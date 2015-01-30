Donetsk under fire
A woman surveys damage done to a house, which according to locals was recently damaged by shelling, in the submore
Members of the Ukrainian armed forces gather inside a school building in Debaltseve, Donetsk region, January 3more
Men cover the body of a victim of shelling before loading it onto a stretcher to be put into a vehicle at a simore
Local residents gather inside a bomb shelter in Debaltseve, Donetsk region, January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Maksim more
Local residents gather inside a bomb shelter in Debaltseve, Donetsk region, January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Maksim Lmore
Members of the Ukrainian armed forces gather inside a school building in Debaltseve, Donetsk region, January 3more
Men look at the covered bodies of victims at a site hit by shelling in Donetsk January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alexamore
A woman reacts as she looks at the debris of her house, which according to locals was recently damaged by shelmore
A woman reacts as she walks through a house damaged in what locals said was recent shelling, in the suburbs ofmore
Men remove a broken window near the body of a victim of shelling at a site hit by shelling in Donetsk January more
A man loads wrapped bodies of victims of shelling into a vehicle at a site hit by shelling in Donetsk January more
Ukrainian servicemen stand guard on a street near the burning building after a shelling by pro-Russian rebels more
Members of the armed forces of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic guard a checkpoint on more
A man walks past a shop which was recently damaged by shelling, at a local market in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine,more
A Ukrainian serviceman fires a weapon during fighting with pro-Russian separatists in Pesky village, near Donemore
Members of the armed forces of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic drive a tank on the oumore
A woman walks past a damaged trolleybus in Donetsk, January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
A Ukrainian serviceman is seen during fighting with pro-Russian separatists in Pesky village, near Donetsk Janmore
