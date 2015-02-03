版本:
Creating an avalanche

An artificially triggered avalanche thunders down a mountain side at the Vallee de la Sionne in Anzere near Sion, Switzerland, February 3, 2015. The full-scale avalanche dynamics test site is providing scientists and engineers of the Swiss Institute of Research of Snow and Avalanches with essential data to understand and model avalanche motion. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

An artificially triggered avalanche thunders down a mountain side at the Vallee de la Sionne in Anzere near Sion, Switzerland, February 3, 2015. The full-scale avalanche dynamics test site is providing scientists and engineers of the Swiss Institute of Research of Snow and Avalanches with essential data to understand and model avalanche motion. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
An artificially triggered avalanche thunders down a mountain side at the Vallee de la Sionne in Anzere near Sion, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

An artificially triggered avalanche thunders down a mountain side at the Vallee de la Sionne in Anzere near Sion, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
An artificially triggered avalanche thunders down a mountain side at the Vallee de la Sionne in Anzere near Sion, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

An artificially triggered avalanche thunders down a mountain side at the Vallee de la Sionne in Anzere near Sion, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
An helicopter surveys the site where an avalanche was artificially triggered at the Vallee de la Sionne in Anzere near Sion, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

An helicopter surveys the site where an avalanche was artificially triggered at the Vallee de la Sionne in Anzere near Sion, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
An artificially triggered avalanche thunders down a mountain side at the Vallee de la Sionne in Anzere near Sion, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

An artificially triggered avalanche thunders down a mountain side at the Vallee de la Sionne in Anzere near Sion, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
An artificially triggered avalanche thunders down a mountain side at the Vallee de la Sionne in Anzere near Sion, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

An artificially triggered avalanche thunders down a mountain side at the Vallee de la Sionne in Anzere near Sion, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
An artificially triggered avalanche thunders down a mountain side past a 30 meter (98 foot) high pole holding measuring equipment, at the Vallee de la Sionne in Anzere near Sion, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

An artificially triggered avalanche thunders down a mountain side past a 30 meter (98 foot) high pole holding measuring equipment, at the Vallee de la Sionne in Anzere near Sion, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Scientists set up laser measurement equipment before triggering an avalanche at the Vallee de la Sionne in Anzere near Sion, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Scientists set up laser measurement equipment before triggering an avalanche at the Vallee de la Sionne in Anzere near Sion, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
An avalanche is triggered by explosive at the Vallee de la Sionne in Anzere near Sion, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

An avalanche is triggered by explosive at the Vallee de la Sionne in Anzere near Sion, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
An artificially triggered avalanche thunders down a mountain side past a 30 meter (98 foot) high pole holding measuring equipment, at the Vallee de la Sionne in Anzere near Sion, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

An artificially triggered avalanche thunders down a mountain side past a 30 meter (98 foot) high pole holding measuring equipment, at the Vallee de la Sionne in Anzere near Sion, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
