French Jews in Israel
Members of the French community play boules at a club in Netanya, a city of 180,000 on the Mediterranean northmore
Members of the French community play boules at a club in Netanya, a city of 180,000 on the Mediterranean northmore
Members of the French community play boules at a club in Netanya, a city of 180,000 on the Mediterranean northmore
Allyn Bonnenfant, a member of the French community, carries a tray of croissants in her patisserie in Netanya,more
A tray of pastries is seen at a patisserie belonging to members of the French community in Netanya, a city of more
A member of the French community works in a patisserie in Netanya, a city of 180,000 on the Mediterranean nortmore
A member of the French community sits in a patisserie in Netanya, a city of 180,000 on the Mediterranean northmore
Members of the French community pray in a synagogue in Netanya, a city of 180,000 on the Mediterranean north omore
People walk in Netanya, a city of 180,000 on the Mediterranean north of Tel Aviv, that has become the semi-offmore
A member of the French community in Israel holds Euros at a currency exchange booth in Netanya, a city of 180,more
Jewish tourists from France, who say they plan to move to Israel, sit on the beach in Netanya, a city of 180,0more
An immigrant's certificate and a passport are seen on top of a piano as newly arrived immigrants from France pmore
A welcome sign and an Israeli flag hang at Ulpan Etzion, the original residential school and absorption centremore
Newly arrived immigrants from France (from L to R) Alexandre Pequito, Myriam Bibas and Aurelie Serraf, all of more
Newly arrived immigrants from France, Charly Nahmani (C), David Gurion and his sister Saloma (R), take a breakmore
