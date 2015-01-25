版本:
中国
2015年 1月 26日 星期一

Greece votes

Head of radical leftist Syriza party Alexis Tsipras waves after winning elections in Athens, January 25, 2015.





Supporters of radical leftist Syriza party celebrate in Athens January 25, 2015.





Supporters of the head of radical leftist Syriza party Alexis Tsipras celebrate on a street after their leader won the election in Athens January 25, 2015.





The head of radical leftist Syriza party Alexis Tsipras speaks to supporters after winning the elections in Athens January 25, 2015.





Outgoing Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras reacts before a news conference following an updated exit poll in Athens, January 25, 2015.





Supporters of radical leftist Syriza party chant slogans and wave Greek national and other flags after winning elections in Athens, January 25, 2015.





Supporters of opposition leader and head of radical leftist Syriza party Alexis Tsipras cheer at exit poll results in the northern port city of Thessaloniki January 25, 2015.





Supporters of opposition leader and head of radical leftist Syriza party Alexis Tsipras cheer at exit poll results in Athens, January 25, 2015.





Cameramen and photographers work under a pannel displaying exit poll results in Athens, January 25, 2015.





The head of radical leftist Syriza party Alexis Tsipras waves to supporters after winning the elections in Athens January 25, 2015.





Supporters of Greece's New Democracy party react to exit poll results in Athens, January 25, 2015.





A judicial representative empties a ballot box after the end of voting at a polling station in Athens January 25, 2015.





A woman leaves a booth before casting her ballot at a polling station in the northern port city of Thessaloniki January 25, 2015.





Opposition leader and head of radical leftist Syriza party Alexis Tsipras raises his fist as he leaves a polling station where he voted in Athens January 25, 2015.





Opposition leader and head of radical leftist Syriza party Alexis Tsipras leaves a booth before casting his ballot at a polling station in Athens January 25, 2015.





A Greek orthodox priest is seen inside a voting booth as he prepares to vote in Greece's parliamentary elections in an elementary school in Athens January 25, 2015.





A woman with a child casts her ballot at a polling station in an elementary school during Greece's parliamentary elections in Athens January 25, 2015.





A woman walks past a graffiti that reads "Cut the debt, IMF go home" in Athens January 24, 2015.





