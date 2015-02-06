版本:
Fleeing east Ukraine

A woman cries as she flees the conflict in Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine, February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A woman cries as she flees the conflict in Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine, February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Local residents wait to board a bus to flee the conflict in Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Local residents wait to board a bus to flee the conflict in Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Local residents leave a residential block during a recent shelling, in the town of Yenakieve, northeast from Donetsk, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Local residents leave a residential block during a recent shelling, in the town of Yenakieve, northeast from Donetsk, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
An elderly woman reacts while sitting with a child inside a bus before the departure as people flee due to a military conflict in Debaltseve, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Sergey Polezhaka

An elderly woman reacts while sitting with a child inside a bus before the departure as people flee due to a military conflict in Debaltseve, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Sergey Polezhaka
Local residents flee the conflict in Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Local residents flee the conflict in Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Local residents wait for a bus to flee the conflict in Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine, February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Local residents wait for a bus to flee the conflict in Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine, February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A boy looks through a bus window before the departure, as people flee due to the military conflict, in Debaltseve, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Sergey Polezhaka

A boy looks through a bus window before the departure, as people flee due to the military conflict, in Debaltseve, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Sergey Polezhaka
Empty buses, intended for internally displaced persons, wait along a road beside a burnt-out tank turret while travelling in the direction of the village of Debaltseve to evacuate the residents, in Vuhlehirsk, Donetsk region, February 6, 2015. Signs on the front of the drivers' windows read, 'Evacuation to Donetsk'. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Empty buses, intended for internally displaced persons, wait along a road beside a burnt-out tank turret while travelling in the direction of the village of Debaltseve to evacuate the residents, in Vuhlehirsk, Donetsk region, February 6, 2015. Signs on the front of the drivers' windows read, 'Evacuation to Donetsk'. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Local residents prepare to flee the conflict in Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Local residents prepare to flee the conflict in Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A woman cries as she waits for humanitarian aid near a Ukrainian serviceman stands nearby in Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine, February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A woman cries as she waits for humanitarian aid near a Ukrainian serviceman stands nearby in Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine, February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Women run from a damaged residential block during a recent shelling in Yenakieve town, northeast from Donetsk, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Women run from a damaged residential block during a recent shelling in Yenakieve town, northeast from Donetsk, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Local residents wait for a bus to flee the conflict in Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine, February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Local residents wait for a bus to flee the conflict in Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine, February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Local residents react as they watch their relatives board buses to flee the conflict in Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine, February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Local residents react as they watch their relatives board buses to flee the conflict in Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine, February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
People sit inside a bus before the departure, as they flee due to the military conflict, in Debaltseve, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Sergey Polezhaka

People sit inside a bus before the departure, as they flee due to the military conflict, in Debaltseve, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Sergey Polezhaka
A local resident rides his bicycle along a street in Vuhlehirsk, Donetsk region, February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A local resident rides his bicycle along a street in Vuhlehirsk, Donetsk region, February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Local residents wait for a bus as they flee the conflict in Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine, February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Local residents wait for a bus as they flee the conflict in Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine, February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Local residents look through a bus window as they flee the conflict in Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine, February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Local residents look through a bus window as they flee the conflict in Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine, February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A member of the Ukrainian armed forces assists local residents onto a bus to flee the military conflict, in Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine, February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A member of the Ukrainian armed forces assists local residents onto a bus to flee the military conflict, in Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine, February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A woman and a child look through a bus window before leaving as people flee the conflict in Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A woman and a child look through a bus window before leaving as people flee the conflict in Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Local residents wait for a bus to flee the conflict in Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Local residents wait for a bus to flee the conflict in Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A man carries his bag before leaving as people flee the conflict in Debaltseve, Donetsk region, February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A man carries his bag before leaving as people flee the conflict in Debaltseve, Donetsk region, February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A woman cries as she holds a child, while on a bus waiting to flee the military conflict, in Debaltseve, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Sergey Polezhaka

A woman cries as she holds a child, while on a bus waiting to flee the military conflict, in Debaltseve, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Sergey Polezhaka
A member of the Ukrainian armed forces assists local residents onto a bus, to flee the military conflict, in Debaltseve, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Sergey Polezhaka

A member of the Ukrainian armed forces assists local residents onto a bus, to flee the military conflict, in Debaltseve, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Sergey Polezhaka
Empty buses, intended for internally displaced persons, wait along a road while travelling in the direction of the village of Debaltseve to evacuate the residents, in Vuhlehirsk, Donetsk region, February 6, 2015. Signs on the front of the drivers' windows read, 'Evacuation to Donetsk'. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Empty buses, intended for internally displaced persons, wait along a road while travelling in the direction of the village of Debaltseve to evacuate the residents, in Vuhlehirsk, Donetsk region, February 6, 2015. Signs on the front of the drivers' windows read, 'Evacuation to Donetsk'. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
