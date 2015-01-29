Photos of the week
A man stands in falling snow on West 42nd street in Times Square in New York, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Mike more
Mourners gather around the grave of Saudi King Abdullah following his burial in Riyadh January 23, 2015. REUTmore
90 year old Holocaust survivor Hy Abrams poses for a portrait with a book that he carries with him everyday thmore
Fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) patrol on a motorcycle in the streets of the northern more
Miss Colombia, Paulina Vega is crowned by last year's Miss Universe, Venezuela's Gabriela Isler at the 63rd Anmore
Riot police and security officers clash with a demonstrator inside Faria Lima subway station during a protest more
Housing rights defenders shout from a window as they arrive to the appeals court in Phnom Penh, January 26, 20more
Lemurs eat at Qingdao Forest Wildlife World in Qingdao, Shandong province, China, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Chmore
President Obama shakes hands with Saudi Arabia's King Salman at the start of a bilateral meeting at Erga Palacmore
Mother of Islamic State captive Jordanian pilot Muath al-Kasaesbeh holds his picture while sitting in a car, amore
Members of the crime scene investigation unit collect evidence from a possible arson attack at a shoe factory more
Burning vehicles are seen near the village of Ghajar on Israel's border with Lebanon January 28, 2015. A Hezbomore
Uzo Aduba (C), of the Netflix series "Orange is the New Black," accepts the award for Outstanding Performance more
Head of radical leftist Syriza party Alexis Tsipras waves after winning elections in Athens, Greece, January 2more
Socialist Popular Alliance Party (SPAP) activist Shaimaa al-Sabbagh receives help after she was shot during a more
A woman cries after riot police dispersed demonstrators during protests to oust Narok county Governor Samuel Tmore
Swimmers prepare to get into the water during the UK Cold Water Swimming Championships at Tooting Bec Lido in more
A Code Pink demonstrator dangles a set of handcuffs in front of former United States Secretary of State Henry more
Jodi Krawitt holds her son Rhett, 6, in their home in Corte Madera, California January 28, 2015. Rhett is recomore
A church made entirely from ice is seen during the night at Balea Lac resort in the Fagaras mountains of Romanmore
Daughter Michelle Gomes (L) and wife Jacquita Gonzales of in-flight supervisor Patrick Francis Gomes, who was more
A Mali supporter painted in the colors of the country's national flag cheers as the team arrives to warm up bemore
A Palestinian boy wearing a military costume arrives at a military-style graduation ceremony for Palestinian ymore
Graffiti of a dead fish is pictured in part of the Jaquari reservoir, during a drought in Vargem, Sao Paulo stmore
An injured girl waits for treatment in a field hospital after what activists said was an airstrike by forces lmore
A barn with the mural of the American Gothic painting is seen in Mt. Vernon, Iowa, January 25, 2015. Artist Mamore
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Obama watch India's Republic Day parade from behind rain stmore
A model presents a creation by French designer Julien Fournie as part of his Haute Couture Spring Summer 2015 more
A girl kisses her father, a conscript, after a ceremony marking enrolment for new conscripts in the Ukrainian more
精选图集
