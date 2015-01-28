Hezbollah missiles hit Israel

Burning vehicles are seen near the village of Ghajar on Israel's border with Lebanon, January 28, 2015. Two Ismore

Burning vehicles are seen near the village of Ghajar on Israel's border with Lebanon, January 28, 2015. Two Israeli soldiers and a Spanish peacekeeper were killed on Wednesday in an exchange of fire between Hezbollah and Israel that has raised fears of a full-blown conflict between the militant Islamist group and the Jewish state. REUTERS/Maruf Khatib

