Pictures of the month: January
A man rides his horse through flames during the Luminarias annual religious celebration, on the night before Smore
A man holds a giant pencil as he takes part in a Hundreds of thousands of French citizens solidarity march in more
Auschwitz death camp survivor Jadwiga Bogucka (maiden name Regulska), 89, registered with camp number 86356, hmore
A man walks in a street with abandoned vehicles and and damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of Kobanmore
Law enforcement officers stand, with some turning their backs, as New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks onmore
A teenage boy carries his sibling in a slum on the outskirts of Lahore, January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemmore
A Hindu holy man, or Sadhu, sits near the fire to keep himself warm on the first day of the Swasthani Brata Kamore
Mourners gather around the grave of Saudi King Abdullah following his burial in Riyadh January 23, 2015. REUTmore
Satirical French magazine Charlie Hebdo new editor in chief Gerard Briard (L) and columnist Patrick Pelloux comore
The unmanned Falcon 9 rocket launched by SpaceX, on a cargo resupply service mission to the International Spacmore
A woman cries as she kneels during a funeral ceremony for Georgian Tomaz Sukhiashvili, 35, a member of self-demore
Amateur contestants (L-R) Phil Bailey, John Hindle and Eren Emir pose in telephone booths during the annual Eumore
Juan Manuel Silva and Pablo Sisterna of Argentina crash in their Mercedes car during the 7th stage of the Dakamore
Snorkelers interact with a Florida manatee inside of the Three Sisters Springs in Crystal River, Florida Januamore
A girl displaced as a result of Boko Haram attack in the northeast region of Nigeria, rests her head on a deskmore
A man stands in falling snow on West 42nd street in Times Square in New York, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Mike more
The flight data recorder of AirAsia QZ8501 is transferred to another container at the airbase in Pangkalan Bunmore
A model presents a makeup creation during a show by Maybelline New York at Berlin Fashion Week in Berlin Januamore
An abandoned department store is seen flooded in Bangkok January 13, 2015. Staff from Bangkok Metropolitan Admmore
Swimmers prepare to get into the water during the UK Cold Water Swimming Championships at Tooting Bec Lido in more
An older model Ford Mustang sits on cinder blocks with missing wheels near an abandoned apartment building in more
Socialist Popular Alliance Party (SPAP) activist Shaimaa al-Sabbagh receives help after she was shot during a more
A protester, holding a Bahraini flag, confronts a riot police armoured personnel carrier in an attempt to stopmore
A Sadhu, or a Hindu holy man, takes a dip at the confluence of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal, ahead omore
Riot police and security officers clash with a demonstrator inside Faria Lima subway station during a protest more
Jodi Krawitt holds her son Rhett, 6, in their home in Corte Madera, California January 28, 2015. Rhett is recomore
Members of the crime scene investigation unit collect evidence from a possible arson attack at a shoe factory more
A member of the Libyan pro-government forces, backed by the locals, holds his weapon as he looks through a holmore
Members of the armed forces of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic drive a tank on the oumore
Glasses that belonged to people brought to Auschwitz for extermination are displayed at the former German Nazimore
U.S. House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) (R) kisses House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), as he holds the gmore
Amandine Marbach from Strasbourg, France, takes part in a vigil to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting, bmore
Men jump into the waters of a lake in an attempt to grab a wooden cross on Epiphany Day in Sofia, Bulgaria, Jamore
A door rests on the floor of a tent that has been dismantled as part of areas being demolished on the massive more
A Syrian refugee girl stands behind a door at a makeshift settlement in the village of Ketermaya, south of Beimore
Pooja Bohara, a rape victim, is pictured behind a door at the Raksha Nepal rehabilitation centre in Kathmandu more
Visitors use kaleidoscopes which are displayed with ice sculptures ahead of the 31st Harbin International Ice more
Stefan Kraft from Austria soars through the air during the first round for the final jumping of the 63rd four-more
Mother of Islamic State captive Jordanian pilot Muath al-Kasaesbeh holds his picture while sitting in a car, amore
President Barack Obama blows a kiss to his wife, first lady Michelle Obama, who was sitting in the gallery, atmore
Kosovar miners go on strike in the Trepca mine in north Kosovo January 21, 2015. Hundreds of miners in Kosovo more
Students from Langata primary school run past riot police as they protest against a perimeter wall illegally emore
Burning vehicles are seen near the village of Ghajar on Israel's border with Lebanon January 28, 2015. A Hezbomore
Model Cara Delevingne (R) poses for a selfie with a fan during a photo call at Selfridges department store in more
A man crosses the Al-Haj highway, which is closed because of sniper fire by forces loyal to Syria's President more
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko holds a fragment of a bus body which he says shows a Russian missile attamore
Uzo Aduba (C), of the Netflix series Orange is the New Black, accepts the award for Outstanding Performance bymore
Prince Albert II of Monaco and his wife Princess Charlene hold their twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabrielmore
A girl kisses her father, a conscript, after a ceremony marking enrolment for new conscripts in the Ukrainian more
Indian policemen rehearse for the Republic Day parade on a foggy winter morning in New Delhi January 8, 2015.Rmore
Five-year-old Nasreen rests with her family's belongings as she plays under a flyover in Mumbai January 19, 20more
A Palestinian man looks at a burnt bedroom where two of his teen relatives died when fire broke out due to an more
Emergency workers inspect a damaged bridge near Kuznetsovka village in Zaporizhzhya region January 21, 2015. Amore
A passenger without pants waits for the subway train during The No Pants Subway Ride in Mexico City, January 1more
Miss Colombia, Paulina Vega is crowned by last year's Miss Universe, Venezuela's Gabriela Isler at the 63rd Anmore
Housing rights defenders shout from a window as they arrive to the appeals court in Phnom Penh, January 26, 20more
Lemurs eat at Qingdao Forest Wildlife World in Qingdao, Shandong province, China, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Chmore
Head of radical leftist Syriza party Alexis Tsipras waves after winning elections in Athens, Greece, January 2more
A Code Pink demonstrator dangles a set of handcuffs in front of former United States Secretary of State Henry more
A policeman uses his gun to disperse protesters during a protest against satirical French weekly Charlie Hebdomore
A woman cries after riot police dispersed demonstrators during protests to oust Narok county Governor Samuel Tmore
Firefighters carry a victim on a stretcher at the scene after a shooting at the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdomore
Glow-in-the-dark blue waves, caused by the phenomenon known as harmful algal bloom or red tide, are seen at nimore
Simon Ammann from Switzerland crashes during the final jumping of the 63rd four-hills Ski jumping tournament imore
Houthi fighters stand near a damaged guard post at a Presidential Guards barracks they took over on a mountainmore
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to the Ryuwon Shoes Factory in this undated photo relemore
A paramilitary policeman releases a wild goose in Linghai, Liaoning province, January 20, 2015. About eight wimore
Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. sprays champagne on the podium after winning the women's World Cup Super-G skiing racmore
A church made entirely from ice is seen during the night at Balea Lac resort in the Fagaras mountains of Romanmore
Daughter Michelle Gomes (L) and wife Jacquita Gonzales of in-flight supervisor Patrick Francis Gomes, who was more
A Mali supporter painted in the colors of the country's national flag cheers as the team arrives to warm up bemore
A Palestinian boy wearing a military costume arrives at a military-style graduation ceremony for Palestinian ymore
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Obama watch India's Republic Day parade from behind rain stmore
Devotees offer prayers before taking a holy bath during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu Januarmore
