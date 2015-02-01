版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 2月 2日 星期一 07:05 BJT

Highlights from the Aussie Open

Novak Djokovic of Serbia holds up his trophy after defeating Andy Murray of Britain to win their men's singles final match at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / 2015年 2月 1日 星期日
Novak Djokovic of Serbia holds up his trophy after defeating Andy Murray of Britain to win their men's singles final match at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Novak Djokovic of Serbia poses with his trophy after defeating Andy Murray of Britain in their men's singles final match at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2015年 2月 1日 星期日
Novak Djokovic of Serbia poses with his trophy after defeating Andy Murray of Britain in their men's singles final match at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Serena Williams of the U.S. poses with her trophy after defeating Maria Sharapova of Russia in their women's singles final match at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 31, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / 2015年 1月 31日 星期六
Serena Williams of the U.S. poses with her trophy after defeating Maria Sharapova of Russia in their women's singles final match at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 31, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Serena Williams of the U.S. poses with her trophy after defeating Maria Sharapova of Russia in their women's singles final match at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 31, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2015年 1月 31日 星期六
Serena Williams of the U.S. poses with her trophy after defeating Maria Sharapova of Russia in their women's singles final match at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 31, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Bethanie Mattek-Sands (R) of the U.S. and Lucie Safarova (L) of Czech Republic celebrate defeating Zheng Jie of China and Chan Yung-Jan of Taiwan to win their women's doubles final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2015年 1月 30日 星期五
Bethanie Mattek-Sands (R) of the U.S. and Lucie Safarova (L) of Czech Republic celebrate defeating Zheng Jie of China and Chan Yung-Jan of Taiwan to win their women's doubles final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Novak Djokovic of Serbia hits a return against Milos Raonic of Canada during their men's singles quarter-final match at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / 2015年 1月 28日 星期三
Novak Djokovic of Serbia hits a return against Milos Raonic of Canada during their men's singles quarter-final match at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Kei Nishikori of Japan walks to pick up his racket after throwning it following a missed shot to Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland during their men's singles quarter-final match at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2015年 1月 28日 星期三
Kei Nishikori of Japan walks to pick up his racket after throwning it following a missed shot to Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland during their men's singles quarter-final match at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Dominika Cibulkova of Slovakia stretches to hit a return to Serena Williams during their women's singles quarter-final match at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / 2015年 1月 28日 星期三
Dominika Cibulkova of Slovakia stretches to hit a return to Serena Williams during their women's singles quarter-final match at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Serena Williams (R) of the U.S. speaks with compatriot Madison Keys after winning their women's singles semi-final match at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / 2015年 1月 29日 星期四
Serena Williams (R) of the U.S. speaks with compatriot Madison Keys after winning their women's singles semi-final match at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Kei Nishikori of Japan hits a return to David Ferrer of Spain during their men's singles fourth round match at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / 2015年 1月 26日 星期一
Kei Nishikori of Japan hits a return to David Ferrer of Spain during their men's singles fourth round match at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Andy Murray of Britain reacts after winning a point against Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria during their men's singles fourth round match at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / 2015年 1月 25日 星期日
Andy Murray of Britain reacts after winning a point against Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria during their men's singles fourth round match at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Rafael Nadal of Spain runs to hit a return to Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic during their men's singles quarter-final match at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2015年 1月 27日 星期二
Rafael Nadal of Spain runs to hit a return to Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic during their men's singles quarter-final match at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Serena Williams stretches to hit a return to Garbine Muguruza of Spain during their women's singles fourth round match at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / 2015年 1月 26日 星期一
Serena Williams stretches to hit a return to Garbine Muguruza of Spain during their women's singles fourth round match at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland serves to Jarkko Nieminen of Finland during their men's singles third round match at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 24, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2015年 1月 24日 星期六
Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland serves to Jarkko Nieminen of Finland during their men's singles third round match at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 24, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Nick Kyrgios of Australia hits a return against Andreas Seppi of Italy during their men's singles fourth round match at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Reuters / 2015年 1月 25日 星期日
Nick Kyrgios of Australia hits a return against Andreas Seppi of Italy during their men's singles fourth round match at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Julia Goerges of Germany serves to Lucie Hradecka of the Czech Republic during their women's singles third round match at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / 2015年 1月 23日 星期五
Julia Goerges of Germany serves to Lucie Hradecka of the Czech Republic during their women's singles third round match at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Eugenie Bouchard of Canada serves to Irina-Camelia Begu of Romania during their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2015年 1月 25日 星期日
Eugenie Bouchard of Canada serves to Irina-Camelia Begu of Romania during their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Maria Sharapova of Russia signs autographs after defeating Eugenie Bouchard of Canada in their women's singles quarter-final match at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / 2015年 1月 27日 星期二
Maria Sharapova of Russia signs autographs after defeating Eugenie Bouchard of Canada in their women's singles quarter-final match at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
David Ferrer of Spain reacts after defeating Gilles Simon of France during their men's singles third round match at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 24, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / 2015年 1月 24日 星期六
David Ferrer of Spain reacts after defeating Gilles Simon of France during their men's singles third round match at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 24, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Sam Groth of Australia takes a selfie with his fans after defeating Filip Krajinovic of Serbia in their men's singles first round match at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / 2015年 1月 19日 星期一
Sam Groth of Australia takes a selfie with his fans after defeating Filip Krajinovic of Serbia in their men's singles first round match at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Ball boys carrying towels run towards Rafael Nadal of Spain during his men's singles third round match against Dudi Sela of Israel at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2015年 1月 23日 星期五
Ball boys carrying towels run towards Rafael Nadal of Spain during his men's singles third round match against Dudi Sela of Israel at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Andy Murray of Britain celebrates after defeating Joao Sousa of Portugal in their men's singles third round match at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / 2015年 1月 23日 星期五
Andy Murray of Britain celebrates after defeating Joao Sousa of Portugal in their men's singles third round match at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Eugenie Bouchard of Canada takes a selfie using a spectator's phone after defeating Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands during their women's singles second round match at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / 2015年 1月 21日 星期三
Eugenie Bouchard of Canada takes a selfie using a spectator's phone after defeating Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands during their women's singles second round match at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Nick Kyrgios of Australia smashes his racquet during his men's singles first round match against Federico Delbonis of Argentina at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / 2015年 1月 19日 星期一
Nick Kyrgios of Australia smashes his racquet during his men's singles first round match against Federico Delbonis of Argentina at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Supporters of Bernard Tomic of Australia hold up signs and masks during his men's singles first round match against Tobias Kamke of Germany at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / 2015年 1月 19日 星期一
Supporters of Bernard Tomic of Australia hold up signs and masks during his men's singles first round match against Tobias Kamke of Germany at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Serena Williams of the U.S. serves to Alison Van Uytvanck of Belgium during their women's singles first round match at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2015年 1月 20日 星期二
Serena Williams of the U.S. serves to Alison Van Uytvanck of Belgium during their women's singles first round match at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Members of the crowd hold up a sign during the men's singles quarter-final match between Andy Murray of Britain and Nick Kyrgios of Australia at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / 2015年 1月 27日 星期二
Members of the crowd hold up a sign during the men's singles quarter-final match between Andy Murray of Britain and Nick Kyrgios of Australia at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A small bird flies above Maria Sharapova of Russia as she prepares to serve to Eugenie Bouchard of Canada during their women's singles quarter-final match at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2015年 1月 27日 星期二
A small bird flies above Maria Sharapova of Russia as she prepares to serve to Eugenie Bouchard of Canada during their women's singles quarter-final match at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
