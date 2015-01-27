Police clash with Maasai protesters
A woman cries after riot police dispersed demonstrators during protests to oust Narok county Governor Samuel Tmore
Riot policemen disperse residents during protests to oust the Narok county Governor Samuel Tunai in Narok, Kenmore
Residents chant slogans during protests to oust the Narok county Governor Samuel Tunai in Narok, Kenya, Januarmore
A resident is seen shot and injured during protests to oust the Narok county Governor Samuel Tunai in Narok, Kmore
A policeman attempts to block residents chanting slogans during protests to oust the Narok county Governor Sammore
Demonstrators run in a cloud of teargas after riot policemen dispersed them during protests to oust Narok counmore
Riot policemen run to take cover after dispersing residents during protests to oust Narok county Governor Samumore
Riot policemen disperse demonstrators during protests to oust Narok county Governor Samuel Tunai in Narok, Kenmore
A riot policeman fires a teargas canister to disperse demonstrators during protests to oust Narok county Govermore
A riot policeman throws a teargas canister to disperse demonstrators during protests to oust Narok county Govemore
Residents carry a man shot and injured during protests to oust Narok county Governor Samuel Tunai in Narok, Kemore
A resident attempts to assist a man shot and injured during protests to oust Narok county Governor Samuel Tunamore
An elderly woman is assisted after riot policemen fired teargas canisters to disperse protests to oust the Narmore
Riot policemen disperse residents during protests to oust the Narok county Governor Samuel Tunai in Narok, Kenmore
Maasai demonstrators hide amidst a cloud of teargas after riot policemen dispersed them during protests to ousmore
