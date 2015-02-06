Photos of the week
Two men walk past the Crown Fountain in blizzard conditions in Chicago, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Russia's President Vladimir Putin and French President Francois Hollande attemore
A man gives medical assistance to an injured man as two wounded children wait nearby at a field hospital aftermore
An artificially triggered avalanche thunders down a mountain side at the Vallee de la Sionne in Anzere near Simore
Dancers hold their masks as they pose for pictures after taking part in the day long village festival of Chhaumore
Australian journalist Peter Greste receives a kiss from his mother Lois and father Juris upon his return home more
A man walks in a street with abandoned vehicles and damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, Jmore
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady holds up the Vince Lombardi Trophy after his team defeated the Seatmore
A bomb with Koranic verses is pictured on a Royal Jordanian Air Force plane at an air base before it's launch more
Hindu devotees climb the steps to Batu Caves temple during Thaipusam in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, February 3, 20more
Locals react as they are shot at by a policeman (not in picture) while looting from a shop, believed to be ownmore
Anatoly Gorlov, husband of Russian activist Svetlana Davydova, spends time with their children at their home imore
A municipal official looks through the window of a residential block, which was damaged by a shelling on Wednemore
Herdsmen from the Kyrgyz ethnic group hold their falcons as they ride on horses during a hunting competition imore
Rescuers pull a passenger out of the TransAsia Airways plane which crash landed in a river in New Taipei City,more
Riot police shield Ghana's John Boye (21) and team mates from objects thrown by Equatorial Guinea fans at the more
Serena Williams of the U.S. poses with the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup after winning the women's singles finalmore
People pass a burning barricade during protests in Croix des Bouquets on the outskirts of Port au Prince, Febrmore
A competitor crawls beneath barbed wire during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, February 1, 201more
Kurdish peshmerga forces look at bones in a mass grave on the outskirts of the town of Sinjar, Iraq, February more
Patrick 'Deep Dish' Bertoletti competes in the 23rd annual Wing Bowl at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphiamore
The lights of a car are seen through a gust of wind on a secondary road in Lussy near Lausanne, Switzerland, Fmore
A boy sleeps in a hammock while his mother works at a brick kiln on the outskirts of Yangon, Myanmar, Februarymore
The vehicle that was struck by a commuter train is lifted from the tracks in Mount Pleasant, near Valhalla, Nemore
A boy reacts after getting an autograph from former Portugal forward Luis Figo during a Figo Football Academy more
Emergency services work at the scene of a bus accident on the Kingsway in central London, February 2, 2015. Thmore
A serviceman from the battalion 'Aydar' waves a Ukrainian flag during a protest against the disbanding of the more
People walk on the flooded St. Mark's Square during a period of seasonal high water and on the first day of camore
A girl removes belongings from a donkey after it fell onto its side upon arrival at the Zamzam IDP camp for Inmore
Blood covers the hands of an injured boy lying in a field hospital after what activists said were air strikes more
A woman reacts as she looks at the debris inside a flat at a residential block damaged by recent shelling in Ymore
Katy Perry performs during the halftime show at Super Bowl XLIX between the Seattle Seahawks and the New Englamore
Children run from a turkey owned by Mohamed Badr al-Din that guards his collection of vintage cars from passermore
Kashmiri Muslim women raise their arms in prayers upon seeing a relic of Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jeelani, a Sufi samore
Believers dressed as devils enter a church to attend a face-washing ceremony of the statue of their village's more
A Kosovo man carries his baby as he crosses illegally the Hungarian-Serbian border near the village of Asotthamore
Medical personnel wait next to stretchers after a fire broke out at a wholesale market building in Huidong coumore
Palestinians herd sheep in the Judean desert between Jericho and Jerusalem, February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awmore
A boy looks through a bus window before the departure, as people flee due to the military conflict, in Debaltsmore
Ivan Timofeenko, co-founder of the "Newton Park" interactive museum of science, demonstrates the so-called Mirmore
下一个
Exodus from Kosovo
Thousands of Kosovo citizens flee poverty, unemployment and corruption for the EU.
Air strikes in Damascus
The aftermath of air strikes in the Syrian capital.
Taiwan plane crash
The aftermath of the TransAsia Airways crash.
Rebel advance in Ukraine
Separatist fighters appear to capture a frontline town in east Ukraine.
精选图集
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.
Celebrating graduation and Ramadan
Dina Sayedahmed, an Egyptian American Muslim with a major in journalism and political science from Rutgers University, celebrates her upcoming graduation and Ramadan with a backyard Iftar feast in Bayonne, New Jersey.
Helmut Kohl: 1930 - 2017
Former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, the architect of German reunification, has died.
The road to Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces have seized territory to the north, east and west of Raqqa in their assault to capture Islamic State's de facto "capital" in Syria.
The month of Ramadan
Muslims mark the holy month of Ramadan with fasting and prayer.
Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial
Comedian Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial has begun in a Pennsylvania courthouse, the culmination of years of allegations that have torpedoed his career.