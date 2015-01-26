Living in the ruins of Gaza
Palestinians attend Friday prayers near the ruins of houses that witnesses said were destroyed or damaged by Imore
Palestinians perform Friday prayers near the ruins of houses that witnesses said were destroyed or damaged by more
Palestinian boys attend Friday prayers as they sit at the remains of a house that witnesses said was destroyedmore
Palestinians perform Friday prayers near the ruins of houses that witnesses said were destroyed or damaged by more
A Palestinian boy rides a bicycle past the ruins of houses that witnesses said were destroyed during a seven-wmore
A Palestinian woman looks out a tent erected outside her house, which witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli more
Palestinian pedestrians and a motorcyclist commute along a road between ruins of houses, which witnesses said more
Palestinian school girls attend a class at their school that witnesses said was damaged by Israeli shelling dumore
A Palestinian flag flutters by a woman sitting on a sofa outside her house, that witnesses said was destroyed more
A Palestinian boy looks out through a hole in his family house, that witnesses said was damaged by Israeli shemore
Palestinian boys ride a horse cart past the remains of houses, that witnesses said were destoyed by Israeli shmore
A Palestinian man holds his daughter as he sits in makeshift shelter near his house, which witnesses said was more
Palestinian school children ride a motorcycle rickshaw past the ruins of houses that witnesses said were destrmore
Palestinians take cover from the rain around a fire inside a makeshift shelter near damaged houses in the eastmore
A Palestinian man sits with his son outside their house, that witnesses said was damaged by Israeli shelling dmore
Palestinians take cover from the rain inside a makeshift shelter near the ruins of their houses that witnessesmore
A Palestinian boy stands outside a mosque, that witnesses said was damaged by Israeli shelling during the mostmore
Boys watch from a damaged house as young Palestinians from Hamas's "popular army" take part in a military gradmore
Palestinians warm themselves by a fire outside their house that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shellimore
A Palestinian girl looks on as she stands in front of a makeshift tent erected near the ruins of a house that more
Palestinians warm themselves by a fire as they sit in a makeshift shelter outside their house, which witnessesmore
Palestinian children look out of the rear windscreen of a car as they pass damaged houses in the east of Gaza more
A Palestinian boy sits outside his family's house that witnesses said was damaged by Israeli shelling during tmore
Palestinian children take cover from the rain as they stand atop the ruins of a house, which witnesses said wamore
A Palestinian school girl returns to her family's house as she walks past the ruins of houses that witnesses smore
Palestinian children look out through holes in a cloth sheet at their family's house, which witnesses said wasmore
Palestinians take cover under the rubble of their house that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling more
