whose 2012 "Gangnam Style" video was a global YouTube hit, often putting up with punishing schedules in the hope of one day making it big in the music industry. A recent survey of pre-teens showed that 21 percent of respondents wanted to be K-pop (Korean pop) stars when they grow up, the most popular career choice. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / 2015年 1月 22日 星期四
Members of South Korean girl group Gfriend rehearse in Seoul, December 23, 2014. Thousands of Korean children dream of becoming household names like rapper Psy, whose 2012 "Gangnam Style" video was a global YouTube hit, often putting up with punishing schedules in the hope of one day making it big in the music industry. A recent survey of pre-teens showed that 21 percent of respondents wanted to be K-pop (Korean pop) stars when they grow up, the most popular career choice. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A United Launch Alliance Atlas V 551 rocket blasts off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Brown

Reuters / 2015年 1月 21日 星期三
A United Launch Alliance Atlas V 551 rocket blasts off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Brown
A model presents a makeup creation during a show by Maybelline New York at Berlin Fashion Week in Berlin, January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / 2015年 1月 20日 星期二
A model presents a makeup creation during a show by Maybelline New York at Berlin Fashion Week in Berlin, January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A paramilitary policeman releases a wild goose in Linghai, Liaoning province, China, January 20, 2015. About eight wild geese, which were found injured, were set free after having their wounds treated by a team of paramilitary policemen, according to local media. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / 2015年 1月 20日 星期二
A paramilitary policeman releases a wild goose in Linghai, Liaoning province, China, January 20, 2015. About eight wild geese, which were found injured, were set free after having their wounds treated by a team of paramilitary policemen, according to local media. REUTERS/China Daily
Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. sprays champagne on the podium after winning the women's World Cup Super-G skiing race in Cortina D'Ampezzo, italy, January 19, 2015. Vonn became the most successful female in Alpine skiing World Cup history when she won a Super-G, her 63rd victory in the competition. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / 2015年 1月 19日 星期一
Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. sprays champagne on the podium after winning the women's World Cup Super-G skiing race in Cortina D'Ampezzo, italy, January 19, 2015. Vonn became the most successful female in Alpine skiing World Cup history when she won a Super-G, her 63rd victory in the competition. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Revelers throw turnips at the kneeling Jarramplas as he makes his way through the streets beating his drum during the Jarramplas traditional festival in Piornal, southwestern Spain, January 20, 2015. Even though the exact origins of the festival are not known, various theories exist including the mythological punishment of Caco by Hercules, a relation to ceremonies celebrated by the American Indians that were seen by the first conquerors, to a cattle thief ridiculed and expelled by his village neighbors. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / 2015年 1月 21日 星期三
Revelers throw turnips at the kneeling Jarramplas as he makes his way through the streets beating his drum during the Jarramplas traditional festival in Piornal, southwestern Spain, January 20, 2015. Even though the exact origins of the festival are not known, various theories exist including the mythological punishment of Caco by Hercules, a relation to ceremonies celebrated by the American Indians that were seen by the first conquerors, to a cattle thief ridiculed and expelled by his village neighbors. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Model Cara Delevingne poses for a selfie with a fan during a photo call at Selfridges department store in London, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / 2015年 1月 21日 星期三
Model Cara Delevingne poses for a selfie with a fan during a photo call at Selfridges department store in London, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
President Obama blows a kiss to his wife, first lady Michelle Obama, who was sitting in the gallery, at the end of his State of the Union address to a joint session of the U.S. Congress on Capitol Hill, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2015年 1月 21日 星期三
President Obama blows a kiss to his wife, first lady Michelle Obama, who was sitting in the gallery, at the end of his State of the Union address to a joint session of the U.S. Congress on Capitol Hill, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A man crosses the Al-Haj highway, which is closed because of sniper fire by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad, in Aleppo, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo

Reuters / 2015年 1月 20日 星期二
A man crosses the Al-Haj highway, which is closed because of sniper fire by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad, in Aleppo, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo
