Best of Super Bowl XLIX
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is dunked with Gatorade after defeating the Seattle Seahawks inmore
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) greets Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) after Smore
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady blows a kiss to the crowd after his team defeated the Seattle Seahamore
New England Patriots cheerleaders celebrate after their team defeated the Seattle Seahawks. REUTERS/Brian Snydmore
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is presented with the Vince Lombardi Trophy. REUTERS/Kyle Terada-USA more
Seattle Seahawks fans react after their team lost the Super Bowl XLIX to the New England Patriots. REUTERS/Jasmore
New England Patriots running back Shane Vereen (34) celebrates after defeating the Seattle Seahawks. REUTERS/more
A general view of the New England Patriots as they celebrate their victory. REUTERS/Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Spmore
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (rear) hugs wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) after defeating the Smore
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft hugs quarterback Tom Brady after their team defeated the Seattle Seahamore
New England Patriots defensive tackle Vince Wilfork (75) and Devin McCourty (32) celebrates an interception dumore
New England Patriots strong safety Malcolm Butler (21) intercepts a pass intended for Seattle Seahawks wide remore
New England Patriots strong safety Malcolm Butler (21) tries to break up a pass intended for Seattle Seahawks more
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jermaine Kearse (15) makes a catch defended by New England Patriots strong safemore
New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) celebrates with teammates after catching a touchdown pamore
New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) celebrates his fourth quarter touchdown catch against Smore
New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) celebrates his fourth quarter touchdown catch against tmore
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) reacts after throwing a touchdown with two minutes left in themore
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) watches as wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) catches a fourth more
Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch (24) runs against New England Patriots nose tackle Alan Branch (9more
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady gets up after being sacked by the Seattle Seahawks in the fourth qumore
A Seattle Seahawks fan watches the first half of the Super Bowl at the Hawks Nest bar in Seattle. REUTERS/Jasomore
New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman smiles on the sidelines. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) catches a touchdown pass against Seattle Seahawks free more
New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) catches a touchdown pass ahead of Seattle Seahawks freemore
New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) catches a touchdown pass ahead of Seattle Seahawks freemore
Seattle Seahawks fans watch the first half of the Super Bowl XLIX at the Hawks Nest bar in Seattle. REUTERS/Jamore
New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) is tackled by Seattle Seahawks strong safety Kam Chancemore
New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) catches a touchdown against Seattle Seahawks cornerbackmore
Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Tony McDaniel (99) holds the jersey of New England Patriots running back LeGmore
Seattle Seahawks fans cheer. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Tony McDaniel (99) tackles New England Patriots running back LeGarrette Bloumore
Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch (24) is tackled by New England Patriots defensive end Rob Ninkovimore
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) walks to the sidelines with teammate Rob Gronkowski (87) aftermore
New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) is tackled by Seattle Seahawks strong safety Kam Chancemore
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin (89) reacts after catching a touchdown pass against the New Englanmore
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin catches a third quarter touchdown pass against the New England Patmore
Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch (24) celebrates a first down during the third quarter against themore
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin (89) catches a touchdown during the third quarter against the New more
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll (left) reacts after an interception by middle linebacker Bobby Wagnermore
Seattle Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) intercepts a pass and is knocked down by New England Patrmore
Seattle Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) celebrates after an interception during the third quartermore
Katy Perry performs during the half time show. REUTERS/Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Katy Perry performs at halftime. REUTERS/Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Katy Perry performs at halftime. REUTERS/Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Katy Perry performs at halftime with Missy Elliot. REUTERS/Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
A general view oas Katy Perry performs. REUTERS/Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports
Katy Perry performs. REUTERS/Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Katy Perry performs. REUTERS/Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports
Katy Perry performs during the halftime show. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) catches a second quarter touchdown pass against Seattle Seamore
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Chris Matthews (13) celebrates his touchdown catch during the second quarter. more
Seattle Seahawks fans react to a touchdown in the first half as they watch the Super Bowl at the Hawks Nest bamore
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) catches a 2nd quarter touchdown pass against Seattle Seahawmore
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) catches a touchdown pass over Seattle Seahawks outside linemore
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll during the second quarter. REUTERS/Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
New England Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount (29) runs the ball against Seattle Seahawks free safety Eamore
Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch (24) runs in the second quarter. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A fan holds up a sign referring to the air pressure in footballs on the Vince Lombardi Trophy. REUTERS/Brian Smore
Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch (24) scores a touchdown during the second quarter. REUTERS/Matt more
Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch (24) scores a touchdown during the second quarter. REUTERS/Richamore
New England Patriots wide receiver Brandon LaFell (19) celebrates scoring a touchdown during the second quartemore
New England Patriots wide receiver Brandon LaFell (19) scores a touchdown against Seattle Seahawks free safetymore
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) throws a pass during the second quarter against New England Pamore
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) runs against Seattle Seahawks outside linebacker Bruce Irvimore
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Jeremy Lane (20) runs back an interception against New England Patriots guard Dan more
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady throws a pass during the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawksmore
New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks at the line of scrimmage during the first quarter in Super Bowl XLIXmore
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Seattle Seamore
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) passes during the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks imore
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds aerial demonstration team flies over the stadium during ceremonies ahead of thmore
Idina Menzel sings the National Anthem. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
John Legend performs before Super Bowl XLIX between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks at Univemore
Seattle Seahawks lick off to the New England Patriots to start Super Bowl XLIX in the first quarter at Universmore
Idina Menzel performs the national anthem before the game between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patmore
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady runs out onto the field with teammates Nate Ebner (43), James Develmore
Members of the U.S. military lead the New England Patriots onto the field ahead of the start of tSuper Bowl XLmore
An overall view as Recording artist Idina Menzel performs the national anthem before the game between the Seatmore
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson greets Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll before Super Bowl more
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft (left) walks the field with girlfriend Ricki Noel Lander before Super more
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick looks over his team during warm-ups ahead of Super Bowl XLIX, Fmore
A ball boy holds footballs as New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady warms-up ahead of Super Bowl XLIX, Femore
