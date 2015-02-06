Fleeing east Ukraine
A woman cries as she flees the conflict in Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine, February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanimore
Local residents wait to board a bus to flee the conflict in Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine, February 5, 2015. Rmore
Local residents leave a residential block during a recent shelling, in the town of Yenakieve, northeast from Dmore
An elderly woman reacts while sitting with a child inside a bus before the departure as people flee due to a mmore
Local residents flee the conflict in Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Local residents wait for a bus to flee the conflict in Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine, February 6, 2015. REUTERS/more
A boy looks through a bus window before the departure, as people flee due to the military conflict, in Debaltsmore
Empty buses, intended for internally displaced persons, wait along a road beside a burnt-out tank turret whilemore
Local residents prepare to flee the conflict in Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Gmore
A woman cries as she waits for humanitarian aid near a Ukrainian serviceman stands nearby in Debaltseve, eastemore
Women run from a damaged residential block during a recent shelling in Yenakieve town, northeast from Donetsk,more
Local residents wait for a bus to flee the conflict in Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine, February 6, 2015. REUTERS/more
Local residents react as they watch their relatives board buses to flee the conflict in Debaltseve, eastern Ukmore
People sit inside a bus before the departure, as they flee due to the military conflict, in Debaltseve, Februamore
A local resident rides his bicycle along a street in Vuhlehirsk, Donetsk region, February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Mamore
Local residents wait for a bus as they flee the conflict in Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine, February 6, 2015. REUmore
Local residents look through a bus window as they flee the conflict in Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine, February 6more
A member of the Ukrainian armed forces assists local residents onto a bus to flee the military conflict, in Demore
A woman and a child look through a bus window before leaving as people flee the conflict in Debaltseve, eastermore
Local residents wait for a bus to flee the conflict in Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/more
A man carries his bag before leaving as people flee the conflict in Debaltseve, Donetsk region, February 6, 20more
A woman cries as she holds a child, while on a bus waiting to flee the military conflict, in Debaltseve, Februmore
A member of the Ukrainian armed forces assists local residents onto a bus, to flee the military conflict, in Dmore
Empty buses, intended for internally displaced persons, wait along a road while travelling in the direction ofmore
下一个
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Exodus from Kosovo
Thousands of Kosovo citizens flee poverty, unemployment and corruption for the EU.
Air strikes in Damascus
The aftermath of air strikes in the Syrian capital.
Taiwan plane crash
The aftermath of the TransAsia Airways crash.
精选图集
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.
Celebrating graduation and Ramadan
Dina Sayedahmed, an Egyptian American Muslim with a major in journalism and political science from Rutgers University, celebrates her upcoming graduation and Ramadan with a backyard Iftar feast in Bayonne, New Jersey.
Helmut Kohl: 1930 - 2017
Former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, the architect of German reunification, has died.
The road to Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces have seized territory to the north, east and west of Raqqa in their assault to capture Islamic State's de facto "capital" in Syria.
The month of Ramadan
Muslims mark the holy month of Ramadan with fasting and prayer.
Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial
Comedian Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial has begun in a Pennsylvania courthouse, the culmination of years of allegations that have torpedoed his career.