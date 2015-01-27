Kurds celebrate Kobani victory

People gather to celebrate in the Kurdish-dominated city of Diyarbakir in southeastern Turkey, after Kurdish fmore

People gather to celebrate in the Kurdish-dominated city of Diyarbakir in southeastern Turkey, after Kurdish forces said they took full control of the Syrian town of Kobani, January 27, 2015. The scarf reads: "Kurdistan is my beloved. My goal is freedom." REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Close