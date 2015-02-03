Caught in the Ukraine crossfire
A boy looks through a bus window before the departure, as people flee due to the military conflict, in Debaltsmore
People walk outside a house, which according to locals was recently damaged by shelling, in Donetsk, February more
Local residents leave a residential block during a recent shelling, in the town of Yenakieve, northeast from Dmore
A woman and a firefighter walk amidst the debris of a house, which according to locals was recently damaged bymore
People sit inside a bus before the departure, as they flee due to the military conflict, in Debaltseve, Ukrainmore
A man shows a staircase at a multi-storey block of flats damaged by shelling in Yenakieve town, northeast frommore
Women run from a damaged residential block during a recent shelling in Yenakieve town, northeast from Donetsk,more
A woman stands in her house, which was damaged by recent shelling, in central Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, Februamore
A woman reacts as she looks at the debris inside a flat at a residential block damaged by recent shelling in Ymore
A woman surveys damage done to a house, which according to locals was recently damaged by shelling, in the submore
Men cover the body of a victim of shelling before loading it onto a stretcher to be put into a vehicle at a simore
Men remove a broken window near the body of a victim of shelling at a site hit by shelling in Donetsk, Januarymore
A woman cries as she holds a child, while on a bus waiting to flee the military conflict, in Debaltseve, Februmore
A man walks past a house damaged by recent shelling in Yenakieve town, northeast from Donetsk, February 2, 201more
Women stand near a multi-storey block of flats damaged by shelling in Yenakieve town, northeast from Donetsk, more
Wrapped bodies of victims of shelling are loaded into a vehicle in Donetsk, January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandemore
Local residents wait in a queue to get humanitarian aid near a grocery store in Donetsk, January 29, 2015. REUmore
