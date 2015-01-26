CSI: Pakistan
Members of the crime scene investigation unit collect evidence from a possible arson attack at a shoe factory more
A police officer shows bottles of suspected homemade alcohol as he waits at the evidence-receiving unit in Punmore
Forensic scientists practise classifying fingerprints at the fingerprint department at Punjab Forensic Sciencemore
A member of the crime scene investigation unit takes notes as he stands beside the owners of a home that was rmore
A member of the crime scene investigation unit collects fingerprints at a home that has been robbed in Lahore,more
A forensic scientist prepares to analyze hair recovered from a woman's body in the DNA and Serology departmentmore
Police officers queue to deliver evidence to be tested at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13more
A forensic scientist analyzes samples in the DNA and Serology department at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in more
Mohammad Ashraf Tahir, Director General of Punjab Forensic Science Agency, talks to Reuters journalists at hismore
A police officer talks to a member of the evidence receiving unit at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore,more
Police officers queue to deliver evidence to be tested at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13more
A member of the crime scene investigation unit takes a photograph at a home that has been robbed in Lahore, Jamore
A member of the crime scene investigation unit from the Punjab Forensic Science Agency searches for equipment more
A forensic scientist carries samples to analyze in the Toxicology department at Punjab Forensic Science Agencymore
Members of the crime scene investigation unit collect evidence from a possible arson attack at a shoe factory more
A police officer hands over a pistol used during a crime to the evidence receiving unit at Punjab Forensic Scimore
A police officer carries a plastic bag containing samples at the evidence receiving unit at Punjab Forensic Scmore
A forensic scientist practises classifying fingerprints at the fingerprint department at Punjab Forensic Scienmore
A police officer fills out a form for evidence to be tested at the evidence-receiving unit at Punjab Forensic more
A forensic scientist analyzes samples in the narcotics department at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore,more
A forensic scientist compares bullets at the ballistics department at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahoremore
Forensic scientists analyze samples in the Toxicology department at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, more
A member of the crime scene investigation unit speaks to the owners of a home that has been robbed in Lahore, more
A forensic scientist prepares to analyze bones recovered from a woman's body in the DNA and Serology departmenmore
下一个
Obama in India
Images from President Obama's trip to India.
Greece votes
The Syriza party sweeps to victory in a snap election.
Funeral for King Abdullah
Mourners pay respects to Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah.
Inside Davos
Behind the scenes at the World Economic Forum.
精选图集
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.
Celebrating graduation and Ramadan
Dina Sayedahmed, an Egyptian American Muslim with a major in journalism and political science from Rutgers University, celebrates her upcoming graduation and Ramadan with a backyard Iftar feast in Bayonne, New Jersey.
Helmut Kohl: 1930 - 2017
Former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, the architect of German reunification, has died.
The road to Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces have seized territory to the north, east and west of Raqqa in their assault to capture Islamic State's de facto "capital" in Syria.
The month of Ramadan
Muslims mark the holy month of Ramadan with fasting and prayer.
Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial
Comedian Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial has begun in a Pennsylvania courthouse, the culmination of years of allegations that have torpedoed his career.