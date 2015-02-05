Rebel advance in Ukraine
A Ukrainian tank is seen near the eastern Ukrainian town of Debaltseve, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanimore
A resident covers the window of his apartment with a plastic sheet inside a residential block, that was damagemore
Local residents wait to board a bus to flee the conflict in Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine, February 5, 2015. REmore
Local residents flee the conflict in Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A municipal official looks through the window of a residential block, which was damaged by a shelling on Wednemore
A woman and a child look through a bus window before leaving as people flee the conflict in Debaltseve, eastermore
A member of the armed forces of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic looks on near a buildmore
Local residents wait to board a bus to flee the conflict in Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine, February 5, 2015. REmore
Members of the armed forces of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic gather at a checkpointmore
A tank of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic is seen near Yenakiieve, Donetsk region, Femore
A child draws near her house in Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A member of the armed forces of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic holds up a large-calimore
A row of trucks of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic is seen in Makiivka, Donetsk regiomore
Members of the armed forces of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic gather near a buildingmore
A tank of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, damaged during battles with the Ukrainian more
Members of the armed forces of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic walk near a burnt trucmore
Members of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic drive armored vehicles, with Saint George more
A man walks near a building, which according to locals was damaged by shelling, in Donetsk, February 4, 2015. more
An elderly woman reacts as her acquaintances board a bus to flee due to a military conflict in Debaltseve, Febmore
The covered body of a member of the armed forces of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, more
Members of the armed forces of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic gather near an armouremore
An armoured vehicle and a building, destroyed during battles between the armed forces of the separatist self-pmore
An elderly woman reacts while sitting with a child inside a bus before the departure as people flee due to a mmore
A multiple rocket launcher system of the Ukrainian armed forces is seen behind bushes on the outskirts of Artemore
Members of the armed forces of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic gather near a burnt armore
The body of a member of the armed forces of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, who was more
A local resident surveys damage done to a hospital in Donetsk February 4, 2015. At least two shells landed neamore
A woman and a child look through a bus window before the departure as people flee due to a military conflict imore
Ukrainian servicemen gather on a road near Artemivsk, Donetsk region, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Sergey Polezhamore
Members of the Ukrainian armed forces ride on an armored personnel carrier on the outskirts Artemivsk, Februamore
A member of the armed forces of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic looks at the body of more
Members of the armed forces of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic drive an armoured vehimore
下一个
Caught in the Ukraine crossfire
Civilians in east Ukraine caught amid the increased fighting.
High water in Venice
The Italian city experiences a period of seasonal flooding.
Creating an avalanche
A full-scale avalanche test site is providing scientists with data to understand avalanche motion.
Crisis in east Ukraine
A surge of violence follows the collapse of new peace efforts in Ukraine.
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.