Best of Super Bowl XLIX

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is dunked with Gatorade after defeating the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX. REUTERS/Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2015年 2月 2日 星期一
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is dunked with Gatorade after defeating the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX. REUTERS/Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) greets Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) after Super Bowl XLIX. REUTERS/Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) greets Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) after Super Bowl XLIX. REUTERS/Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady blows a kiss to the crowd after his team defeated the Seattle Seahawks. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady blows a kiss to the crowd after his team defeated the Seattle Seahawks. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
New England Patriots cheerleaders celebrate after their team defeated the Seattle Seahawks. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

New England Patriots cheerleaders celebrate after their team defeated the Seattle Seahawks. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is presented with the Vince Lombardi Trophy. REUTERS/Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is presented with the Vince Lombardi Trophy. REUTERS/Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Seattle Seahawks fans react after their team lost the Super Bowl XLIX to the New England Patriots. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Seattle Seahawks fans react after their team lost the Super Bowl XLIX to the New England Patriots. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
New England Patriots running back Shane Vereen (34) celebrates after defeating the Seattle Seahawks. REUTERS/Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

New England Patriots running back Shane Vereen (34) celebrates after defeating the Seattle Seahawks. REUTERS/Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
A general view of the New England Patriots as they celebrate their victory. REUTERS/Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

A general view of the New England Patriots as they celebrate their victory. REUTERS/Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (rear) hugs wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) after defeating the Seattle Seahawks. REUTERS/Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (rear) hugs wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) after defeating the Seattle Seahawks. REUTERS/Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft hugs quarterback Tom Brady after their team defeated the Seattle Seahawks. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft hugs quarterback Tom Brady after their team defeated the Seattle Seahawks. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
New England Patriots defensive tackle Vince Wilfork (75) and Devin McCourty (32) celebrates an interception during the fourth quarter against the Seattle Seahawks. REUTERS/Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

New England Patriots defensive tackle Vince Wilfork (75) and Devin McCourty (32) celebrates an interception during the fourth quarter against the Seattle Seahawks. REUTERS/Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports
New England Patriots strong safety Malcolm Butler (21) intercepts a pass intended for Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Ricardo Lockette (83) in the fourth quarter. REUTERS/Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

New England Patriots strong safety Malcolm Butler (21) intercepts a pass intended for Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Ricardo Lockette (83) in the fourth quarter. REUTERS/Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
New England Patriots strong safety Malcolm Butler (21) tries to break up a pass intended for Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jermaine Kearse (15) during the fourth quarter. REUTERS/Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

New England Patriots strong safety Malcolm Butler (21) tries to break up a pass intended for Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jermaine Kearse (15) during the fourth quarter. REUTERS/Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jermaine Kearse (15) makes a catch defended by New England Patriots strong safety Malcolm Butler (21) and Duron Harmon (30) during the fourth quarter. REUTERS/Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jermaine Kearse (15) makes a catch defended by New England Patriots strong safety Malcolm Butler (21) and Duron Harmon (30) during the fourth quarter. REUTERS/Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports
New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) celebrates with teammates after catching a touchdown pass against the Seattle Seahawks in the fourth quarter. REUTERS/Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) celebrates with teammates after catching a touchdown pass against the Seattle Seahawks in the fourth quarter. REUTERS/Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) celebrates his fourth quarter touchdown catch against Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tharold Simon. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) celebrates his fourth quarter touchdown catch against Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tharold Simon. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) celebrates his fourth quarter touchdown catch against the Seattle Seahawks. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) celebrates his fourth quarter touchdown catch against the Seattle Seahawks. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) reacts after throwing a touchdown with two minutes left in the fourth quarter. REUTERS/Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) reacts after throwing a touchdown with two minutes left in the fourth quarter. REUTERS/Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) watches as wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) catches a fourth quarter touchdown pass. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) watches as wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) catches a fourth quarter touchdown pass. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch (24) runs against New England Patriots nose tackle Alan Branch (97) in the fourth quarter. REUTERS/Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch (24) runs against New England Patriots nose tackle Alan Branch (97) in the fourth quarter. REUTERS/Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady gets up after being sacked by the Seattle Seahawks in the fourth quarter. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady gets up after being sacked by the Seattle Seahawks in the fourth quarter. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A Seattle Seahawks fan watches the first half of the Super Bowl at the Hawks Nest bar in Seattle. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

A Seattle Seahawks fan watches the first half of the Super Bowl at the Hawks Nest bar in Seattle. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman smiles on the sidelines. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman smiles on the sidelines. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) catches a touchdown pass against Seattle Seahawks free safety Earl Thomas (29) in the fourth quarter. REUTERS/Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) catches a touchdown pass against Seattle Seahawks free safety Earl Thomas (29) in the fourth quarter. REUTERS/Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) catches a touchdown pass ahead of Seattle Seahawks free safety Earl Thomas (29) during the fourth quarter. REUTERS/Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) catches a touchdown pass ahead of Seattle Seahawks free safety Earl Thomas (29) during the fourth quarter. REUTERS/Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports
New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) catches a touchdown pass ahead of Seattle Seahawks free safety Earl Thomas (29) during the fourth quarter. REUTERS/Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) catches a touchdown pass ahead of Seattle Seahawks free safety Earl Thomas (29) during the fourth quarter. REUTERS/Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports
Seattle Seahawks fans watch the first half of the Super Bowl XLIX at the Hawks Nest bar in Seattle. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Seattle Seahawks fans watch the first half of the Super Bowl XLIX at the Hawks Nest bar in Seattle. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) is tackled by Seattle Seahawks strong safety Kam Chancellor (31) in the fourth quarter. REUTERS/Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) is tackled by Seattle Seahawks strong safety Kam Chancellor (31) in the fourth quarter. REUTERS/Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) catches a touchdown against Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tharold Simon (27) during the fourth quarter. REUTERS/Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) catches a touchdown against Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tharold Simon (27) during the fourth quarter. REUTERS/Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Tony McDaniel (99) holds the jersey of New England Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount (29) to make a second half stop. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Tony McDaniel (99) holds the jersey of New England Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount (29) to make a second half stop. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Seattle Seahawks fans cheer. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Seattle Seahawks fans cheer. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Tony McDaniel (99) tackles New England Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount (29) during the fourth quarter. REUTERS/Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Tony McDaniel (99) tackles New England Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount (29) during the fourth quarter. REUTERS/Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch (24) is tackled by New England Patriots defensive end Rob Ninkovich (50) as cornerback Brandon Browner (39) falls down in the third quarter. REUTERS/Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch (24) is tackled by New England Patriots defensive end Rob Ninkovich (50) as cornerback Brandon Browner (39) falls down in the third quarter. REUTERS/Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) walks to the sidelines with teammate Rob Gronkowski (87) after being intercepted by Seattle Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner (not pictured) in the third quarter. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) walks to the sidelines with teammate Rob Gronkowski (87) after being intercepted by Seattle Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner (not pictured) in the third quarter. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) is tackled by Seattle Seahawks strong safety Kam Chancellor (31) in the third quarter. REUTERS/Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) is tackled by Seattle Seahawks strong safety Kam Chancellor (31) in the third quarter. REUTERS/Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin (89) reacts after catching a touchdown pass against the New England Patriots in the third quarter/ REUTERS/Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin (89) reacts after catching a touchdown pass against the New England Patriots in the third quarter/ REUTERS/Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin catches a third quarter touchdown pass against the New England Patriots. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin catches a third quarter touchdown pass against the New England Patriots. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch (24) celebrates a first down during the third quarter against the New England Patriots. REUTERS/Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch (24) celebrates a first down during the third quarter against the New England Patriots. REUTERS/Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin (89) catches a touchdown during the third quarter against the New England Patriots. REUTERS/Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin (89) catches a touchdown during the third quarter against the New England Patriots. REUTERS/Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll (left) reacts after an interception by middle linebacker Bobby Wagner (not pictured) against the New England Patriots in the third quarter. REUTERS/yle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll (left) reacts after an interception by middle linebacker Bobby Wagner (not pictured) against the New England Patriots in the third quarter. REUTERS/yle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Seattle Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) intercepts a pass and is knocked down by New England Patriots running back Brandon Bolden (38) in the third quarter. REUTERS/Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) intercepts a pass and is knocked down by New England Patriots running back Brandon Bolden (38) in the third quarter. REUTERS/Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Seattle Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) celebrates after an interception during the third quarter against the New England Patriots. REUTERS/Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) celebrates after an interception during the third quarter against the New England Patriots. REUTERS/Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Katy Perry performs during the half time show. REUTERS/Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Katy Perry performs during the half time show. REUTERS/Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Katy Perry performs at halftime. REUTERS/Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Katy Perry performs at halftime. REUTERS/Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Katy Perry performs at halftime. REUTERS/Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Katy Perry performs at halftime. REUTERS/Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Katy Perry performs at halftime with Missy Elliot. REUTERS/Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Katy Perry performs at halftime with Missy Elliot. REUTERS/Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
A general view oas Katy Perry performs. REUTERS/Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

A general view oas Katy Perry performs. REUTERS/Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports
Katy Perry performs. REUTERS/Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Katy Perry performs. REUTERS/Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Katy Perry performs. REUTERS/Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

Katy Perry performs. REUTERS/Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports
Katy Perry performs during the halftime show. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Katy Perry performs during the halftime show. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) catches a second quarter touchdown pass against Seattle Seahawks outside linebacker K.J. Wright (50). REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) catches a second quarter touchdown pass against Seattle Seahawks outside linebacker K.J. Wright (50). REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Chris Matthews (13) celebrates his touchdown catch during the second quarter. REUTERS/Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Chris Matthews (13) celebrates his touchdown catch during the second quarter. REUTERS/Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports
Seattle Seahawks fans react to a touchdown in the first half as they watch the Super Bowl at the Hawks Nest bar in Seattle. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Seattle Seahawks fans react to a touchdown in the first half as they watch the Super Bowl at the Hawks Nest bar in Seattle. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) catches a 2nd quarter touchdown pass against Seattle Seahawks outside linebacker K.J. Wright (50). REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) catches a 2nd quarter touchdown pass against Seattle Seahawks outside linebacker K.J. Wright (50). REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) catches a touchdown pass over Seattle Seahawks outside linebacker K.J. Wright (50) during the second quarter. REUTERS/Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) catches a touchdown pass over Seattle Seahawks outside linebacker K.J. Wright (50) during the second quarter. REUTERS/Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll during the second quarter. REUTERS/Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll during the second quarter. REUTERS/Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
New England Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount (29) runs the ball against Seattle Seahawks free safety Earl Thomas (29) during the second quarter. REUTERS/Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

New England Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount (29) runs the ball against Seattle Seahawks free safety Earl Thomas (29) during the second quarter. REUTERS/Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch (24) runs in the second quarter. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch (24) runs in the second quarter. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A fan holds up a sign referring to the air pressure in footballs on the Vince Lombardi Trophy. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A fan holds up a sign referring to the air pressure in footballs on the Vince Lombardi Trophy. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch (24) scores a touchdown during the second quarter. REUTERS/Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch (24) scores a touchdown during the second quarter. REUTERS/Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports
Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch (24) scores a touchdown during the second quarter. REUTERS/Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch (24) scores a touchdown during the second quarter. REUTERS/Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
New England Patriots wide receiver Brandon LaFell (19) celebrates scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against Seattle Seahawks free safety Earl Thomas (29) in Super Bowl XLIX at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

New England Patriots wide receiver Brandon LaFell (19) celebrates scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against Seattle Seahawks free safety Earl Thomas (29) in Super Bowl XLIX at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
New England Patriots wide receiver Brandon LaFell (19) scores a touchdown against Seattle Seahawks free safety Earl Thomas (29) and cornerback Tharold Simon (27) during the second quarter in Super Bowl XLIX at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

New England Patriots wide receiver Brandon LaFell (19) scores a touchdown against Seattle Seahawks free safety Earl Thomas (29) and cornerback Tharold Simon (27) during the second quarter in Super Bowl XLIX at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) throws a pass during the second quarter against New England Patriots defensive end Chandler Jones (95) and defensive end Rob Ninkovich (50) in Super Bowl XLIX at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) throws a pass during the second quarter against New England Patriots defensive end Chandler Jones (95) and defensive end Rob Ninkovich (50) in Super Bowl XLIX at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) runs against Seattle Seahawks outside linebacker Bruce Irvin (51) and cornerback Richard Sherman (25) in the first quarter in Super Bowl XLIX at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) runs against Seattle Seahawks outside linebacker Bruce Irvin (51) and cornerback Richard Sherman (25) in the first quarter in Super Bowl XLIX at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Jeremy Lane (20) runs back an interception against New England Patriots guard Dan Connolly (63) during the first quarter in Super Bowl XLIX at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Jeremy Lane (20) runs back an interception against New England Patriots guard Dan Connolly (63) during the first quarter in Super Bowl XLIX at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady throws a pass during the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady throws a pass during the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks at the line of scrimmage during the first quarter in Super Bowl XLIX at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks at the line of scrimmage during the first quarter in Super Bowl XLIX at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) passes during the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) passes during the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds aerial demonstration team flies over the stadium during ceremonies ahead of the start of Super Bowl XLIX in Glendale, Arizona February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds aerial demonstration team flies over the stadium during ceremonies ahead of the start of Super Bowl XLIX in Glendale, Arizona February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Idina Menzel sings the National Anthem. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Idina Menzel sings the National Anthem. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
John Legend performs before Super Bowl XLIX between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

John Legend performs before Super Bowl XLIX between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Seattle Seahawks lick off to the New England Patriots to start Super Bowl XLIX in the first quarter at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Seahawks lick off to the New England Patriots to start Super Bowl XLIX in the first quarter at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports
Idina Menzel performs the national anthem before the game between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLIX at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

Idina Menzel performs the national anthem before the game between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLIX at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady runs out onto the field with teammates Nate Ebner (43), James Develin (46) and the rest of his team ahead of the start, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady runs out onto the field with teammates Nate Ebner (43), James Develin (46) and the rest of his team ahead of the start, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Members of the U.S. military lead the New England Patriots onto the field ahead of the start of tSuper Bowl XLIX, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Members of the U.S. military lead the New England Patriots onto the field ahead of the start of tSuper Bowl XLIX, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
An overall view as Recording artist Idina Menzel performs the national anthem before the game between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLIX at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

An overall view as Recording artist Idina Menzel performs the national anthem before the game between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLIX at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson greets Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll before Super Bowl XLIX against the New England Patriots at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson greets Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll before Super Bowl XLIX against the New England Patriots at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft (left) walks the field with girlfriend Ricki Noel Lander before Super Bowl XLIX against the Seattle Seahawks at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft (left) walks the field with girlfriend Ricki Noel Lander before Super Bowl XLIX against the Seattle Seahawks at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick looks over his team during warm-ups ahead of Super Bowl XLIX, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick looks over his team during warm-ups ahead of Super Bowl XLIX, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A ball boy holds footballs as New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady warms-up ahead of Super Bowl XLIX, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A ball boy holds footballs as New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady warms-up ahead of Super Bowl XLIX, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
