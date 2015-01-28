In the shadow of Syria's snipers
A Free Syrian Army sniper sits in a shooting position in Old Aleppo June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
Children play near a bus barricading a street, which serves as protection from snipers loyal to Syria's Presidmore
Besieged residents pull a basket filled with food that activists provided to them in Ashrafieh, Aleppo Septembmore
Free Syrian Army fighters peek through gaps at a concrete barrier as they watch their fellow fighters who whermore
A sheet covers a damaged road from snipers in Sheikh Maksoud, Aleppo September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakamore
Free Syrian Army fighters rush to help their fellow fighter after he was shot by a sniper loyal to Syria's Premore
Free Syrian Army fighters walk along a curtain erected as protection from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bmore
A woman reporter runs with a rebel fighter to avoid snipers at the frontline against the Islamic State fightermore
Free Syrian Army fighters take cover from snipers by crawling on the front line in Aleppo's Sheikh Saeed neighmore
A Free Syrian Army sniper sits in a shooting position behind sandbags in Old Aleppo June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Hamimore
Free Syrian Army fighters Mohamad-Noor (L), 14, and Hadi, 15, show a picture of the body of their 15-year-old more
Free Syrian Army fighters take cover behind curtains erected along a damaged street as protection from snipersmore
A sniper loyal to Syrian President Bashar-Al-Assad is seen on a mirror at a window in old Aleppo, September 8,more
A Free Syrian Army fighter carries his weapon as he stands near a dummy erected to distract snipers loyal to Smore
Free Syrian Army fighters run behind barriers fearing snipers in Sina'a neighborhood in Deir al zor, eastern Smore
Civilians run as they flee shelling and sniper shots by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad durimore
Clothes used for cover from snipers is pictured in the besieged town of Arbeen in the eastern Ghouta of Damascmore
A man walks as he bends his head to avoid snipers that belong to forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Asmore
A Free Syrian Army fighter uses a Syrian opposition flag to attract and locate snipers loyal to Syria's Presidmore
Civilians push a cart with a wounded man who was shot by whom activists said a sniper loyal to Syria's Presidemore
A boy fixes covers that were erected to provide protection from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Amore
Children run across a street to avoid snipers in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil more
Residents run fearing sniper fire in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim
People walk under curtains which are hung as protection from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assamore
A civilian runs to take cover from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad stationed in Aleppo's himore
An injured Free Syrian Army fighter reacts on the ground after being hit by a sniper on the front line in Alepmore
A rebel fighter works on an improvised sniper equipment inside a room where he is taking position at the Handamore
Rebel fighters walk past blinds erected as protection from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad more
A dog scavenges near a dead body along a deserted street in eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus April 30, 2014. Tmore
An area controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad is seen through a sniper's scope held more
下一个
Hezbollah missiles hit Israel
Two Israeli soldiers and a Spanish peacekeeper are killed in an exchange of fire between Hezbollah and Israel.
Kurds celebrate Kobani victory
Kurds take to the streets after reports stated Kobani had been "completely liberated" from ISIS.
Obama and the King
President Obama meets with new Saudi King Salman.
CSI: Pakistan
One of America's top forensic scientists is applying his skills in Pakistan, a nation beset by crime and militancy.
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.