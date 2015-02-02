版本:
London bus loses roof

Emergency services work at the scene of a bus accident on the Kingsway in central London, February 2, 2015. A number 91 double-decker bus had its roof ripped off after hitting a tree, causing injury to passengers and passers-by, local media reported. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Emergency services work at the scene of a bus accident on the Kingsway in central London, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

An injured man is helped by a paramedic at the scene of a bus accident on the Kingsway in central London, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

A bus sits with its roof ripped off on the Kingsway in central London, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Emergency services work at the scene of a bus accident on the Kingsway in central London, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Emergency services work at the scene of a bus accident on the Kingsway in central London, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Emergency services work at the scene of a bus accident on the Kingsway in central London, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Emergency services work at the scene of a bus accident on the Kingsway in central London, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

