Kurds celebrate Kobani victory

People gather to celebrate in the Kurdish-dominated city of Diyarbakir in southeastern Turkey, after Kurdish forces said they took full control of the Syrian town of Kobani, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Reuters / 2015年 1月 28日 星期三
People gather to celebrate in the Kurdish-dominated city of Diyarbakir in southeastern Turkey, after Kurdish forces said they took full control of the Syrian town of Kobani, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
People dance as they gather to celebrate in the Kurdish-dominated city of Diyarbakir in southeastern Turkey, after Kurdish forces said they took full control of the Syrian town of Kobani, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2015年 1月 28日 星期三
People dance as they gather to celebrate in the Kurdish-dominated city of Diyarbakir in southeastern Turkey, after Kurdish forces said they took full control of the Syrian town of Kobani, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
People gather to celebrate in the Kurdish-dominated city of Diyarbakir in southeastern Turkey, after Kurdish forces said they took full control of the Syrian town of Kobani, January 27, 2015. The scarf reads: "Kurdistan is my beloved. My goal is freedom." REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Reuters / 2015年 1月 28日 星期三
People gather to celebrate in the Kurdish-dominated city of Diyarbakir in southeastern Turkey, after Kurdish forces said they took full control of the Syrian town of Kobani, January 27, 2015. The scarf reads: "Kurdistan is my beloved. My goal is freedom." REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
A Kurdish boy with "Kobani" written on his forehead takes part in a celebration in the Syrian Kurdish city of Qamishli, after it was reported that Kurdish forces took control of the Syrian town of Kobani, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Delil Souleiman

Reuters / 2015年 1月 28日 星期三
A Kurdish boy with "Kobani" written on his forehead takes part in a celebration in the Syrian Kurdish city of Qamishli, after it was reported that Kurdish forces took control of the Syrian town of Kobani, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Delil Souleiman
A Kurdish boy waves a Kurdish flag during celebrations after it was reported that Kurdish forces took control of the Syrian town of Kobani, in Sheikh Maksoud neighborhood of Aleppo January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Reuters / 2015年 1月 27日 星期二
A Kurdish boy waves a Kurdish flag during celebrations after it was reported that Kurdish forces took control of the Syrian town of Kobani, in Sheikh Maksoud neighborhood of Aleppo January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
People dance as they gather to celebrate in the Kurdish-dominated city of Diyarbakir in southeastern Turkey, after Kurdish forces said they took full control of the Syrian town of Kobani, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2015年 1月 28日 星期三
People dance as they gather to celebrate in the Kurdish-dominated city of Diyarbakir in southeastern Turkey, after Kurdish forces said they took full control of the Syrian town of Kobani, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Kurdish civilians offer sweets in celebration after it was reported that Kurdish forces took control of the Syrian town of Kobani, in Sheikh Maksoud neighborhood of Aleppo January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Reuters / 2015年 1月 27日 星期二
Kurdish civilians offer sweets in celebration after it was reported that Kurdish forces took control of the Syrian town of Kobani, in Sheikh Maksoud neighborhood of Aleppo January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Kurdish civilians carry YPG flags as they walk along a street in the Syrian Kurdish city of Qamishli, in celebration after it was reported that Kurdish forces took control of the Syrian town of Kobani, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Delil Souleiman

Reuters / 2015年 1月 28日 星期三
Kurdish civilians carry YPG flags as they walk along a street in the Syrian Kurdish city of Qamishli, in celebration after it was reported that Kurdish forces took control of the Syrian town of Kobani, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Delil Souleiman
Kurdish women hang a picture of Abdullah Ocalan, jailed leader of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), during a celebration after it was reported that Kurdish forces took control of the Syrian town of Kobani, in Sheikh Maksoud neighborhood of Aleppo January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Reuters / 2015年 1月 27日 星期二
Kurdish women hang a picture of Abdullah Ocalan, jailed leader of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), during a celebration after it was reported that Kurdish forces took control of the Syrian town of Kobani, in Sheikh Maksoud neighborhood of Aleppo January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
People gather to celebrate in the Kurdish-dominated city of Diyarbakir in southeastern Turkey, after Kurdish forces said they took full control of the Syrian town of Kobani, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Reuters / 2015年 1月 28日 星期三
People gather to celebrate in the Kurdish-dominated city of Diyarbakir in southeastern Turkey, after Kurdish forces said they took full control of the Syrian town of Kobani, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
Kurdish civilians perform a traditional dance as they celebrate, after reports of Kurdish forces taking control of the Syrian town of Kobani, in Sheikh Maksoud neighborhood of Aleppo January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Reuters / 2015年 1月 27日 星期二
Kurdish civilians perform a traditional dance as they celebrate, after reports of Kurdish forces taking control of the Syrian town of Kobani, in Sheikh Maksoud neighborhood of Aleppo January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Kurdish civilians perform a traditional dance as they celebrate, after it was reported that Kurdish forces took control of the Syrian town of Kobani, in Sheikh Maksoud neighborhood of Aleppo January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Reuters / 2015年 1月 27日 星期二
Kurdish civilians perform a traditional dance as they celebrate, after it was reported that Kurdish forces took control of the Syrian town of Kobani, in Sheikh Maksoud neighborhood of Aleppo January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Pro-Kurdish demonstrators celebrate in central Istanbul, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / 2015年 1月 27日 星期二
Pro-Kurdish demonstrators celebrate in central Istanbul, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
People dance as they celebrate in Kurdish-dominated Diyarbakir in southeastern Turkey, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Reuters / 2015年 1月 27日 星期二
People dance as they celebrate in Kurdish-dominated Diyarbakir in southeastern Turkey, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
Pro-Kurdish demonstrators march as they celebrate in central Istanbul, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / 2015年 1月 27日 星期二
Pro-Kurdish demonstrators march as they celebrate in central Istanbul, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
