Air strikes in Damascus
WARNING: GALLERY INCLUDES IMAGES OF A GRAPHIC NATURE: Blood covers the hands of an injured boy lying in a fielmore
A general view of the destruction after what activists said were at least 20 air strikes by forces loyal to Symore
An injured girl is transported to a field hospital after what activists said were at least 20 air strikes by fmore
A man stands near a donkey as he inspects damage after what activists said were at least 20 air strikes by formore
An injured civilian receives medical assistance in a field hospital after what activists said were at least 20more
An injured girl receives medical assistance in a field hospital after what activists said were at least 20 airmore
A man mourns over the body of his relative killed after what activists said were at least 20 air strikes by fomore
Injured people are transported to a field hospital after what activists said were at least 20 air strikes by fmore
A man holds his injured daughter as they wait in a field hospital after what activists said were at least 20 amore
A man, covered with dust, carries a chicken as he walks on debris after what activists said were at least 20 amore
A man carries the dead body of a child after what activists said were at least 20 air strikes by forces loyal more
Residents carry an injured man, after what activists said were seven air-strikes by forces loyal to Syria's Prmore
An injured man reacts, after what activists said were seven air-strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bmore
A man gives medical assistance to an injured man as two wounded children wait nearby at a field hospital aftermore
Residents inspect damage, after what activists said were seven air-strikes by forces loyal to Syria's Presidenmore
Residents reacts and gesture to the sky, during what activists said were seven air-strikes by forces loyal to more
A wounded boy sits at a field hospital after what activists said was an air strike by forces of Syria's Presidmore
A man helps an injured child, after what activists said were seven air-strikes by forces loyal to Syria's Presmore
A child runs for cover after what activists said were seven air-strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bmore
An injured girl waits for treatment in a field hospital after what activists said was an airstrike by forces lmore
Smoke rises after what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad inmore
An injured child sits on a bed in a field hospital after what activists said were air strikes by forces loyal more
An injured child reacts in a field hospital after what activists said were air strikes by forces loyal to Syrimore
A warplane loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad fires rockets during an air strike in eastern Al-Ghouta,more
Residents and a member of the Syrian Red Crescent carry an injured man, after what activists said were seven amore
A man carries an injured girl inside a field hospital after what activists said was an airstrike by forces loymore
A man inspects a damaged site after what activists said were air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President more
Residents carry an injured man near a burning shop, after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to more
A Red Crescent member inspects a damaged site after what activists said were air strikes by forces loyal to Symore
An injured man rests in the back of a pick-up truck after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to more
Residents carry an injured man after what activists said were two air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's Presimore
Residents react to dead bodies after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Basmore
Residents help an injured man after what activists said were two air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's Presidmore
A dead body lies in a pick-up truck after what activists said were two air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's more
An injured boy reacts behind other injured children at a field hospital, after what activists said were air stmore
Residents inspect dead bodies after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashmore
An injured child rests in a field hospital after what activists said were air strikes by forces loyal to Syriamore
Residents inspect a damaged site after what activists said were air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's Presidemore
