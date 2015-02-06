Exodus from Kosovo
A Kosovo man carries his baby as he crosses illegally the Hungarian-Serbian border near the village of Asotthamore
Kosovar migrants walk on a road after illegally crossing the Hungarian-Serbian border near the village of Asotmore
Serbian border police stop Kosovars, who are trying to cross the border to Hungary, as they walk in a field nemore
A Kosovar woman holds her child as they sit in a Serbian border police vehicle after being detained while tryimore
Kosovars wait in a police station after they were detained while trying to cross the border to Hungary, in themore
Kosovars, many of them hoping to reach the European Union and seek asylum, board buses headed for Serbia, in tmore
Kosovar children cry after they crossed illegally the Hungarian-Serbian border with their family, near the vilmore
A Serbian border policeman collects documents from a group of Kosovars, after they were detained while trying more
Kosovars, many of them hoping to reach the European Union and seek asylum, board buses headed for Serbia, in tmore
A Kosovar woman holds her child as they warm up around an open fire after they crossed illegally the Hungarianmore
Kosovars, who were trying to cross the border to Hungary, are detained by border police near the town of Subotmore
Kosovars wait in a police station after they were detained while trying to cross the border to Hungary, in themore
A group of Kosovars walk along a road after they crossed illegally the Hungarian-Serbian border near the villamore
A Serbian border policeman checks a Kosovar man after he was detained while trying to cross the border to Hungmore
Kosovars board buses headed for Serbia, in the capital Pristina, Kosovo February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Hazir Reka
A Kosovo man carries his baby as he crosses illegally the Hungarian-Serbian border near the village of Asotthamore
A Kosovar man reacts after being detained by Serbian border police, while trying to cross the border to Hungarmore
Police guard Kosovar migrants after they illegally crossed the Hungarian-Serbian border near the village of Asmore
A Kosovar boy cries after he crossed illegally the Hungarian-Serbian border with his family, near the village more
A Serbian border policeman escorts Kosovars, who were trying to cross the border to Hungary near the town of Smore
