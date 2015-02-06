Taiwan plane crash
Emergency personnel conduct search operations in the water near the site of the crashed TransAsia Airways planmore
Soldiers stand guard while emergency personnel examine the two bodies of passengers who died in the TransAsia more
Family members of passengers who died in the TransAsia Airways Flight GE235 plane crash react when emergency pmore
Emergency teams remove pieces of wreckage at the site of the crashed TransAsia Airways plane Flight GE235 in Nmore
Emergency personnel carry a body of a passenger who died in the TransAsia Airways Flight GE235 plane crash in more
Baggages are placed near the wreckage of TransAsia Airways plane Flight GE235 after it crash landed into a rivmore
Rescuers look on as part of the wreckage of TransAsia Airways plane Flight GE235 is lifted after it crash landmore
Family members of the passengers on the crashed TransAsia Airways plane Flight GE235 leave the site after a Damore
Rescuers lift part of the wreckage of TransAsia Airways plane Flight GE235 after it crash landed into a river,more
Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou meets with family members of a passenger who died in a TransAsia Airways plane cmore
Rescue personnel carry the wreckage of TransAsia Airways plane Flight GE235 after it crash landed into a rivermore
A family member cries as he arrives at the site where TransAsia Airways plane Flight GE235 crash landed into amore
Rescue personnel examine the wreckage of TransAsia Airways plane Flight GE235 after it crash landed into a rivmore
Emergency personnel retrieve the body of a passenger from the wreckage of a TransAsia Airways turboprop ATR 72more
Rescue personnel examine the wreckage of TransAsia Airways plane Flight GE235 after it crash landed into a rivmore
A still image taken from an amateur video shot by a motorist shows a TransAsia Airways plane cartwheeling overmore
Policemen control traffic next to the wreckage of a TransAsia Airways plane which hit a motorway before crash more
Emergency teams break down pieces of wreckage at the site of the crashed TransAsia Airways plane Flight GE235 more
An ambulance arrives as rescuers carry out rescue operations after a TransAsia plane crashed into a river in Nmore
Rescuers pull a passenger out of the TransAsia Airways plane which crash landed in a river, in New Taipei Citymore
Soldiers carry a body after a TransAsia Airways plane crash landed in a river in New Taipei City, February 4, more
The wreckage of a TransAsia Airways turboprop ATR 72-600 aircraft is recovered from a river, in New Taipei Citmore
The wreckage of a TransAsia Airways turboprop ATR 72-600 aircraft is recovered from a river, in New Taipei Citmore
Rescuers remove a body in a bag after a TransAsia Airways plane crash landed in a river in New Taipei City, Femore
