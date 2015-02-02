Crisis in east Ukraine
A woman stands in her house, which was damaged by recent shelling, in central Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, Februamore
A serviceman from the battalion "Aydar" waves a Ukrainian flag during a protest against the disbanding of the more
A woman reacts as she looks at the debris inside a flat at a residential block damaged by recent shelling in Ymore
Servicemen from the battalion "Aydar" prepare to throw tires during a protest against the disbanding of the bamore
A man stands in a flat at a residential block damaged by a recent shelling in Yenakieve town, northeast from Dmore
People react during a funeral ceremony for Ruslan Boburov and Vadym Zherebylo, members of self-defense battalimore
Women react during a funeral ceremony for Vadym Zherebylo, a member of self-defense battalion "Aydar", who wasmore
A Ukrainian serviceman guarding Ukraine's Defence Ministry tries to arrest a member of the "Aydar" battalion wmore
A man walks past a house damaged by recent shelling in Yenakieve town, northeast from Donetsk, February 2, 201more
Servicemen from the battalion "Aydar" throw a Ukrainian flag from the building of Ukraine's Defence Ministry, more
Ukrainian soldiers carry the coffin bearing the body of Vadym Zherebylo, a member of self-defense battalion "Amore
A man shows a staircase at a multi-storey block of flats damaged by shelling in Yenakieve town, northeast frommore
Pro-Russian separatists ride on a tank in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Flames from burning tires engulf the entrance gates, which bear the Ukrainian national coat of arms, to Ukrainmore
Men load the body of a victim of shelling into a vehicle at a site hit by shelling in Donetsk, eastern Ukrainemore
Women stand near a multi-storey block of flats damaged by shelling in Yenakieve town, northeast from Donetsk, more
Women run from a damaged residential block during a recent shelling in Yenakieve town, northeast from Donetsk,more
A man talks on a phone as workers repair a heating pipeline at a site hit by shelling in Donetsk, eastern Ukramore
A pro-Russian separatist checks a driver's documents in Zhdanivka town, northeast from Donetsk, February 2, 20more
A woman gathers water from a puddle into a bucket in Donetsk, January 31, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
