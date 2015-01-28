版本:
图片 | 2015年 1月 29日 星期四 07:07 BJT

In the shadow of Syria's snipers

A Free Syrian Army sniper sits in a shooting position in Old Aleppo June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

A Free Syrian Army sniper sits in a shooting position in Old Aleppo June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Reuters / 2014年 6月 8日 星期日
A Free Syrian Army sniper sits in a shooting position in Old Aleppo June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
Children play near a bus barricading a street, which serves as protection from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo's rebel-controlled Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Children play near a bus barricading a street, which serves as protection from snipers loyal to Syria's Presidmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 28日 星期三
Children play near a bus barricading a street, which serves as protection from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo's rebel-controlled Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Besieged residents pull a basket filled with food that activists provided to them in Ashrafieh, Aleppo September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Besieged residents pull a basket filled with food that activists provided to them in Ashrafieh, Aleppo September 17, 2013.

Reuters / 2013年 9月 18日 星期三
Besieged residents pull a basket filled with food that activists provided to them in Ashrafieh, Aleppo September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
Free Syrian Army fighters peek through gaps at a concrete barrier as they watch their fellow fighters who where caught under sniper fire on the front line in Aleppo's Sheikh Saeed neighborhood September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

Free Syrian Army fighters peek through gaps at a concrete barrier as they watch their fellow fighters who whermore

Reuters / 2013年 9月 21日 星期六
Free Syrian Army fighters peek through gaps at a concrete barrier as they watch their fellow fighters who where caught under sniper fire on the front line in Aleppo's Sheikh Saeed neighborhood September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
A sheet covers a damaged road from snipers in Sheikh Maksoud, Aleppo September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

A sheet covers a damaged road from snipers in Sheikh Maksoud, Aleppo September 26, 2013.

Reuters / 2013年 9月 27日 星期五
A sheet covers a damaged road from snipers in Sheikh Maksoud, Aleppo September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
Free Syrian Army fighters rush to help their fellow fighter after he was shot by a sniper loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Salaheddine neighborhood October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Free Syrian Army fighters rush to help their fellow fighter after he was shot by a sniper loyal to Syria's Premore

Reuters / 2013年 10月 9日 星期三
Free Syrian Army fighters rush to help their fellow fighter after he was shot by a sniper loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Salaheddine neighborhood October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Free Syrian Army fighters walk along a curtain erected as protection from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Aleppo district of Salaheddine September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Free Syrian Army fighters walk along a curtain erected as protection from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bmore

Reuters / 2013年 9月 14日 星期六
Free Syrian Army fighters walk along a curtain erected as protection from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Aleppo district of Salaheddine September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
A woman reporter runs with a rebel fighter to avoid snipers at the frontline against the Islamic State fighters in Aleppo's northern countryside October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo

A woman reporter runs with a rebel fighter to avoid snipers at the frontline against the Islamic State fighters in Aleppo's northern countryside October 10, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 10月 11日 星期六
A woman reporter runs with a rebel fighter to avoid snipers at the frontline against the Islamic State fighters in Aleppo's northern countryside October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo
Free Syrian Army fighters take cover from snipers by crawling on the front line in Aleppo's Sheikh Saeed neighbourhood September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

Free Syrian Army fighters take cover from snipers by crawling on the front line in Aleppo's Sheikh Saeed neighbourhood September 21, 2013.

Reuters / 2013年 9月 21日 星期六
Free Syrian Army fighters take cover from snipers by crawling on the front line in Aleppo's Sheikh Saeed neighbourhood September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
A Free Syrian Army sniper sits in a shooting position behind sandbags in Old Aleppo June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

A Free Syrian Army sniper sits in a shooting position behind sandbags in Old Aleppo June 7, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 6月 8日 星期日
A Free Syrian Army sniper sits in a shooting position behind sandbags in Old Aleppo June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
Free Syrian Army fighters Mohamad-Noor (L), 14, and Hadi, 15, show a picture of the body of their 15-year-old friend Khaled, who had died from sniper fire, at the frontline of Khalidiya neighborhood in Aleppo March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo

Free Syrian Army fighters Mohamad-Noor (L), 14, and Hadi, 15, show a picture of the body of their 15-year-old more

Reuters / 2014年 3月 17日 星期一
Free Syrian Army fighters Mohamad-Noor (L), 14, and Hadi, 15, show a picture of the body of their 15-year-old friend Khaled, who had died from sniper fire, at the frontline of Khalidiya neighborhood in Aleppo March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo
Free Syrian Army fighters take cover behind curtains erected along a damaged street as protection from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's neighborhood of Salaheddine September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Malek Al Shemali

Free Syrian Army fighters take cover behind curtains erected along a damaged street as protection from snipersmore

Reuters / 2013年 9月 28日 星期六
Free Syrian Army fighters take cover behind curtains erected along a damaged street as protection from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's neighborhood of Salaheddine September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Malek Al Shemali
A sniper loyal to Syrian President Bashar-Al-Assad is seen on a mirror at a window in old Aleppo, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

A sniper loyal to Syrian President Bashar-Al-Assad is seen on a mirror at a window in old Aleppo, September 8, 2013.

Reuters / 2013年 9月 9日 星期一
A sniper loyal to Syrian President Bashar-Al-Assad is seen on a mirror at a window in old Aleppo, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
A Free Syrian Army fighter carries his weapon as he stands near a dummy erected to distract snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Karm al-Jabal district November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

A Free Syrian Army fighter carries his weapon as he stands near a dummy erected to distract snipers loyal to Smore

Reuters / 2013年 11月 22日 星期五
A Free Syrian Army fighter carries his weapon as he stands near a dummy erected to distract snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Karm al-Jabal district November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
Free Syrian Army fighters run behind barriers fearing snipers in Sina'a neighborhood in Deir al zor, eastern Syria October 5, 2013. Picture taken October 5, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Free Syrian Army fighters run behind barriers fearing snipers in Sina'a neighborhood in Deir al zor, eastern Syria October 5, 2013.

Reuters / 2013年 10月 6日 星期日
Free Syrian Army fighters run behind barriers fearing snipers in Sina'a neighborhood in Deir al zor, eastern Syria October 5, 2013. Picture taken October 5, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Civilians run as they flee shelling and sniper shots by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad during what activists said were heavy clashes between Free Syrian Army fighters and the regime's forces, in Sabaa Bahrat and Bab al-Nasr area in Aleppo April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Civilians run as they flee shelling and sniper shots by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad durimore

Reuters / 2014年 4月 27日 星期日
Civilians run as they flee shelling and sniper shots by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad during what activists said were heavy clashes between Free Syrian Army fighters and the regime's forces, in Sabaa Bahrat and Bab al-Nasr area in Aleppo April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Clothes used for cover from snipers is pictured in the besieged town of Arbeen in the eastern Ghouta of Damascus January 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yaseen Al-Bushy

Clothes used for cover from snipers is pictured in the besieged town of Arbeen in the eastern Ghouta of Damascus January 17, 2015.

Reuters / 2015年 1月 18日 星期日
Clothes used for cover from snipers is pictured in the besieged town of Arbeen in the eastern Ghouta of Damascus January 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yaseen Al-Bushy
A man walks as he bends his head to avoid snipers that belong to forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Homs March 9, 2014 REUTERS/Thaer Al Khalidiya

A man walks as he bends his head to avoid snipers that belong to forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Homs March 9, 2014

Reuters / 2014年 3月 10日 星期一
A man walks as he bends his head to avoid snipers that belong to forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Homs March 9, 2014 REUTERS/Thaer Al Khalidiya
A Free Syrian Army fighter uses a Syrian opposition flag to attract and locate snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Qastal al-Harami neighborhood September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Kelze

A Free Syrian Army fighter uses a Syrian opposition flag to attract and locate snipers loyal to Syria's Presidmore

Reuters / 2013年 9月 11日 星期三
A Free Syrian Army fighter uses a Syrian opposition flag to attract and locate snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Qastal al-Harami neighborhood September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Kelze
Civilians push a cart with a wounded man who was shot by whom activists said a sniper loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, at the Karaj al-Hajez crossing October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Civilians push a cart with a wounded man who was shot by whom activists said a sniper loyal to Syria's Presidemore

Reuters / 2013年 10月 5日 星期六
Civilians push a cart with a wounded man who was shot by whom activists said a sniper loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, at the Karaj al-Hajez crossing October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
A boy fixes covers that were erected to provide protection from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Aqyoul neighborhood March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A boy fixes covers that were erected to provide protection from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Aqyoul neighborhood March 26, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 3月 27日 星期四
A boy fixes covers that were erected to provide protection from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Aqyoul neighborhood March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Children run across a street to avoid snipers in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Children run across a street to avoid snipers in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria February 16, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 2月 17日 星期一
Children run across a street to avoid snipers in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Residents run fearing sniper fire in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

Residents run fearing sniper fire in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

Reuters / 2013年 12月 1日 星期日
Residents run fearing sniper fire in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim
People walk under curtains which are hung as protection from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, along a damaged street in the besieged area of Homs, January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy

People walk under curtains which are hung as protection from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assamore

Reuters / 2014年 1月 2日 星期四
People walk under curtains which are hung as protection from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, along a damaged street in the besieged area of Homs, January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy
A civilian runs to take cover from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad stationed in Aleppo's historical citadel April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A civilian runs to take cover from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad stationed in Aleppo's historical citadel April 27, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 4月 27日 星期日
A civilian runs to take cover from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad stationed in Aleppo's historical citadel April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
An injured Free Syrian Army fighter reacts on the ground after being hit by a sniper on the front line in Aleppo's Sheikh Saeed neighborhood September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

An injured Free Syrian Army fighter reacts on the ground after being hit by a sniper on the front line in Aleppo's Sheikh Saeed neighborhood September 21, 2013.

Reuters / 2013年 9月 21日 星期六
An injured Free Syrian Army fighter reacts on the ground after being hit by a sniper on the front line in Aleppo's Sheikh Saeed neighborhood September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
A rebel fighter works on an improvised sniper equipment inside a room where he is taking position at the Handarat frontline near Aleppo Central prison May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

A rebel fighter works on an improvised sniper equipment inside a room where he is taking position at the Handarat frontline near Aleppo Central prison May 27, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 5月 27日 星期二
A rebel fighter works on an improvised sniper equipment inside a room where he is taking position at the Handarat frontline near Aleppo Central prison May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Rebel fighters walk past blinds erected as protection from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Salaheddine neighborhood of Aleppo January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Rebel fighters walk past blinds erected as protection from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Salaheddine neighborhood of Aleppo January 8, 2015.

Reuters / 2015年 1月 9日 星期五
Rebel fighters walk past blinds erected as protection from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Salaheddine neighborhood of Aleppo January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
A dog scavenges near a dead body along a deserted street in eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus April 30, 2014. The body belongs to Samer El Habet, a mentally ill person who was shot by a sniper loyal to forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, after he wandered into the street, unaware of the danger, according to activists. REUTERS/Ammar Al-Bushy

A dog scavenges near a dead body along a deserted street in eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus April 30, 2014. Tmore

Reuters / 2014年 5月 1日 星期四
A dog scavenges near a dead body along a deserted street in eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus April 30, 2014. The body belongs to Samer El Habet, a mentally ill person who was shot by a sniper loyal to forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, after he wandered into the street, unaware of the danger, according to activists. REUTERS/Ammar Al-Bushy
An area controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad is seen through a sniper's scope held for the photographer by a Free Syrian Army fighter in Aleppo's Al-Ezaa neighborhood September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Aref Hretani

An area controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad is seen through a sniper's scope held more

Reuters / 2013年 9月 12日 星期四
An area controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad is seen through a sniper's scope held for the photographer by a Free Syrian Army fighter in Aleppo's Al-Ezaa neighborhood September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Aref Hretani
