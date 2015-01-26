Liberation anniversary at Auschwitz
Members of Polish Scouting Association from Canada and U.K. stand in front of the block 15 in the former Nazi more
Mordechai Ronen (C right) of Canada, a survivor of the former German Nazi concentration Auschwitz reacts next more
Visitors walk through a museum in the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz in Oswiecim January 26, 2015. Rmore
A cargo wagon is parked at the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz-Birkenau near Oswiecim, January 26, 20more
Igor Malicki of Ukraine, a survivor of the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz reacts as he visits the camore
A woman places flowers to the 'Wall of Death' in the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz in Oswiecim Janmore
A survivor of the former German Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz reacts as she visits the camp in Oswiecim Jamore
Igor Malicki of Ukraine, a survivor of the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz visits the camp in Oswiecimore
Jack Rosenthal of the U.S., a survivor of the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz, shows his camp number more
A visitor stands in a museum in the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz in Oswiecim January 26, 2015. REmore
Mordechai Ronen (C) of Canada, a survivor of the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz cries as he visits tmore
A sign is pictured in the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz in Oswiecim January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Laszmore
Picture shows a general view of the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz in Oswiecim, January 26, 2015. REmore
A group of visitors hold an Israeli flag in front of the gate, with the words "Arbeit macht frei" (Work sets ymore
A visitor takes a picture on the grounds of the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz in Oswiecim January 2more
Snow covers the victims monument at the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz-Birkenau near Oswiecim Januarmore
Igor Malicki of Ukraine, a survivor of the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz gestures as he visits the more
A sign with block number is pictured on a building in the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz in Oswiecimmore
Visitors walk inside the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz in Oswiecim January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlomore
A guard tower is seen at the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz-Birkenau near Oswiecim January 26, 2015.more
