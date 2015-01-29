Grieving families of MH370

Liu, whose husband Li Zhijin was onboard Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 which disappeared on March 8, 2014, tries her husband's ring on her finger as she shows it during an interview with Reuters in Beijing July 22, 2014. Liu said she argued with her husband in their last phone call before the incident. She could not have realised that this would be their last conversation and now that is her greatest regret. Six months after Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, with 239 mostly Chinese people on board, disappeared about an hour into a routine journey from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing March 8, loved ones of missing passengers derive what comfort they can from what's left behind after the world's greatest aviation mystery. More than two dozen countries have been involved in the air, sea and underwater search for the Boeing 777 but months of sorties failed to turn up any trace - even after narrowing the search area to the southern Indian Ocean - long after batteries on the black box voice and data recorders had gone flat. Picture taken July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon (CHINA - Tags: ANNIVERSARY TRANSPORT DISASTER) ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 15 OF 25 FOR WIDER IMAGE PACKAGE 'STILL MISSING - MH370'. TO FIND ALL IMAGES SEARCH 'MYSTERY KYUNG-HOON'

