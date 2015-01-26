版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 1月 27日 星期二 02:50 BJT

Liberation anniversary at Auschwitz

Members of Polish Scouting Association from Canada and U.K. stand in front of the block 15 in the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz in Oswiecim January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / 2015年 1月 26日 星期一
Members of Polish Scouting Association from Canada and U.K. stand in front of the block 15 in the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz in Oswiecim January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Mordechai Ronen (C right) of Canada, a survivor of the former German Nazi concentration Auschwitz reacts next to the World Jewish Congress President Ronald S. Lauder (2nd L) as they visit the camp in Oswiecim, January 26, 2015. Ceremonies to mark the 70th anniversary of the liberation of the camp will take place on January 27, with some 300 former Auschwitz prisoners taking part in the commemoration event. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / 2015年 1月 26日 星期一
Mordechai Ronen (C right) of Canada, a survivor of the former German Nazi concentration Auschwitz reacts next to the World Jewish Congress President Ronald S. Lauder (2nd L) as they visit the camp in Oswiecim, January 26, 2015. Ceremonies to mark the 70th anniversary of the liberation of the camp will take place on January 27, with some 300 former Auschwitz prisoners taking part in the commemoration event. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Visitors walk through a museum in the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz in Oswiecim January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / 2015年 1月 26日 星期一
Visitors walk through a museum in the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz in Oswiecim January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A cargo wagon is parked at the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz-Birkenau near Oswiecim, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / 2015年 1月 26日 星期一
A cargo wagon is parked at the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz-Birkenau near Oswiecim, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Igor Malicki of Ukraine, a survivor of the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz reacts as he visits the camp in Oswiecim January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / 2015年 1月 26日 星期一
Igor Malicki of Ukraine, a survivor of the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz reacts as he visits the camp in Oswiecim January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A woman places flowers to the 'Wall of Death' in the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz in Oswiecim January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / 2015年 1月 26日 星期一
A woman places flowers to the 'Wall of Death' in the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz in Oswiecim January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A survivor of the former German Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz reacts as she visits the camp in Oswiecim January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / 2015年 1月 26日 星期一
A survivor of the former German Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz reacts as she visits the camp in Oswiecim January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Igor Malicki of Ukraine, a survivor of the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz visits the camp in Oswiecim January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / 2015年 1月 26日 星期一
Igor Malicki of Ukraine, a survivor of the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz visits the camp in Oswiecim January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Jack Rosenthal of the U.S., a survivor of the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz, shows his camp number tattoed on his arm as he visits the camp in Oswiecim January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / 2015年 1月 26日 星期一
Jack Rosenthal of the U.S., a survivor of the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz, shows his camp number tattoed on his arm as he visits the camp in Oswiecim January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A visitor stands in a museum in the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz in Oswiecim January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / 2015年 1月 26日 星期一
A visitor stands in a museum in the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz in Oswiecim January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Mordechai Ronen (C) of Canada, a survivor of the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz cries as he visits the camp in Oswiecim January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / 2015年 1月 26日 星期一
Mordechai Ronen (C) of Canada, a survivor of the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz cries as he visits the camp in Oswiecim January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A sign is pictured in the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz in Oswiecim January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / 2015年 1月 26日 星期一
A sign is pictured in the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz in Oswiecim January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Picture shows a general view of the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz in Oswiecim, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / 2015年 1月 26日 星期一
Picture shows a general view of the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz in Oswiecim, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A group of visitors hold an Israeli flag in front of the gate, with the words "Arbeit macht frei" (Work sets you free), of the former Nazi death camp of Auschwitz in Oswiecim January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / 2015年 1月 26日 星期一
A group of visitors hold an Israeli flag in front of the gate, with the words "Arbeit macht frei" (Work sets you free), of the former Nazi death camp of Auschwitz in Oswiecim January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A visitor takes a picture on the grounds of the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz in Oswiecim January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / 2015年 1月 26日 星期一
A visitor takes a picture on the grounds of the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz in Oswiecim January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Snow covers the victims monument at the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz-Birkenau near Oswiecim January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / 2015年 1月 26日 星期一
Snow covers the victims monument at the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz-Birkenau near Oswiecim January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Igor Malicki of Ukraine, a survivor of the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz gestures as he visits the camp in Oswiecim January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / 2015年 1月 26日 星期一
Igor Malicki of Ukraine, a survivor of the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz gestures as he visits the camp in Oswiecim January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A sign with block number is pictured on a building in the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz in Oswiecim January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / 2015年 1月 26日 星期一
A sign with block number is pictured on a building in the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz in Oswiecim January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Visitors walk inside the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz in Oswiecim January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / 2015年 1月 26日 星期一
Visitors walk inside the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz in Oswiecim January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A guard tower is seen at the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz-Birkenau near Oswiecim January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / 2015年 1月 26日 星期一
A guard tower is seen at the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz-Birkenau near Oswiecim January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
