版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 1月 30日 星期五 02:42 BJT

Inside Kobani

Fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units walk past damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of Kobani January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units walk past damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of Kmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 30日 星期五
Fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units walk past damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of Kobani January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
1 / 26
Fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units patrol on a motorcycle in the streets of the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. Kurdish forces battled Islamic State fighters outside Kobani on Tuesday, a monitoring group said, a day after Kurds said they had taken full control of the northern Syrian town following a four-month battle. Known as Ayn al-Arab in Arabic, the mainly Kurdish town close to the Turkish border has become a focal point in the international fight against Islamic State. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units patrol on a motorcycle in the streets of the northern Syrianmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 28日 星期三
Fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units patrol on a motorcycle in the streets of the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. Kurdish forces battled Islamic State fighters outside Kobani on Tuesday, a monitoring group said, a day after Kurds said they had taken full control of the northern Syrian town following a four-month battle. Known as Ayn al-Arab in Arabic, the mainly Kurdish town close to the Turkish border has become a focal point in the international fight against Islamic State. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
2 / 26
A fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units walks past damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

A fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units walks past damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town ofmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 28日 星期三
A fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units walks past damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
3 / 26
A makeshift armoured vehicle of the Kurdish People's Protection Units is parked in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

A makeshift armoured vehicle of the Kurdish People's Protection Units is parked in the northern Syrian town ofmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 28日 星期三
A makeshift armoured vehicle of the Kurdish People's Protection Units is parked in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
4 / 26
A mannequin is pictured at a damaged building in the northern Syrian town of Kobani January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

A mannequin is pictured at a damaged building in the northern Syrian town of Kobani January 28, 2015. REUTERS/more

Reuters / 2015年 1月 30日 星期五
A mannequin is pictured at a damaged building in the northern Syrian town of Kobani January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
5 / 26
A fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units flashes a V-sign as he patrols in the streets in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

A fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units flashes a V-sign as he patrols in the streets in the northemore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 28日 星期三
A fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units flashes a V-sign as he patrols in the streets in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
6 / 26
Destroyed buildings are pictured in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Destroyed buildings are pictured in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / 2015年 1月 28日 星期三
Destroyed buildings are pictured in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
7 / 26
Fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units stand on the debris of a damaged building in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units stand on the debris of a damaged building in the northern Symore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 28日 星期三
Fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units stand on the debris of a damaged building in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
8 / 26
A general view shows damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of Kobani January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

A general view shows damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of Kobani January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Omore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 30日 星期五
A general view shows damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of Kobani January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
9 / 26
A Kurdish boy stands in front of a damaged car in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

A Kurdish boy stands in front of a damaged car in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTEmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 28日 星期三
A Kurdish boy stands in front of a damaged car in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
10 / 26
A mortar shell is pictured in a street of the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

A mortar shell is pictured in a street of the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osmanmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 28日 星期三
A mortar shell is pictured in a street of the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
11 / 26
Fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units walk past damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of Kobani January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units walk past damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of Kmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 30日 星期五
Fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units walk past damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of Kobani January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
12 / 26
Kurdish men walk on the debris of damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Kurdish men walk on the debris of damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. more

Reuters / 2015年 1月 28日 星期三
Kurdish men walk on the debris of damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
13 / 26
People check damages of the buildings in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

People check damages of the buildings in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Omore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 28日 星期三
People check damages of the buildings in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
14 / 26
A fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units stands in a street of the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

A fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units stands in a street of the northern Syrian town of Kobani, Jmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 28日 星期三
A fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units stands in a street of the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
15 / 26
Fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units walk along damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units walk along damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of more

Reuters / 2015年 1月 28日 星期三
Fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units walk along damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
16 / 26
Kurdish men stand next to a damaged car in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Kurdish men stand next to a damaged car in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osmamore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 28日 星期三
Kurdish men stand next to a damaged car in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
17 / 26
People walk on the debris of damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

People walk on the debris of damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTEmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 28日 星期三
People walk on the debris of damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
18 / 26
A fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units walks past damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

A fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units walks past damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town ofmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 28日 星期三
A fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units walks past damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
19 / 26
A fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units sits in an armoured vehicle in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

A fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units sits in an armoured vehicle in the northern Syrian town of more

Reuters / 2015年 1月 28日 星期三
A fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units sits in an armoured vehicle in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
20 / 26
A fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units patrols in the streets in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

A fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units patrols in the streets in the northern Syrian town of Kobanmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 28日 星期三
A fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units patrols in the streets in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
21 / 26
Fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units patrol in the streets of the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units patrol in the streets of the northern Syrian town of Kobani,more

Reuters / 2015年 1月 28日 星期三
Fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units patrol in the streets of the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
22 / 26
A fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units walks in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

A fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units walks in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 20more

Reuters / 2015年 1月 28日 星期三
A fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units walks in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
23 / 26
A Kurdish woman sits next to fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

A Kurdish woman sits next to fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units in the northern Syrian town of more

Reuters / 2015年 1月 28日 星期三
A Kurdish woman sits next to fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
24 / 26
A fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units stands in a street of the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

A fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units stands in a street of the northern Syrian town of Kobani, Jmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 28日 星期三
A fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units stands in a street of the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
25 / 26
Members of a television crew walk along damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Members of a television crew walk along damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2more

Reuters / 2015年 1月 28日 星期三
Members of a television crew walk along damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
26 / 26
重播
下一图片集
Grieving families of MH370

Grieving families of MH370

下一个

Grieving families of MH370

Grieving families of MH370

Malaysia declares the disappearance of Flight MH370 an accident as the search for the plane goes on.

2015年 1月 30日
In the shadow of Syria's snipers

In the shadow of Syria's snipers

Life under the threat of snipers in Syria.

2015年 1月 29日
Hezbollah missiles hit Israel

Hezbollah missiles hit Israel

Two Israeli soldiers and a Spanish peacekeeper are killed in an exchange of fire between Hezbollah and Israel.

2015年 1月 28日
Kurds celebrate Kobani victory

Kurds celebrate Kobani victory

Kurds take to the streets after reports stated Kobani had been "completely liberated" from ISIS.

2015年 1月 28日

精选图集

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

Ramadan in a time of war

Ramadan in a time of war

Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐