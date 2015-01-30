版本:
Under fire in Syria

A wounded fighter from the Suqour al-Sham Brigade, which is part of the Free Syrian Army, uses his weapon as a crutch as he limps during what activists said were clashes with forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the al-Arbaeen mountain area of western Idlib January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / 2015年 1月 31日 星期六
A wounded fighter from the Suqour al-Sham Brigade, which is part of the Free Syrian Army, uses his weapon as a crutch as he limps during what activists said were clashes with forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the al-Arbaeen mountain area of western Idlib January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Fighters from the Suqour al-Sham Brigade, which is part of the Free Syrian Army, take cover from snipers behind a tank during what activists said were clashes with forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the al-Arbaeen mountain area of western Idlib January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / 2015年 1月 31日 星期六
Fighters from the Suqour al-Sham Brigade, which is part of the Free Syrian Army, take cover from snipers behind a tank during what activists said were clashes with forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the al-Arbaeen mountain area of western Idlib January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Fighters from Suqour al-Sham Brigade, which is part of the Free Syrian Army, carry a wounded member of their brigade during what activists said were clashes with forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the al-Arbaeen mountain area of western Idlib January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / 2015年 1月 31日 星期六
Fighters from Suqour al-Sham Brigade, which is part of the Free Syrian Army, carry a wounded member of their brigade during what activists said were clashes with forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the al-Arbaeen mountain area of western Idlib January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Fighters from Suqour al-Sham Brigade, which is part of the Free Syrian Army, run with a stretcher during what activists said were clashes with forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the al-Arbaeen mountain area of western Idlib January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / 2015年 1月 31日 星期六
Fighters from Suqour al-Sham Brigade, which is part of the Free Syrian Army, run with a stretcher during what activists said were clashes with forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the al-Arbaeen mountain area of western Idlib January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Fighters from the Suqour al-Sham Brigade, which is part of the Free Syrian Army, carry a wounded member of their brigade during what activists said were clashes with forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the al-Arbaeen mountain area of western Idlib January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / 2015年 1月 31日 星期六
Fighters from the Suqour al-Sham Brigade, which is part of the Free Syrian Army, carry a wounded member of their brigade during what activists said were clashes with forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the al-Arbaeen mountain area of western Idlib January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Fighters from Suqour al-Sham Brigade, which is part of the Free Syrian Army, carry a wounded member of their brigade during what activists said were clashes with forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the al-Arbaeen mountain area of western Idlib January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / 2015年 1月 31日 星期六
Fighters from Suqour al-Sham Brigade, which is part of the Free Syrian Army, carry a wounded member of their brigade during what activists said were clashes with forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the al-Arbaeen mountain area of western Idlib January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A fighter from Suqour al-Sham Brigade, which is part of the Free Syrian Army, drives near his brigade's tank during what activists said were clashes with forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the al-Arbaeen mountain area of western Idlib January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / 2015年 1月 31日 星期六
A fighter from Suqour al-Sham Brigade, which is part of the Free Syrian Army, drives near his brigade's tank during what activists said were clashes with forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the al-Arbaeen mountain area of western Idlib January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Fighters from Suqour al-Sham Brigade, which is part of the Free Syrian Army, try to help a wounded member of their brigade during what activists said were clashes with forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the al-Arbaeen mountain area of western Idlib January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / 2015年 1月 31日 星期六
Fighters from Suqour al-Sham Brigade, which is part of the Free Syrian Army, try to help a wounded member of their brigade during what activists said were clashes with forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the al-Arbaeen mountain area of western Idlib January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Fighters from Suqour al-Sham Brigade, which is part of the Free Syrian Army, carry a wounded member of their brigade during what activists said were clashes with forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the al-Arbaeen mountain area of western Idlib January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / 2015年 1月 31日 星期六
Fighters from Suqour al-Sham Brigade, which is part of the Free Syrian Army, carry a wounded member of their brigade during what activists said were clashes with forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the al-Arbaeen mountain area of western Idlib January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Fighters from Suqour al-Sham Brigade, which is part of the Free Syrian Army, try to help a wounded member of their brigade during what activists said were clashes with forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the al-Arbaeen mountain area of western Idlib January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / 2015年 1月 31日 星期六
Fighters from Suqour al-Sham Brigade, which is part of the Free Syrian Army, try to help a wounded member of their brigade during what activists said were clashes with forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the al-Arbaeen mountain area of western Idlib January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Fighters from Suqour al-Sham Brigade, which is part of the Free Syrian Army, carry a wounded member of their brigade during what activists said were clashes with forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the al-Arbaeen mountain area of western Idlib January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / 2015年 1月 31日 星期六
Fighters from Suqour al-Sham Brigade, which is part of the Free Syrian Army, carry a wounded member of their brigade during what activists said were clashes with forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the al-Arbaeen mountain area of western Idlib January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Fighters from Suqour al-Sham Brigade, which is part of the Free Syrian Army, walk with their weapons during what activists said were clashes with forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the al-Arbaeen mountain area of western Idlib January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / 2015年 1月 31日 星期六
Fighters from Suqour al-Sham Brigade, which is part of the Free Syrian Army, walk with their weapons during what activists said were clashes with forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the al-Arbaeen mountain area of western Idlib January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Fighters from the Suqour al-Sham Brigade, which is part of the Free Syrian Army, gesture to their brigade's tank during what activists said were clashes with forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the al-Arbaeen mountain area of western Idlib January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / 2015年 1月 31日 星期六
Fighters from the Suqour al-Sham Brigade, which is part of the Free Syrian Army, gesture to their brigade's tank during what activists said were clashes with forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the al-Arbaeen mountain area of western Idlib January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Fighters from Suqour al-Sham Brigade, which is part of the Free Syrian Army, gather together prior to what activists said were clashes with forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the al-Arbaeen mountain area of western Idlib January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / 2015年 1月 31日 星期六
Fighters from Suqour al-Sham Brigade, which is part of the Free Syrian Army, gather together prior to what activists said were clashes with forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the al-Arbaeen mountain area of western Idlib January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Fighters from Suqour al-Sham Brigade, which is part of the Free Syrian Army, walk with their weapons during what activists said were clashes with forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the al-Arbaeen mountain area of western Idlib January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / 2015年 1月 31日 星期六
Fighters from Suqour al-Sham Brigade, which is part of the Free Syrian Army, walk with their weapons during what activists said were clashes with forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the al-Arbaeen mountain area of western Idlib January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Fighters from Suqour al-Sham Brigade, which is part of the Free Syrian Army, gather prior to what activists said were clashes with forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the al-Arbaeen mountain area of western Idlib January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / 2015年 1月 31日 星期六
Fighters from Suqour al-Sham Brigade, which is part of the Free Syrian Army, gather prior to what activists said were clashes with forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the al-Arbaeen mountain area of western Idlib January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Fighters from Suqour al-Sham Brigade, which is part of the Free Syrian Army, walk together prior to what activists said were clashes with forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the al-Arbaeen mountain area of western Idlib January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / 2015年 1月 31日 星期六
Fighters from Suqour al-Sham Brigade, which is part of the Free Syrian Army, walk together prior to what activists said were clashes with forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the al-Arbaeen mountain area of western Idlib January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Fighters from Suqour al-Sham Brigade, which is part of the Free Syrian Army, gather prior to what activists said were clashes with forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the al-Arbaeen mountain area of western Idlib January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / 2015年 1月 31日 星期六
Fighters from Suqour al-Sham Brigade, which is part of the Free Syrian Army, gather prior to what activists said were clashes with forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the al-Arbaeen mountain area of western Idlib January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
