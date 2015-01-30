版本:
Donetsk under fire

A woman surveys damage done to a house, which according to locals was recently damaged by shelling, in the suburbs of Donetsk January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / 2015年 1月 31日 星期六
A woman surveys damage done to a house, which according to locals was recently damaged by shelling, in the suburbs of Donetsk January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Members of the Ukrainian armed forces gather inside a school building in Debaltseve, Donetsk region, January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Maksim Levin

Reuters / 2015年 1月 31日 星期六
Members of the Ukrainian armed forces gather inside a school building in Debaltseve, Donetsk region, January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Maksim Levin
Men cover the body of a victim of shelling before loading it onto a stretcher to be put into a vehicle at a site hit by shelling in Donetsk January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / 2015年 1月 30日 星期五
Men cover the body of a victim of shelling before loading it onto a stretcher to be put into a vehicle at a site hit by shelling in Donetsk January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Local residents gather inside a bomb shelter in Debaltseve, Donetsk region, January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Maksim Levin

Reuters / 2015年 1月 31日 星期六
Local residents gather inside a bomb shelter in Debaltseve, Donetsk region, January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Maksim Levin
Local residents gather inside a bomb shelter in Debaltseve, Donetsk region, January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Maksim Levin

Reuters / 2015年 1月 31日 星期六
Local residents gather inside a bomb shelter in Debaltseve, Donetsk region, January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Maksim Levin
Members of the Ukrainian armed forces gather inside a school building in Debaltseve, Donetsk region, January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Maksim Levin

Reuters / 2015年 1月 31日 星期六
Members of the Ukrainian armed forces gather inside a school building in Debaltseve, Donetsk region, January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Maksim Levin
Men look at the covered bodies of victims at a site hit by shelling in Donetsk January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / 2015年 1月 30日 星期五
Men look at the covered bodies of victims at a site hit by shelling in Donetsk January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
A woman reacts as she looks at the debris of her house, which according to locals was recently damaged by shelling, in the suburbs of Donetsk January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / 2015年 1月 31日 星期六
A woman reacts as she looks at the debris of her house, which according to locals was recently damaged by shelling, in the suburbs of Donetsk January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
A woman reacts as she walks through a house damaged in what locals said was recent shelling, in the suburbs of Donetsk January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / 2015年 1月 31日 星期六
A woman reacts as she walks through a house damaged in what locals said was recent shelling, in the suburbs of Donetsk January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Men remove a broken window near the body of a victim of shelling at a site hit by shelling in Donetsk January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / 2015年 1月 30日 星期五
Men remove a broken window near the body of a victim of shelling at a site hit by shelling in Donetsk January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
A man loads wrapped bodies of victims of shelling into a vehicle at a site hit by shelling in Donetsk January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / 2015年 1月 30日 星期五
A man loads wrapped bodies of victims of shelling into a vehicle at a site hit by shelling in Donetsk January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Ukrainian servicemen stand guard on a street near the burning building after a shelling by pro-Russian rebels of a residential sector in Mariupol, eastern Ukraine, January 24, 2015. REUTERS/Nikolai Ryabchenko

Reuters / 2015年 1月 24日 星期六
Ukrainian servicemen stand guard on a street near the burning building after a shelling by pro-Russian rebels of a residential sector in Mariupol, eastern Ukraine, January 24, 2015. REUTERS/Nikolai Ryabchenko
Members of the armed forces of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic guard a checkpoint on the outskirts of Donetsk, January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / 2015年 1月 23日 星期五
Members of the armed forces of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic guard a checkpoint on the outskirts of Donetsk, January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
A man walks past a shop which was recently damaged by shelling, at a local market in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / 2015年 1月 29日 星期四
A man walks past a shop which was recently damaged by shelling, at a local market in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
A Ukrainian serviceman fires a weapon during fighting with pro-Russian separatists in Pesky village, near Donetsk January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko

Reuters / 2015年 1月 22日 星期四
A Ukrainian serviceman fires a weapon during fighting with pro-Russian separatists in Pesky village, near Donetsk January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko
Members of the armed forces of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic drive a tank on the outskirts of Donetsk January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / 2015年 1月 23日 星期五
Members of the armed forces of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic drive a tank on the outskirts of Donetsk January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
A woman walks past a damaged trolleybus in Donetsk, January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / 2015年 1月 22日 星期四
A woman walks past a damaged trolleybus in Donetsk, January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
A Ukrainian serviceman is seen during fighting with pro-Russian separatists in Pesky village, near Donetsk January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko

Reuters / 2015年 1月 22日 星期四
A Ukrainian serviceman is seen during fighting with pro-Russian separatists in Pesky village, near Donetsk January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko
