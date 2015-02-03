版本:
Caught in the Ukraine crossfire

A boy looks through a bus window before the departure, as people flee due to the military conflict, in Debaltseve, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Sergey Polezhaka

Reuters / 2015年 2月 3日 星期二
A boy looks through a bus window before the departure, as people flee due to the military conflict, in Debaltseve, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Sergey Polezhaka
People walk outside a house, which according to locals was recently damaged by shelling, in Donetsk, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / 2015年 2月 3日 星期二
People walk outside a house, which according to locals was recently damaged by shelling, in Donetsk, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Local residents leave a residential block during a recent shelling, in the town of Yenakieve, northeast from Donetsk, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / 2015年 2月 3日 星期二
Local residents leave a residential block during a recent shelling, in the town of Yenakieve, northeast from Donetsk, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A woman and a firefighter walk amidst the debris of a house, which according to locals was recently damaged by shelling, in Donetsk, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / 2015年 2月 3日 星期二
A woman and a firefighter walk amidst the debris of a house, which according to locals was recently damaged by shelling, in Donetsk, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
People sit inside a bus before the departure, as they flee due to the military conflict, in Debaltseve, Ukraine, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Sergey Polezhaka

Reuters / 2015年 2月 3日 星期二
People sit inside a bus before the departure, as they flee due to the military conflict, in Debaltseve, Ukraine, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Sergey Polezhaka
A man shows a staircase at a multi-storey block of flats damaged by shelling in Yenakieve town, northeast from Donetsk, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / 2015年 2月 2日 星期一
A man shows a staircase at a multi-storey block of flats damaged by shelling in Yenakieve town, northeast from Donetsk, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Women run from a damaged residential block during a recent shelling in Yenakieve town, northeast from Donetsk, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / 2015年 2月 3日 星期二
Women run from a damaged residential block during a recent shelling in Yenakieve town, northeast from Donetsk, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A woman stands in her house, which was damaged by recent shelling, in central Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / 2015年 2月 2日 星期一
A woman stands in her house, which was damaged by recent shelling, in central Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
A woman reacts as she looks at the debris inside a flat at a residential block damaged by recent shelling in Yenakieve town, northeast from Donetsk, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / 2015年 2月 2日 星期一
A woman reacts as she looks at the debris inside a flat at a residential block damaged by recent shelling in Yenakieve town, northeast from Donetsk, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A woman surveys damage done to a house, which according to locals was recently damaged by shelling, in the suburbs of Donetsk, January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / 2015年 1月 31日 星期六
A woman surveys damage done to a house, which according to locals was recently damaged by shelling, in the suburbs of Donetsk, January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Men cover the body of a victim of shelling before loading it onto a stretcher to be put into a vehicle at a site hit by shelling in Donetsk, January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / 2015年 1月 30日 星期五
Men cover the body of a victim of shelling before loading it onto a stretcher to be put into a vehicle at a site hit by shelling in Donetsk, January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Men remove a broken window near the body of a victim of shelling at a site hit by shelling in Donetsk, January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / 2015年 1月 30日 星期五
Men remove a broken window near the body of a victim of shelling at a site hit by shelling in Donetsk, January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
A woman cries as she holds a child, while on a bus waiting to flee the military conflict, in Debaltseve, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Sergey Polezhaka

Reuters / 2015年 2月 3日 星期二
A woman cries as she holds a child, while on a bus waiting to flee the military conflict, in Debaltseve, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Sergey Polezhaka
A man walks past a house damaged by recent shelling in Yenakieve town, northeast from Donetsk, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / 2015年 2月 2日 星期一
A man walks past a house damaged by recent shelling in Yenakieve town, northeast from Donetsk, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Women stand near a multi-storey block of flats damaged by shelling in Yenakieve town, northeast from Donetsk, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / 2015年 2月 2日 星期一
Women stand near a multi-storey block of flats damaged by shelling in Yenakieve town, northeast from Donetsk, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Wrapped bodies of victims of shelling are loaded into a vehicle in Donetsk, January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / 2015年 1月 30日 星期五
Wrapped bodies of victims of shelling are loaded into a vehicle in Donetsk, January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Local residents wait in a queue to get humanitarian aid near a grocery store in Donetsk, January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / 2015年 1月 29日 星期四
Local residents wait in a queue to get humanitarian aid near a grocery store in Donetsk, January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
