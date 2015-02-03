Creating an avalanche
An artificially triggered avalanche thunders down a mountain side at the Vallee de la Sionne in Anzere near Simore
An helicopter surveys the site where an avalanche was artificially triggered at the Vallee de la Sionne in Anzmore
An artificially triggered avalanche thunders down a mountain side past a 30 meter (98 foot) high pole holding more
Scientists set up laser measurement equipment before triggering an avalanche at the Vallee de la Sionne in Anzmore
An avalanche is triggered by explosive at the Vallee de la Sionne in Anzere near Sion, February 3, 2015. REUTmore
An artificially triggered avalanche thunders down a mountain side past a 30 meter (98 foot) high pole holding more
