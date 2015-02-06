版本:
Exodus from Kosovo

A Kosovo man carries his baby as he crosses illegally the Hungarian-Serbian border near the village of Asotthalom, Hungary February 6, 2015. The European Union is experiencing a steep rise in the number of Kosovo citizens smuggling themselves into the affluent bloc, with 10,000 filing for asylum in Hungary in just one month this year compared to 6,000 for the whole of 2013. It follows a relaxation of travel rules allowing Kosovars to reach EU borders via Serbia and has coincided with political turmoil and street unrest in Kosovo fueled by poverty, high unemployment and economically debilitating corruption. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / 2015年 2月 6日 星期五
Kosovar migrants walk on a road after illegally crossing the Hungarian-Serbian border near the village of Asotthalom, Hungary February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Serbian border police stop Kosovars, who are trying to cross the border to Hungary, as they walk in a field near the town of Subotica, Serbia, February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A Kosovar woman holds her child as they sit in a Serbian border police vehicle after being detained while trying to cross the border to Hungary, near the town of Subotica, Serbia February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Kosovars wait in a police station after they were detained while trying to cross the border to Hungary, in the town of Subotica, Serbia February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Kosovars, many of them hoping to reach the European Union and seek asylum, board buses headed for Serbia, in the capital Pristina, Kosovo February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Hazir Reka

Kosovar children cry after they crossed illegally the Hungarian-Serbian border with their family, near the village of Asotthalom, Hungary February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

A Serbian border policeman collects documents from a group of Kosovars, after they were detained while trying to cross the border to Hungary, near the town of Subotica, Serbia February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Kosovars, many of them hoping to reach the European Union and seek asylum, board buses headed for Serbia, in the capital Pristina, Kosovo February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Hazir Reka

A Kosovar woman holds her child as they warm up around an open fire after they crossed illegally the Hungarian-Serbian border near the village of Asotthalom, Hungary February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Kosovars, who were trying to cross the border to Hungary, are detained by border police near the town of Subotica, Serbia February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Kosovars wait in a police station after they were detained while trying to cross the border to Hungary, in the town of Subotica, Serbia February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A group of Kosovars walk along a road after they crossed illegally the Hungarian-Serbian border near the village of Asotthalom, Hungary February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

A Serbian border policeman checks a Kosovar man after he was detained while trying to cross the border to Hungary, in the town of Subotica, Serbia February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Kosovars board buses headed for Serbia, in the capital Pristina, Kosovo February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Hazir Reka

A Kosovo man carries his baby as he crosses illegally the Hungarian-Serbian border near the village of Asotthalom, Hungary February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

A Kosovar man reacts after being detained by Serbian border police, while trying to cross the border to Hungary, near the town of Subotica, Serbia February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Police guard Kosovar migrants after they illegally crossed the Hungarian-Serbian border near the village of Asotthalom, Hungary February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

A Kosovar boy cries after he crossed illegally the Hungarian-Serbian border with his family, near the village of Asotthalom, Hungary February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

A Serbian border policeman escorts Kosovars, who were trying to cross the border to Hungary near the town of Subotica, Serbia February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

